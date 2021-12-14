Log in
    ORCL   US68389X1054

ORACLE CORPORATION

(ORCL)
ORACLE CORP : DZ Bank from Sell to Neutral

12/14/2021 | 10:17am EST
DZ Bank raises its opinion on the stock and goes from selling to neutral.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 42 294 M - -
Net income 2022 7 420 M - -
Net Debt 2022 49 957 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 38,1x
Yield 2022 1,26%
Capitalization 269 B 269 B -
EV / Sales 2022 7,55x
EV / Sales 2023 7,35x
Nbr of Employees 132 000
Free-Float 58,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 100,89 $
Average target price 98,70 $
Spread / Average Target -2,17%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Safra Ada Catz Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lawrence Joseph Ellison Chairman & Chief Technology Officer
Michael J. Boskin Independent Director
Jeffrey S. Berg Independent Director
Naomi O. Seligman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ORACLE CORPORATION55.96%269 421
SAP SE14.25%163 183
SERVICENOW, INC.19.17%130 529
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.31.59%35 981
HUBSPOT, INC.83.17%34 311
DOCUSIGN, INC.-37.13%27 657