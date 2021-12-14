Log in
Equities
Nyse
Nyse
News
News
Summary
ORCL
US68389X1054
ORACLE CORPORATION
(ORCL)
Add to my list
Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX -
12/14 10:25:55 am
100.665
USD
-0.22%
10:17a
ORACLE CORP
: DZ Bank from Sell to Neutral
MD
08:01a
People Love New Food Ordering and Pick-Up Tech, but it's Making Them Impatient
PR
12/10
Wall Street gains, S&P hits record closing high as CPI meets expectations
RE
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Analyst Reco.
Other languages
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
MarketScreener Strategies
ORACLE CORP : DZ Bank from Sell to Neutral
12/14/2021 | 10:17am EST
DZ Bank raises its opinion on the stock and goes from selling to neutral.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
10:17a
ORACLE CORP
: DZ Bank from Sell to Neutral
MD
08:01a
People Love New Food Ordering and Pick-Up Tech, but it's Making Them Impatient
PR
12/10
Wall Street gains, S&P hits record closing high as CPI meets expectations
RE
12/10
Oracle, Costco rise; Everbridge, Chewy fall
AQ
12/10
ORACLE CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results ..
AQ
12/10
Tranche Update on Oracle Corporation's Equity Buyback Plan announced on July 21, 2006.
CI
12/10
Tech Stocks Surging After Oracle, Broadcom Top Wall Street Expectations
MT
12/10
SOCIAL BUZZ
: Tesla Remains in Wallstreetbets Spotlight; AMC, Chewy, Oracle, Robinhood Big..
MT
12/10
Wall Street gains as hot inflation data meets expectations
RE
12/10
Top Midday Gainers
MT
More news
12/10
ORACLE CORP
: Receives a Buy rating from Credit Suisse
MD
12/10
ORACLE CORP
: JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating
MD
12/10
UBS Adjusts Oracle PT to $94 From $86, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
More recommendations
Sales 2022
42 294 M
-
-
Net income 2022
7 420 M
-
-
Net Debt 2022
49 957 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
38,1x
Yield 2022
1,26%
Capitalization
269 B
269 B
-
EV / Sales 2022
7,55x
EV / Sales 2023
7,35x
Nbr of Employees
132 000
Free-Float
58,1%
More Financials
Chart ORACLE CORPORATION
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORACLE CORPORATION
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Bullish
Bullish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
30
Last Close Price
100,89 $
Average target price
98,70 $
Spread / Average Target
-2,17%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Safra Ada Catz
Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lawrence Joseph Ellison
Chairman & Chief Technology Officer
Michael J. Boskin
Independent Director
Jeffrey S. Berg
Independent Director
Naomi O. Seligman
Independent Director
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
ORACLE CORPORATION
55.96%
269 421
SAP SE
14.25%
163 183
SERVICENOW, INC.
19.17%
130 529
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.
31.59%
35 981
HUBSPOT, INC.
83.17%
34 311
DOCUSIGN, INC.
-37.13%
27 657
More Results
