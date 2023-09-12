ORACLE CORP : Deutsche Bank reiterates its Buy rating
Today at 11:44 am
Deutsche Bank analyst Brad Zelnick maintains his Buy rating on the stock. The target price is still set at USD 135.
|Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 11:56:20 2023-09-12 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|111.52 USD
|-11.99%
|-9.37%
|+37.47%
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+36.93%
|344 B $
|+31.22%
|162 B $
|+53.49%
|124 B $
|+31.62%
|43 654 M $
|+83.70%
|27 128 M $
|+49.03%
|22 494 M $
|-8.24%
|16 571 M $
|+33.99%
|14 504 M $
|+38.14%
|13 093 M $
|+25.22%
|12 861 M $