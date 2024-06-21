More about the company
Oracle Corporation is the world's No.1 business software publisher. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- software license support and cloud services (71.1%);
- sale of cloud and on-premise software licenses (13.9%): database software, application management software (customer relationship management, supply management, etc.), decision support software, etc.;
- sale of equipment (7.5%);
- customer services (7.5%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (47.7%), the United Kingdom (5.5%), Japan (4.4%), Germany (4.2%), Canada (3.2%) and other (35%).