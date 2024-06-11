Q4 Total Remaining Performance Obligations up 44% to $98 billion

Q4 GAAP Earnings per Share $1.11 , Non-GAAP Earnings per Share $1.63

Q4 Total Revenue $ 14.3 billion, up 3% in USD, up 4% in constant currency

Q4 Cloud Revenue (IaaS plus SaaS) $ 5.3 billion, up 20% in USD and constant currency

Q4 Cloud Infrastructure (IaaS) Revenue $2.0 billion, up 42% in USD and constant currency

Q4 Cloud Application (SaaS) Revenue $ 3.3 billion, up 10% in USD and constant currency

Q4 Fusion Cloud ERP (SaaS) Revenue $ 0.8 billion, up 14% in USD and constant currency

Q4 NetSuite Cloud ERP (SaaS) Revenue $ 0.8 billion, up 19% in USD and constant currency

FY 2024 Total Revenue $53.0 billion , up 6% in USD and constant currency

AUSTIN, Texas, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) today announced fiscal 2024 Q4 and full-year 2024 results. Total quarterly revenues were up 3% year-over-year in USD and up 4% in constant currency to $14.3 billion. Cloud services and license support revenues were up 9% in USD and up 10% in constant currency to $10.2 billion. Cloud license and on-premise license revenues were down 15% in USD and down 14% in constant currency to $1.8 billion.

Q4 GAAP operating income was $4.7 billion. Non-GAAP operating income was $6.7 billion, up 8% in USD and up 9% in constant currency. GAAP operating margin was 33%, and non-GAAP operating margin was 47%. GAAP net income was $3.1 billion, and non-GAAP net income was $4.6 billion. Q4 GAAP earnings per share was $1.11 while non-GAAP earnings per share was $1.63.

Short-term deferred revenues were $9.3 billion. Operating cash flow was $18.7 billion during fiscal year 2024, up 9% in USD.

Fiscal year 2024 total revenues were up 6% in USD and constant currency to $53.0 billion. Cloud services and license support revenues were up 12% in USD and up 11% in constant currency to $39.4 billion. Cloud license and on-premise license revenues were down 12% in USD and constant currency to $5.1 billion.

Fiscal year 2024 GAAP operating income was $15.4 billion, and GAAP operating margin was 29%. Non-GAAP operating income was $23.1 billion, and non-GAAP operating margin was 44%. GAAP net income was $10.5 billion, while non-GAAP net income was $15.7 billion. GAAP earnings per share was $3.71, while non-GAAP earnings per share was $5.56.

"In Q3 and Q4, Oracle signed the largest sales contracts in our history—driven by enormous demand for training AI large language models in the Oracle Cloud," said Oracle CEO, Safra Catz. "These record level sales drove RPO up 44% to $98 billion. Throughout fiscal year 2025, I expect continued strong AI demand to push Oracle sales and RPO even higher—and result in double-digit revenue growth this fiscal year. I also expect that each successive quarter should grow faster than the previous quarter—as OCI capacity begins to catch up with demand. In Q4 alone, Oracle signed over 30 AI sales contracts totaling more than $12.5 billion—including one with Open AI to train ChatGPT in the Oracle Cloud."

"Our multicloud cooperation with Microsoft expanded significantly in Q4, as we agreed to work together to support Open AI and ChatGPT—and 11 of the 23 OCI datacenters we are building inside Azure went live," said Oracle Chairman and CTO, Larry Ellison. "As this Azure/OCI cloud capacity becomes available to the large installed base of Microsoft and Oracle customers, it will turbocharge our cloud database growth. Now customers can run any and every version of the Oracle database—Autonomous, 23ai Vector DB, etc.— in both the Azure and the Oracle Clouds. As customers continue to choose and use multiple clouds, Hyperscalers like Microsoft and Google are responding by interconnecting their clouds. Oracle recently signed an agreement with Google to interconnect our clouds—and initially build 12 OCI datacenters inside the Google Cloud. We expect the Oracle database to be available within the Google Cloud in September this year."

The board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.40 per share of outstanding common stock. This dividend will be paid to stockholders of record as of the close of business on July 11, 2024, with a payment date of July 25, 2024.

ORACLE CORPORATION





Q4 FISCAL 2024 FINANCIAL RESULTS

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

($ in millions, except per share data)























Three Months Ended May 31,

% Increase





% Increase (Decrease)







% of

% of (Decrease) in Constant





2024 Revenues 2023 Revenues in US $ Currency (1)

REVENUES















Cloud services and license support $ 10,234 72 % $ 9,370 68 % 9 % 10 %



Cloud license and on-premise license 1,838 13 % 2,152 15 % (15 %) (14 %)



Hardware 842 6 % 850 6 % (1 %) 0 %



Services 1,373 9 % 1,465 11 % (6 %) (6 %)



Total revenues 14,287 100 % 13,837 100 % 3 % 4 %

OPERATING EXPENSES















Cloud services and license support 2,522 18 % 2,157 16 % 17 % 17 %



Hardware 241 2 % 261 2 % (7 %) (7 %)



Services 1,160 8 % 1,312 9 % (12 %) (11 %)



Sales and marketing 2,114 15 % 2,289 17 % (8 %) (7 %)



Research and development 2,226 15 % 2,226 16 % 0 % 0 %



General and administrative 402 3 % 400 3 % 1 % 1 %



Amortization of intangible assets 743 5 % 870 6 % (15 %) (15 %)



Acquisition related and other 101 1 % 51 0 % 97 % 97 %



Restructuring 92 0 % 131 1 % (29 %) (29 %)



Total operating expenses 9,601 67 % 9,697 70 % (1 %) (1 %)

OPERATING INCOME 4,686 33 % 4,140 30 % 13 % 15 %



Interest expense (878) (6 %) (955) (7 %) (8 %) (8 %)



Non-operating expenses, net (26) 0 % (76) (1 %) (66 %) (68 %)

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 3,782 27 % 3,109 22 % 22 % 24 %



(Provision for) benefit from income taxes (639) (5 %) 210 2 % * *

NET INCOME $ 3,143 22 % $ 3,319 24 % (5 %) (4 %)



















EARNINGS PER SHARE:















Basic $ 1.14

$ 1.23









Diluted $ 1.11

$ 1.19







WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING:















Basic 2,753

2,707









Diluted 2,834

2,796

































































































(1) We compare the percent change in the results from one period to another period using constant currency disclosure. We present constant currency information to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying businesses performed excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations. To present this information, current and comparative prior period results for entities reporting in currencies other than United States dollars are converted into United States dollars at the exchange rates in effect on May 31, 2023, which was the last day of our prior fiscal year, rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the respective periods. Movements in international currencies relative to the United States dollar during the three months ended May 31, 2024 compared with the corresponding prior year period decreased our total revenues by 1 percentage point and operating income by 2 percentage points.

* Not meaningful

































ORACLE CORPORATION









































Q4 FISCAL 2024 FINANCIAL RESULTS RECONCILIATION OF SELECTED GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (1) ($ in millions, except per share data)















































Three Months Ended May 31,

% Increase (Decrease)

in US $ % Increase (Decrease) in

Constant Currency (2)





2024





2024



2023





2023

GAAP Non-GAAP GAAP Non-GAAP







GAAP

Adj.

Non-GAAP



GAAP

Adj.

Non-GAAP













































TOTAL REVENUES

$ 14,287

$ -

$ 14,287



$ 13,837

$ -

$ 13,837

3 % 3 % 4 % 4 %











































TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES

$ 9,601

$ (1,983)

$ 7,618



$ 9,697

$ (2,016)

$ 7,681

(1 %) (1 %) (1 %) (1 %)



Stock-based compensation (3)

1,047

(1,047)

-



964

(964)

-

9 % * 9 % *



Amortization of intangible assets (4)

743

(743)

-



870

(870)

-

(15 %) * (15 %) *



Acquisition related and other

101

(101)

-



51

(51)

-

97 % * 97 % *



Restructuring

92

(92)

-



131

(131)

-

(29 %) * (29 %) *

OPERATING INCOME

$ 4,686

$ 1,983

$ 6,669



$ 4,140

$ 2,016

$ 6,156

13 % 8 % 15 % 9 %

OPERATING MARGIN %

33 %





47 %



30 %





44 %

288 bp. 219 bp. 311 bp. 235 bp.

INCOME TAX EFFECTS (5)

$ (639)

$ (519)

$ (1,158)



$ 210

$ (680)

$ (470)

* 147 % * 149 %

NET INCOME

$ 3,143

$ 1,464

$ 4,607



$ 3,319

$ 1,336

$ 4,655

(5 %) (1 %) (4 %) 0 %

DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE

$ 1.11





$ 1.63



$ 1.19





$ 1.67

(7 %) (2 %) (5 %) (1 %)

DILUTED WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON

SHARES OUTSTANDING

2,834

-

2,834



2,796

-

2,796

1 % 1 % 1 % 1 %

















































































(1) This presentation includes non-GAAP measures. Our non-GAAP measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures, and should be read only in conjunction with

our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. For a detailed explanation of the adjustments made to comparable GAAP measures, the reasons why management uses these measures,

the usefulness of these measures and the material limitations on the usefulness of these measures, please see Appendix A.









































(2) We compare the percent change in the results from one period to another period using constant currency disclosure. We present constant currency information to provide a framework for assessing how our

underlying businesses performed excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations. To present this information, current and comparative prior period results for entities reporting in currencies other than

United States dollars are converted into United States dollars at the exchange rates in effect on May 31, 2023, which was the last day of our prior fiscal year, rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the

respective periods.









































(3) Stock-based compensation was included in the following GAAP operating expense categories:





















































Three Months Ended



Three Months Ended















May 31, 2024



May 31, 2023















GAAP

Adj.

Non-GAAP



GAAP

Adj.

Non-GAAP













Cloud services and license support

$ 140

$ (140)

$ -



$ 117

$ (117)

$ -













Hardware

6

(6)

-



5

(5)

-













Services

44

(44)

-



38

(38)

-













Sales and marketing

178

(178)

-



177

(177)

-













Research and development

583

(583)

-



535

(535)

-













General and administrative

96

(96)

-



92

(92)

-













Total stock-based compensation

$ 1,047

$ (1,047)

$ -



$ 964

$ (964)

$ -



















































(4) Estimated future annual amortization expense related to intangible assets as of May 31, 2024 was as follows:



Fiscal 2025

$ 2,303



































Fiscal 2026

1,639



































Fiscal 2027

672



































Fiscal 2028

635



































Fiscal 2029

561



































Thereafter

1,080



































Total intangible assets, net

$ 6,890









































































(5) Income tax effects were calculated reflecting an effective GAAP tax rate of 16.9% and (6.7%) in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 and 2023, respectively, and an effective non-GAAP tax rate of 20.1% and 9.2% in the

fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 and 2023, respectively. The difference in our GAAP and non-GAAP tax rates in each of the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 and 2023 was primarily due to the net tax effects related to stock-

based compensation expense; acquisition related and other items, including the tax effects on amortization of intangible assets; and restructuring expense, partially offset by the net deferred tax effects related to

an income tax benefit that was previously recorded due to the partial realignment of our legal entity structure.

* Not meaningful



































ORACLE CORPORATION



















FISCAL 2024 YEAR TO DATE FINANCIAL RESULTS

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

($ in millions, except per share data)























Year Ended May 31,

% Increase





% Increase (Decrease)







% of

% of (Decrease) in Constant





2024 Revenues 2023 Revenues in US $ Currency (1)

REVENUES















Cloud services and license support $ 39,383 74 % $ 35,307 71 % 12 % 11 %



Cloud license and on-premise license 5,081 10 % 5,779 12 % (12 %) (12 %)



Hardware 3,066 6 % 3,274 6 % (6 %) (7 %)



Services 5,431 10 % 5,594 11 % (3 %) (3 %)



Total revenues 52,961 100 % 49,954 100 % 6 % 6 %

OPERATING EXPENSES















Cloud services and license support 9,427 18 % 7,763 16 % 21 % 21 %



Hardware 891 2 % 1,040 2 % (14 %) (15 %)



Services 4,825 9 % 4,761 10 % 1 % 1 %



Sales and marketing 8,274 15 % 8,833 18 % (6 %) (7 %)



Research and development 8,915 17 % 8,623 17 % 3 % 3 %



General and administrative 1,548 3 % 1,579 3 % (2 %) (2 %)



Amortization of intangible assets 3,010 6 % 3,582 7 % (16 %) (16 %)



Acquisition related and other 314 0 % 190 0 % 65 % 64 %



Restructuring 404 1 % 490 1 % (18 %) (18 %)



Total operating expenses 37,608 71 % 36,861 74 % 2 % 2 %

OPERATING INCOME 15,353 29 % 13,093 26 % 17 % 16 %



Interest expense (3,514) (7 %) (3,505) (7 %) 0 % 0 %



Non-operating expenses, net (98) 0 % (462) (1 %) (79 %) (80 %)

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 11,741 22 % 9,126 18 % 29 % 27 %



Provision for income taxes (1,274) (2 %) (623) (1 %) 105 % 103 %

NET INCOME $ 10,467 20 % $ 8,503 17 % 23 % 22 %



















EARNINGS PER SHARE:















Basic $ 3.82

$ 3.15









Diluted $ 3.71

$ 3.07







WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING:















Basic 2,744

2,696









Diluted 2,823

2,766

































































































(1) We compare the percent change in the results from one period to another period using constant currency disclosure. We present

constant currency information to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying businesses performed excluding the effect of

foreign currency rate fluctuations. To present this information, current and comparative prior period results for entities reporting in

currencies other than United States dollars are converted into United States dollars at the exchange rates in effect on May 31, 2023,

which was the last day of our prior fiscal year, rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the respective periods.

Movements in international currencies relative to the United States dollar during the year ended May 31, 2024 compared with the

corresponding prior year period increased our operating income by 1 percentage point.





















ORACLE CORPORATION









































FISCAL 2024 YEAR TO DATE FINANCIAL RESULTS RECONCILIATION OF SELECTED GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (1) ($ in millions, except per share data)















































Year Ended May 31,

% Increase (Decrease)

in US $ % Increase (Decrease)

in Constant Currency (2)





2024





2024



2023





2023

GAAP Non-GAAP GAAP Non-GAAP







GAAP

Adj.

Non-GAAP



GAAP

Adj.

Non-GAAP













































TOTAL REVENUES

$ 52,961

$ -

$ 52,961



$ 49,954

$ -

$ 49,954

6 % 6 % 6 % 6 %











































TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES

$ 37,608

$ (7,702)

$ 29,906



$ 36,861

$ (7,809)

$ 29,052

2 % 3 % 2 % 2 %



Stock-based compensation (3)

3,974

(3,974)

-



3,547

(3,547)

-

12 % * 12 % *



Amortization of intangible assets (4)

3,010

(3,010)

-



3,582

(3,582)

-

(16 %) * (16 %) *



Acquisition related and other

314

(314)

-



190

(190)

-

65 % * 64 % *



Restructuring

404

(404)

-



490

(490)

-

(18 %) * (18 %) *

OPERATING INCOME

$ 15,353

$ 7,702

$ 23,055



$ 13,093

$ 7,809

$ 20,902

17 % 10 % 16 % 10 %

OPERATING MARGIN %

29 %





44 %



26 %





42 %

278 bp. 169 bp. 271 bp. 169 bp.

INCOME TAX EFFECTS (5)

$ (1,274)

$ (2,459)

$ (3,733)



$ (623)

$ (2,136)

$ (2,759)

105 % 35 % 103 % 35 %

NET INCOME

$ 10,467

$ 5,243

$ 15,710



$ 8,503

$ 5,673

$ 14,176

23 % 11 % 22 % 10 %

DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE

$ 3.71





$ 5.56



$ 3.07





$ 5.12

21 % 9 % 20 % 8 %

DILUTED WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON

SHARES OUTSTANDING

2,823

-

2,823



2,766

-

2,766

2 % 2 % 2 % 2 %





















































































(1) This presentation includes non-GAAP measures. Our non-GAAP measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures, and should be read

only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. For a detailed explanation of the adjustments made to comparable GAAP measures, the

reasons why management uses these measures, the usefulness of these measures and the material limitations on the usefulness of these measures, please see Appendix A.











































(2) We compare the percent change in the results from one period to another period using constant currency disclosure. We present constant currency information to provide a framework for

assessing how our underlying businesses performed excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations. To present this information, current and comparative prior period results for

entities reporting in currencies other than United States dollars are converted into United States dollars at the exchange rates in effect on May 31, 2023, which was the last day of our prior

fiscal year, rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the respective periods.











































(3) Stock-based compensation was included in the following GAAP operating expense categories:

























































Year Ended



Year Ended

















May 31,

2024



May 31,

2023

















GAAP

Adj.

Non-GAAP



GAAP

Adj.

Non-GAAP













Cloud services and license support

$ 525

$ (525)

$ -



$ 435

$ (435)

$ -













Hardware

23

(23)

-



18

(18)

-













Services

167

(167)

-



137

(137)

-













Sales and marketing

667

(667)

-



611

(611)

-













Research and development

2,225

(2,225)

-



1,983

(1,983)

-













General and administrative

367

(367)

-



363

(363)

-













Total stock-based compensation

$ 3,974

$ (3,974)

$ -



$ 3,547

$ (3,547)

$ -





















































(4) Estimated future annual amortization expense related to intangible assets as of May 31, 2024 was as follows:



Fiscal 2025

$ 2,303



































Fiscal 2026

1,639



































Fiscal 2027

672



































Fiscal 2028

635



































Fiscal 2029

561



































Thereafter

1,080



































Total intangible assets, net

$ 6,890











































































(5) Income tax effects were calculated reflecting an effective GAAP tax rate of 10.9% and 6.8% in fiscal 2024 and 2023, respectively, and an effective non-GAAP tax rate of 19.2% and 16.3% in fiscal

2024 and 2023, respectively. The difference in our GAAP and non-GAAP tax rates in each of fiscal 2024 and 2023 was primarily due to the net tax effects related to stock-based compensation

expense; acquisition related and other items, including the tax effects on amortization of intangible assets; and restructuring expense, partially offset by the net deferred tax effects related to an

income tax benefit that was previously recorded due to the partial realignment of our legal entity structure.

* Not meaningful













































ORACLE CORPORATION















FISCAL 2024 FINANCIAL RESULTS

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

($ in millions)





















May 31, May 31,







2024 2023

ASSETS







Current Assets:









Cash and cash equivalents $ 10,454

$ 9,765



Marketable securities 207

422



Trade receivables, net 7,874

6,915



Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,019

3,902





Total Current Assets 22,554

21,004

Non-Current Assets:









Property, plant and equipment, net 21,536

17,069



Intangible assets, net 6,890

9,837



Goodwill, net 62,230

62,261



Deferred tax assets 12,273

12,226



Other non-current assets 15,493

11,987





Total Non-Current Assets 118,422

113,380

TOTAL ASSETS $ 140,976

$ 134,384

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current Liabilities:









Notes payable and other borrowings, current $ 10,605

$ 4,061



Accounts payable 2,357

1,204



Accrued compensation and related benefits 1,916

2,053



Deferred revenues 9,313

8,970



Other current liabilities 7,353

6,802





Total Current Liabilities 31,544

23,090

Non-Current Liabilities:









Notes payable and other borrowings, non-current 76,264

86,420



Income taxes payable 10,817

11,077



Deferred tax liabilities 3,692

5,772



Other non-current liabilities 9,420

6,469





Total Non-Current Liabilities 100,193

109,738

Stockholders' Equity 9,239

1,556

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 140,976

$ 134,384

















ORACLE CORPORATION













FISCAL 2024 FINANCIAL RESULTS

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

($ in millions)

















Year Ended May 31,





2024 2023

Cash Flows From Operating Activities:







Net income $ 10,467

$ 8,503

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation 3,129

2,526

Amortization of intangible assets 3,010

3,582

Deferred income taxes (2,139)

(2,167)

Stock-based compensation 3,974

3,547

Other, net 720

661

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions:







Increase in trade receivables, net (965)

(151)

Decrease in prepaid expenses and other assets 542

317

Decrease in accounts payable and other liabilities (594)

(281)

Decrease in income taxes payable (127)

(153)

Increase in deferred revenues 656

781

Net cash provided by operating activities 18,673

17,165

Cash Flows From Investing Activities:







Purchases of marketable securities and other investments (1,003)

(1,181)

Proceeds from sales and maturities of marketable securities and other investments 572

1,113

Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (63)

(27,721)

Capital expenditures (6,866)

(8,695)

Net cash used for investing activities (7,360)

(36,484)

Cash Flows From Financing Activities:







Payments for repurchases of common stock (1,202)

(1,300)

Proceeds from issuances of common stock 742

1,192

Shares repurchased for tax withholdings upon vesting of restricted stock-based awards (2,040)

(1,203)

Payments of dividends to stockholders (4,391)

(3,668)

(Repayments of) proceeds from issuances of commercial paper, net (167)

500

Proceeds from issuances of senior notes and other borrowings, net of issuance costs -

33,494

Repayments of senior notes and other borrowings (3,500)

(21,050)

Other, net 4

(55)

Net cash (used for) provided by financing activities (10,554)

7,910

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (70)

(209)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 689

(11,618)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 9,765

21,383

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 10,454

$ 9,765















ORACLE CORPORATION FISCAL 2024 FINANCIAL RESULTS FREE CASH FLOW - TRAILING 4-QUARTERS (1) ($ in millions)

























Fiscal 2023 Fiscal 2024





Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4























GAAP Operating Cash Flow $ 10,542 $ 15,073 $ 15,503 $ 17,165 $ 17,745 $ 17,039 $ 18,239 $ 18,673























Capital Expenditures (5,168) (6,678) (8,205) (8,695) (8,290) (6,935) (5,981) (6,866)























Free Cash Flow $ 5,374 $ 8,395 $ 7,298 $ 8,470 $ 9,455 $ 10,104 $ 12,258 $ 11,807























Operating Cash Flow % Growth over prior year (31 %) 47 % 49 % 80 % 68 % 13 % 18 % 9 %























Free Cash Flow % Growth over prior year (57 %) 18 % 11 % 68 % 76 % 20 % 68 % 39 %













































GAAP Net Income $ 5,808 $ 8,797 $ 8,373 $ 8,503 $ 9,375 $ 10,137 $ 10,642 $ 10,467























Operating Cash Flow as a % of Net Income 182 % 171 % 185 % 202 % 189 % 168 % 171 % 178 %























Free Cash Flow as a % of Net Income 93 % 95 % 87 % 100 % 101 % 100 % 115 % 113 %













































(1) To supplement our statements of cash flows presented on a GAAP basis, we use non-GAAP measures of cash flows on a trailing 4-quarter basis to analyze cash flow generated from operations.

We believe free cash flow is also useful as one of the bases for comparing our performance with our competitors. The presentation of non-GAAP free cash flow is not meant to be considered in

isolation or as an alternative to net income as an indicator of our performance, or as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of liquidity.





































ORACLE CORPORATION

FISCAL 2024 FINANCIAL RESULTS

SUPPLEMENTAL ANALYSIS OF GAAP REVENUES (1)

($ in millions)



































Fiscal 2023









Fiscal 2024





Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 TOTAL

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 TOTAL



REVENUES BY OFFERINGS

























Cloud services $ 3,579 $ 3,813 $ 4,053 $ 4,437 $ 15,881

$ 4,635 $ 4,775 $ 5,054 $ 5,311 $ 19,774



License support 4,838 4,785 4,870 4,933 19,426

4,912 4,864 4,909 4,923 19,609



Cloud services and license support 8,417 8,598 8,923 9,370 35,307

9,547 9,639 9,963 10,234 39,383



Cloud license and on-premise license 904 1,435 1,288 2,152 5,779

809 1,178 1,256 1,838 5,081



Hardware 763 850 811 850 3,274

714 756 754 842 3,066



Services 1,361 1,392 1,376 1,465 5,594

1,383 1,368 1,307 1,373 5,431



Total revenues $ 11,445 $ 12,275 $ 12,398 $ 13,837 $ 49,954

$ 12,453 $ 12,941 $ 13,280 $ 14,287 $ 52,961































AS REPORTED REVENUE GROWTH RATES

























Cloud services 45 % 43 % 45 % 54 % 47 %

30 % 25 % 25 % 20 % 25 %



License support (1 %) (2 %) 0 % 4 % 0 %

2 % 2 % 1 % 0 % 1 %



Cloud services and license support 14 % 14 % 17 % 23 % 17 %

13 % 12 % 12 % 9 % 12 %



Cloud license and on-premise license 11 % 16 % 0 % (15 %) (2 %)

(10 %) (18 %) (3 %) (15 %) (12 %)



Hardware 0 % 11 % 2 % (1 %) 3 %

(6 %) (11 %) (7 %) (1 %) (6 %)



Services 74 % 74 % 74 % 76 % 75 %

2 % (2 %) (5 %) (6 %) (3 %)



Total revenues 18 % 18 % 18 % 17 % 18 %

9 % 5 % 7 % 3 % 6 %































CONSTANT CURRENCY REVENUE GROWTH RATES (2)

























Cloud services 50 % 48 % 48 % 55 % 50 %

29 % 24 % 24 % 20 % 24 %



License support 4 % 4 % 3 % 6 % 4 %

0 % 0 % 1 % 1 % 0 %



Cloud services and license support 20 % 20 % 20 % 25 % 21 %

12 % 11 % 11 % 10 % 11 %



Cloud license and on-premise license 19 % 23 % 4 % (14 %) 2 %

(11 %) (19 %) (3 %) (14 %) (12 %)



Hardware 5 % 16 % 4 % 1 % 6 %

(8 %) (12 %) (7 %) 0 % (7 %)



Services 84 % 83 % 80 % 78 % 81 %

1 % (3 %) (5 %) (6 %) (3 %)



Total revenues 23 % 25 % 21 % 18 % 22 %

8 % 4 % 7 % 4 % 6 %































CLOUD SERVICES AND LICENSE SUPPORT REVENUES

























BY ECOSYSTEM

























Applications cloud services and license support $ 4,016 $ 4,080 $ 4,166 $ 4,390 $ 16,651

$ 4,471 $ 4,474 $ 4,584 $ 4,642 $ 18,172



Infrastructure cloud services and license support 4,401 4,518 4,757 4,980 18,656

5,076 5,165 5,379 5,592 21,211



Total cloud services and license support revenues $ 8,417 $ 8,598 $ 8,923 $ 9,370 $ 35,307

$ 9,547 $ 9,639 $ 9,963 $ 10,234 $ 39,383































AS REPORTED REVENUE GROWTH RATES

























Applications cloud services and license support 32 % 30 % 31 % 36 % 32 %

11 % 10 % 10 % 6 % 9 %



Infrastructure cloud services and license support 2 % 3 % 7 % 14 % 6 %

15 % 14 % 13 % 12 % 14 %



Total cloud services and license support revenues 14 % 14 % 17 % 23 % 17 %

13 % 12 % 12 % 9 % 12 %































CONSTANT CURRENCY REVENUE GROWTH RATES (2)

























Applications cloud services and license support 37 % 35 % 33 % 37 % 35 %

11 % 9 % 10 % 6 % 9 %



Infrastructure cloud services and license support 7 % 9 % 10 % 15 % 10 %

14 % 12 % 13 % 13 % 13 %



Total cloud services and license support revenues 20 % 20 % 20 % 25 % 21 %

12 % 11 % 11 % 10 % 11 %

































GEOGRAPHIC REVENUES

























Americas

$ 7,192 $ 7,786 $ 7,671 $ 8,577 $ 31,226

$ 7,841 $ 8,067 $ 8,270 $ 8,945 $ 33,122



Europe/Middle East/Africa

2,691 2,895 3,067 3,457 12,109

3,005 3,170 3,316 3,539 13,030



Asia Pacific

1,562 1,594 1,660 1,803 6,619

1,607 1,704 1,694 1,803 6,809



Total revenues

$ 11,445 $ 12,275 $ 12,398 $ 13,837 $ 49,954

$ 12,453 $ 12,941 $ 13,280 $ 14,287 $ 52,961































































(1) The sum of the quarterly information presented may vary from the year-to-date information presented due to rounding.



(2) We compare the percent change in the results from one period to another period using constant currency disclosure. We present constant currency information to provide a framework for assessing how

our underlying businesses performed excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations. To present this information, current and comparative prior period results for entities reporting in currencies

other than United States dollars are converted into United States dollars at the exchange rates in effect on May 31, 2023 and 2022 for the fiscal 2024 and fiscal 2023 constant currency growth rate calculations

presented, respectively, rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the respective periods.

































APPENDIX A

ORACLE CORPORATION

Q4 FISCAL 2024 FINANCIAL RESULTS

EXPLANATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES

To supplement our financial results presented on a GAAP basis, we use the non-GAAP measures indicated in the tables, which exclude certain business combination accounting entries and expenses related to acquisitions, as well as other significant expenses including stock-based compensation, that we believe are helpful in understanding our past financial performance and our future results. Our non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. Our management regularly uses our supplemental non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand, manage and evaluate our business and make operating decisions. These non-GAAP measures are among the primary factors management uses in planning for and forecasting future periods. Compensation of our executives is based in part on the performance of our business based on these non-GAAP measures. Our non-GAAP financial measures reflect adjustments based on the following items, as well as the related income tax effects:

Stock-based compensation expenses : We have excluded the effect of stock-based compensation expenses from our non-GAAP operating expenses, income tax effects and net income measures. Although stock-based compensation is a key incentive offered to our employees, and we believe such compensation contributed to the revenues earned during the periods presented and also believe it will contribute to the generation of future period revenues, we continue to evaluate our business performance excluding stock-based compensation expenses. Stock-based compensation expenses will recur in future periods.

: We have excluded the effect of stock-based compensation expenses from our non-GAAP operating expenses, income tax effects and net income measures. Although stock-based compensation is a key incentive offered to our employees, and we believe such compensation contributed to the revenues earned during the periods presented and also believe it will contribute to the generation of future period revenues, we continue to evaluate our business performance excluding stock-based compensation expenses. Stock-based compensation expenses will recur in future periods. Amortization of intangible assets : We have excluded the effect of amortization of intangible assets from our non-GAAP operating expenses, income tax effects and net income measures. Amortization of intangible assets is inconsistent in amount and frequency and is significantly affected by the timing and size of our acquisitions. Investors should note that the use of intangible assets contributed to our revenues earned during the periods presented and will contribute to our future period revenues as well. Amortization of intangible assets will recur in future periods.

: We have excluded the effect of amortization of intangible assets from our non-GAAP operating expenses, income tax effects and net income measures. Amortization of intangible assets is inconsistent in amount and frequency and is significantly affected by the timing and size of our acquisitions. Investors should note that the use of intangible assets contributed to our revenues earned during the periods presented and will contribute to our future period revenues as well. Amortization of intangible assets will recur in future periods. Acquisition related and other expenses; and restructuring expenses : We have excluded the effect of acquisition related and other expenses and the effect of restructuring expenses from our non-GAAP operating expenses, income tax effects and net income measures. We incurred expenses in connection with our acquisitions and also incurred certain other operating expenses or income, which we generally would not have otherwise incurred in the periods presented as a part of our continuing operations. Acquisition related and other expenses consisted of personnel related costs for transitional and certain other employees, certain business combination adjustments including certain adjustments after the measurement period has ended, and certain other operating items, net. Restructuring expenses consisted of employee severance and other exit costs. We believe it is useful for investors to understand the effects of these items on our total operating expenses. Although acquisition related and other expenses and restructuring expenses may diminish over time with respect to past acquisitions and/or strategic initiatives, we generally will incur certain of these expenses in connection with any future acquisitions and/or strategic initiatives.

