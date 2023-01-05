Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Oracle Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ORCL   US68389X1054

ORACLE CORPORATION

(ORCL)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03 2023-01-05 pm EST
84.31 USD   -0.20%
01/05Oracle : Cape Union Mart Elevates its Merchandise Assortment and Operations with Oracle Cloud
PU
01/05Jefferies Upgrades Oracle to Buy From Hold, Raises Price Target to $105 From $90
MT
01/05ORACLE CORP : Raised to Buy by Jefferies
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Oracle : Cape Union Mart Elevates its Merchandise Assortment and Operations with Oracle Cloud

01/05/2023 | 10:20pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Leading South African retailer Cape Union Mart is a one-stop destination for outdoor enthusiasts, travelers, and explorers. To drive lasting customer loyalty, the brand abides by its DARE initiative, which stands for delivering awesome retail experiences. At the heart of DARE is a global push to adopt the latest technologies to drive operational efficiency and growth. By optimizing its financials, fulfillment, store assortments, and inventory with Oracle Cloud for Retail solutions, the brand will provide its customers with a seamless, cross-channel experience.

"Establishing the core foundation first was critical to our success. By embracing Oracle Cloud technology, we can scale to meet customer demand with a fresh assortment that is accessible wherever our customers choose to shop," said Grant De Waal-Dubla, Group IT Executive, Cape Union Mart. "The dynamic collaboration with our business partners is the best it's ever been. By moving to the cloud, we will focus more on business processes and adoption rather than worrying about performance."

To better serve its customers, Cape Union Mart worked with Oracle Retail Consulting to deploy Oracle Retail Merchandising Cloud Service, Oracle Retail Merchandise Financial Planning Cloud Services, Oracle Retail Assortment Planning Cloud Service, and Oracle Retail Science Cloud Services running on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI). The brand is also leveraging Oracle Fusion Cloud Supply Chain & Manufacturing (SCM) and Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP).

And with the continued adoption of the Oracle Retail platform, Cape Union Mart will be able to support more accurate forecasts regarding inventory management and merchandise budgeting by streamlining assortments, buying, and allocation processes. Cape Union Mart will also look to leverage Oracle Retail Data Store Cloud Service on OCI. With the solutions, planning teams will be able to deliver optimal recommendations on sizes and styles to get the right merchandise in the right locations to meet customer demand.

"Our development team delivered ground-breaking innovation with Retail Data Store. We have liberated the data and science from the service to open up new possibilities for retailers. We are delighted that Cape Union Mart will be one of the first retailers to embrace the next-generation technology in our platform for modern retail," said Mike Webster, senior vice president, and general manager of Oracle Retail. "Retailers will have one view of inventory, item, order, and customer across a single foundation, with a prepackaged set of AI components, which supports all of our cloud services with analytical processes to improve productivity and outcomes."

To see these solutions in action, join us at the National Retail Federation (NRF) show January 15 - 17 in New York at booth #5121 or virtually by visiting: https://engage.oracle.com/nrf2023

Attachments

Disclaimer

Oracle Corporation published this content on 05 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2023 03:18:26 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ORACLE CORPORATION
01/05Oracle : Cape Union Mart Elevates its Merchandise Assortment and Operations with Oracle Cl..
PU
01/05Jefferies Upgrades Oracle to Buy From Hold, Raises Price Target to $105 From $90
MT
01/05ORACLE CORP : Raised to Buy by Jefferies
MD
2022For the Fifth Year, Oracle Scores Highest in All Use Cases in 2022 Gartner Critical Cap..
AQ
2022For the Fifth Year, Oracle Scores Highest in All Use Cases in 2022 Gartner® Critical Ca..
PR
2022Exclusive-TikTok steps up efforts to clinch U.S. security deal
RE
2022ORACLE CORP : Credit Suisse gives a Buy rating
MD
2022Tata Motors Drives Sales Excellence with Oracle Cloud Infrastructure
AQ
2022U.S. Navy awards Amazon Web Services contract worth over $700 million
RE
2022Insider Sell: Oracle
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ORACLE CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 49 871 M - -
Net income 2023 7 986 M - -
Net Debt 2023 78 980 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 29,1x
Yield 2023 1,53%
Capitalization 227 B 227 B -
EV / Sales 2023 6,14x
EV / Sales 2024 5,53x
Nbr of Employees 143 000
Free-Float 57,2%
Chart ORACLE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Oracle Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORACLE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Last Close Price 84,31 $
Average target price 89,31 $
Spread / Average Target 5,93%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Safra Ada Catz Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lawrence Joseph Ellison Chairman & Chief Technology Officer
Michael J. Boskin Independent Director
Jeffrey S. Berg Independent Director
Naomi O. Seligman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ORACLE CORPORATION3.35%227 779
SAP SE4.62%124 413
SERVICENOW INC.1.44%79 406
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.2.43%33 967
PAYCOM SOFTWARE, INC.-2.07%17 586
FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION1.75%15 211