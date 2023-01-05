Oracle : Cape Union Mart Elevates its Merchandise Assortment and Operations with Oracle Cloud

Leading South African retailer Cape Union Mart is a one-stop destination for outdoor enthusiasts, travelers, and explorers. To drive lasting customer loyalty, the brand abides by its DARE initiative, which stands for delivering awesome retail experiences. At the heart of DARE is a global push to adopt the latest technologies to drive operational efficiency and growth. By optimizing its financials, fulfillment, store assortments, and inventory with Oracle Cloud for Retail solutions, the brand will provide its customers with a seamless, cross-channel experience.

"Establishing the core foundation first was critical to our success. By embracing Oracle Cloud technology, we can scale to meet customer demand with a fresh assortment that is accessible wherever our customers choose to shop," said Grant De Waal-Dubla, Group IT Executive, Cape Union Mart. "The dynamic collaboration with our business partners is the best it's ever been. By moving to the cloud, we will focus more on business processes and adoption rather than worrying about performance."

To better serve its customers, Cape Union Mart worked with Oracle Retail Consulting to deploy Oracle Retail Merchandising Cloud Service, Oracle Retail Merchandise Financial Planning Cloud Services, Oracle Retail Assortment Planning Cloud Service, and Oracle Retail Science Cloud Services running on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI). The brand is also leveraging Oracle Fusion Cloud Supply Chain & Manufacturing (SCM) and Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP).

And with the continued adoption of the Oracle Retail platform, Cape Union Mart will be able to support more accurate forecasts regarding inventory management and merchandise budgeting by streamlining assortments, buying, and allocation processes. Cape Union Mart will also look to leverage Oracle Retail Data Store Cloud Service on OCI. With the solutions, planning teams will be able to deliver optimal recommendations on sizes and styles to get the right merchandise in the right locations to meet customer demand.

"Our development team delivered ground-breaking innovation with Retail Data Store. We have liberated the data and science from the service to open up new possibilities for retailers. We are delighted that Cape Union Mart will be one of the first retailers to embrace the next-generation technology in our platform for modern retail," said Mike Webster, senior vice president, and general manager of Oracle Retail. "Retailers will have one view of inventory, item, order, and customer across a single foundation, with a prepackaged set of AI components, which supports all of our cloud services with analytical processes to improve productivity and outcomes."

To see these solutions in action, join us at the National Retail Federation (NRF) show January 15 - 17 in New York at booth #5121 or virtually by visiting: https://engage.oracle.com/nrf2023