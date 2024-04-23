Healthcare organizations are grappling with a multitude of unique workforce and operational challenges that can have profound impacts on patient care. From bringing in and building up the best teams, to minimizing burnout, managing complex staffing requirements, and tackling extensive administrative tasks, many healthcare organizations are struggling to meet employee needs and drive efficiency across their organization.

These challenges are daunting and at Oracle, we know the more we can support healthcare workers and enable them to succeed, the better care and service they can provide to people all over the world. That's why we continue to update Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM) to help healthcare organizations empower employees with a complete HR and employee experience solution that supports their unique needs so they can focus on what truly matters - delivering high-quality care and improving patient experiences.

The latest innovations within Oracle Cloud HCM help healthcare organizations attract and retain skilled labor, develop talent to deliver the highest quality of patient care, and manage complex staffing plans with flexibility and efficiency.

Oracle Cloud HCM solutions for healthcare are built to help healthcare organizations:

Attract and retain the best talent: Oracle Recruiting and Oracle Recruiting Booster help healthcare organizations efficiently source, screen, and hire in one complete recruiting solution. To help retain top talent, Oracle Touchpoints and Oracle Celebrate , part of the Oracle ME employee experience platform , help employees facilitate meaningful manager check-ins and peer recognition to reduce employee burnout and turnover, while Oracle Workforce Scheduling helps employees create flexible, personalized schedules that meet unique industry requirements.

help healthcare organizations efficiently source, screen, and hire in one complete recruiting solution. To help retain top talent, and , part of the , help employees facilitate meaningful manager check-ins and peer recognition to reduce employee burnout and turnover, while helps employees create flexible, personalized schedules that meet unique industry requirements. Develop talent based on patient care needs: Oracle Grow , also part of the Oracle ME employee experience platform, leverages AI to help leaders upskill staff to improve patient care and provide transparency into career growth opportunities with prescriptive role guides. Oracle Talent Management continuously validates licenses and certifications with third-party providers to keep key resources up to date with the right skills.

, also part of the Oracle ME employee experience platform, leverages AI to help leaders upskill staff to improve patient care and provide transparency into career growth opportunities with prescriptive role guides. continuously validates licenses and certifications with third-party providers to keep key resources up to date with the right skills. Improve resource optimization: Oracle Workforce Scheduling helps healthcare organizations to always have the right team in place to deliver high-quality patient care by automatically generating staff schedules based on accreditations, eligibility, and availability to work various shifts. It also enables managers to better prepare for overflow and fill open shifts by leveraging financial, supply chain, and medical insights from across Oracle Cloud ERP, Oracle Cloud SCM, and Oracle Health Electronic Health Record .

The latest additions to Oracle Cloud HCM are part of our commitment to helping healthcare organizations better support their employees and deliver high-quality patient care. These innovations are inspired by our strong and growing customer community of healthcare organizations. Customers in our community have said:

"Retaining top talent is a key priority for Quest. Our employees want the flexibility to manage their own schedules, while we need to be able to quickly fill open shifts as needed and easily adapt to fluctuating patient demand and workforce changes," said Hubert Winter, senior director, HR Technology at Quest Diagnostics. "With Oracle, we can give our teams the freedom and flexibility to meet both employee and patient needs, allowing our organization to stay focused on our purpose: working together to create a healthier world, one life at a time."

"St. Joseph's Health's commitment to excellence wouldn't be possible without our talented employees who are dedicated to delivering patient-centered care," said Caswell Samms, senior vice president and chief financial officer, St. Joseph's Health System. "In a challenging healthcare environment, it's more important than ever for healthcare organizations to have access to innovative technology solutions like Oracle Cloud HCM to support employee needs and deliver the highest quality care to patients."

Built for the cloud, Oracle Cloud HCM is a complete solution connecting every human resource process from hire to retire across the enterprise with a native employee experience platform. By connecting all employee data on a single platform, HR teams have access to a single source of truth to help inform their people strategy. In addition, built-in AI acts as an advisor to help analyze workforce data, generate content, and surface recommendations to help improve business operations.

To learn more about Oracle Cloud HCM, please visit: oracle.com/human-capital-management