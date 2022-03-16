Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Achieves FedRAMP+ Authorization

OCI surpasses FedRAMP High requirements to offer proven, secure services to defense and intelligence agencies

AUSTIN, Texas, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) for Government has achieved FedRAMP+ authorization, adding to Oracle CIoud's growing list of DISA and FedRAMP High JAB authorizations. Now, the US intelligence community can take advantage of more cost-effective, highly secure cloud services, including Oracle Cloud VMware Solution, OCI Data Science, and Oracle Exadata Cloud Service, in the FedRAMP+ Augmented Environment.

The FedRAMP program establishes a risk-based approach to standardize the adoption and use of cloud services by the federal government. Achieving the FedRAMP+ authorization signifies that OCI meets the additional security requirements layered on top of FedRAMP High specifications for defense and intelligence agency systems.

"Oracle's deep commitment to the US federal government spans more than 40 years and with the shift to cloud, that focus has not wavered," said Glen Dodson, senior vice president, national security group, Oracle. "Oracle continues to invest heavily to bring commercial cloud innovation and parity to the DoD and intelligence community to run their most-demanding missions at all security classification levels."

Today, federal agencies can take advantage of 72 FedRAMP High JAB authorized cloud services available in Oracle's US government regions. The authorizations demonstrate Oracle Cloud's ability to meet increased protection levels for both external and insider threats, including protecting controlled unclassified information. Learn more at: https://www.oracle.com/industries/government/federal/fedramp/

The secure cloud for government agencies

Oracle Cloud Infrastructure is used across the Department of Defense, including the US Army, Navy and Air Force, multiple defense agencies, as well as the Office of the Secretary of Defense. More than 1,000 public sector organizations also benefit from Oracle technologies.

With a full range of infrastructure and applications, Oracle Cloud supports federal agencies with open data standards, stringent security, and an architecture powered by embedded AI and machine learning. Oracle Cloud is designed to protect customer data and applications with a security-first approach across compute, network, and storage—down to the hardware. It delivers built-in tenant isolation, least privilege access, automated protections, always-on encryption, and more security protections without additional charges. Combined with a business model that favors price-performance advantage and low egress fees, Oracle offers compelling value for government agencies.

"Our government customers rely on Oracle Cloud to achieve better mission outcomes with the tools they need to efficiently migrate and manage workloads in the cloud," said Rand Waldron, vice president, global government sector, Oracle. "This authorization continues our commitment to equip government customers with world-class innovations that offer leading security and compliance and consistent high performance with simple, predictable pricing."

