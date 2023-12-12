Oracle: EPS up 11% in Q2

Oracle on Monday evening reported adjusted EPS (non-GAAP) of $1.34 for its second quarter 2023-24, up 11% (+9% in constant currencies), with adjusted operating margin improving to 43% from 41% a year earlier.



The enterprise software company's revenues rose by 5% (+4% in constant currencies) to $12.9 billion, including cloud revenues (infrastructure and 'as a service' applications) up 25% to $4.8 billion.



"Demand for our cloud infrastructure and generative AI services is growing at an astronomical rate," stresses CEO Safra Catz. Our Cloud business is now approaching $20 billion in annual revenues'.



