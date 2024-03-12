Oracle: EPS up 16% in Q3

Oracle on Monday evening reported adjusted EPS (non-GAAP) up 16% to $1.41 for its third quarter 2023-24 (ended February), with adjusted operating margin improving to 44% from 42% a year earlier.



The enterprise software company's revenues rose by 7% to $13.3 billion (both in dollars and constant currencies), including cloud revenues (infrastructure and 'as a service' applications) up 25% to $5.1 billion.



"Significant new cloud infrastructure contracts signed in the third quarter pushed Oracle's total remaining performance obligations up 29% to over $80 billion, an all-time high," CEO Safra Catz pointed out.



"We expect to continue to receive significant cloud infrastructure capacity reservation contracts, as demand for our Gen2 AI infrastructure far exceeds supply, despite our very rapid capacity expansion," she continued.



