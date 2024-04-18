Fujitsu Limited and Oracle are collaborating to deliver sovereign cloud and AI capabilities that help address the digital sovereignty requirements of Japanese businesses and the public sector. With Oracle Alloy, Fujitsu will expand its Hybrid IT offerings for Fujitsu Uvance, which helps customers grow their businesses and solve societal issues. Fujitsu will be able to operate Oracle Alloy independently in its data centers in Japan with additional control over its operations.

Fujitsu will deploy Oracle Alloy, a cloud infrastructure platform that provides more than 100 Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) services, including generative AI, as part of its Fujitsu Uvance Hybrid IT portfolio, which supports customers with on-premises and cloud-based infrastructure. This will enable businesses and the public sector to utilize sovereign cloud infrastructure and sovereign AI directly from data centers operated by Fujitsu in Japan. Oracle is a leading hyperscaler capable of delivering AI and a full suite of 100+ cloud services locally, anywhere.

Based on the knowledge accumulated through use cases in the Japanese market, Fujitsu will actively consider expanding Oracle Alloy to other markets.

Kazushi Koga, SEVP, Fujitsu Ltd., said, "Fujitsu has been working with partners who have strengths in their respective fields to solve customers' challenges as part of its Fujitsu Uvance Hybrid IT offerings. Our collaboration with Oracle positions us to deliver a sovereign cloud offering that enables hyperscale functionality and digital sovereignty capabilities while ensuring operational governance by Fujitsu."

Scott Twaddle, senior vice president, Product and Industries, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, said, "With Oracle Alloy we will be bringing our best cloud technologies to help Fujitsu's customers transform and modernize their businesses and society. Fujitsu's sovereign cloud approach in Japan is a testament to their forward-looking technology strategy. We look forward to continuing to partner with Fujitsu to bring cloud services to more customers around the world."

Toshimitsu Misawa, member of the board, corporate executive officer and president, Oracle Japan, said, "This strategic collaboration with Fujitsu is an important step forward in delivering a cloud that addresses the digital sovereignty requirements of Japanese businesses and the public sector. Fujitsu and Oracle will continue to promote the use of cutting-edge cloud technologies, including sovereign AI, to help customers improve the resilience of their mission-critical operations."

The collaboration will: