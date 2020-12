By Aaron Tilley

Oracle Corp. said it has changed its corporate headquarters to Austin, Texas, the latest high-profile defection from Silicon Valley.

The database company and a Silicon Valley stalwart said the move was part of a wider effort to have a "more flexible employee work location policy."

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. earlier this month said it was moving its headquarters to the Houston area.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-11-20 1729ET