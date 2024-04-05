Oracle has been recognized as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Europe Electronic Healthcare Record (EHR) 2023-2024 Vendor Assessment1. The report notes that healthcare organizations should consider Oracle if they are "a midsize or large healthcare provider seeking a data-driven, secure EHR with scalable intelligent features, and a robust and compliant cloud-based value proposition that enables working with broader healthcare ecosystems." Read the excerpt here.

"Expanding on its deep domain expertise, Oracle Health's global strategy centers around providing secure solutions for connecting clinical, operational, and financial data and workflows," said Silvia Piai, research director, IDC. "By leveraging its strengths in data management and security along with its AI and cloud technologies, Oracle is establishing a scalable digital ecosystem for healthcare. This is expected to help streamline decision-making, empower clinicians and patients, improve outcomes, and strengthen the resilience and financial viability of healthcare organizations worldwide."

The report adds that "Oracle is pushing the envelope in data-driven healthcare innovation," and notes that Oracle's "end-to-end offering is pivotal for enabling broader adoption of cloud in the European healthcare sector as it helps providers ensure compliance with regulatory requirements for patient data residency and control."

"For decades, we've teamed with hospitals and health systems across Europe to help them deliver better patient care, enabling caregivers to spend less time scribing and more time with their patients," said Alaa Adel, senior vice president and managing director of international, Oracle Health. "With advanced AI capabilities we are further helping enable healthcare organizations to improve insight, automate processes, and suggest next steps from orders, prescriptions, and follow-up appointments-all to improve experiences for both clinicians and patients."

This IDC MarketScape provides European healthcare organizations insights into the current capabilities and future strategies of 10 EHR solution vendors and serves as a guide for providers as they plan for comprehensive EHR solution deployments.

Download the IDC MarketScape: Europe Electronic Healthcare Record 2023-2024 Vendor Assessment excerpt here. Oracle also was recognized as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: U.S. Electronic Health Record (EHR) 2023-2024 Vendor Assessment. Learn more here.

1 IDC MarketScape: Europe Electronic Healthcare Record 2023-2024 Vendor Assessment, Adriana Allocato and Silvia Piai, December 2023, document number #EUR150048423