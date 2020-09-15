Oracle : On Pace for Record High Close -- Data Talk

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) is currently at $61.38, up $1.92 or 3.22%
-- Would be new all-time high (Based on available data back to March 13, 1986)
-- Would be first record close since July 10, 2019
-- A panel of national security regulators is set to review on Tuesday Oracle's bid to become the U.S. technology partner for the Chinese-owned TikTok video-sharing app, with an eye toward settling the high-profile deal by a Sept. 20 deadline
-- Currently up four of the past five days
-- Currently up two consecutive days; up 7.68% over this period
-- Best two day stretch since the two days ending March 27, 2020, when it rose 8.47%
-- Up 7.26% month-to-date
-- Up 15.85% year-to-date
-- Up 16.09% from 52 weeks ago (Sept. 17, 2019), when it closed at $52.87
-- Would be a new 52 week closing high
-- Up 54.21% from its 52 week closing low of $39.80 on March 12, 2020
-- Traded as high as $61.48
-- Up 3.4% at today's intraday high
All data as of 2:25:11 PM
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet