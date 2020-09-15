Log in
Oracle : On Pace for Record High Close -- Data Talk

09/15/2020 | 02:49pm EDT

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) is currently at $61.38, up $1.92 or 3.22%

-- Would be new all-time high (Based on available data back to March 13, 1986)

-- Would be first record close since July 10, 2019

-- A panel of national security regulators is set to review on Tuesday Oracle's bid to become the U.S. technology partner for the Chinese-owned TikTok video-sharing app, with an eye toward settling the high-profile deal by a Sept. 20 deadline

-- Currently up four of the past five days

-- Currently up two consecutive days; up 7.68% over this period

-- Best two day stretch since the two days ending March 27, 2020, when it rose 8.47%

-- Up 7.26% month-to-date

-- Up 15.85% year-to-date

-- Up 16.09% from 52 weeks ago (Sept. 17, 2019), when it closed at $52.87

-- Would be a new 52 week closing high

-- Up 54.21% from its 52 week closing low of $39.80 on March 12, 2020

-- Traded as high as $61.48

-- Up 3.4% at today's intraday high

All data as of 2:25:11 PM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

