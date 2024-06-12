Restaurants continue to rely on Oracle Simphony Cloud Point-of-Sale (POS) to help orchestrate exceptional dining experiences from food trucks and traditional venues to stadium concessions. Today, more than 275,000 Oracle Restaurants POS clients globally average 24+ million cross channel transactions a day and Oracle Payments averages $180 million in payments per month1. With new capacities including channel and frontline management, the Oracle Restaurants digital transaction platform provides restaurants of all sizes the scale, performance, security, and agility they need to best serve their customers while helping increase efficiency and revenue growth.

"Today's brands face a delicate balance of delivering exceptional guest experiences while increasing efficiency and growing revenue across their operations," said Simon de Montfort Walker, executive vice president and general manager, Oracle Restaurants. "Our brand shift from Oracle Food and Beverage to Oracle Restaurants underscores our continued investment and commitment to the industry on delivering a modern platform for the unique requirements of restaurant operators no matter where they're creating and fulfilling demands for prepared food and drinks."

The latest Oracle Restaurants enhancements are components of a seamlessly integrated technology stack that help operators optimize sales channels, increase customer acquisition and loyalty, and achieve operational excellence.