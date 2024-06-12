Oracle : Restaurants Rely on Oracle Cloud to Drive Revenue and Efficiency
June 12, 2024 at 05:47 am EDT
Restaurants continue to rely on Oracle Simphony Cloud Point-of-Sale (POS) to help orchestrate exceptional dining experiences from food trucks and traditional venues to stadium concessions. Today, more than 275,000 Oracle Restaurants POS clients globally average 24+ million cross channel transactions a day and Oracle Payments averages $180 million in payments per month1. With new capacities including channel and frontline management, the Oracle Restaurants digital transaction platform provides restaurants of all sizes the scale, performance, security, and agility they need to best serve their customers while helping increase efficiency and revenue growth.
"Today's brands face a delicate balance of delivering exceptional guest experiences while increasing efficiency and growing revenue across their operations," said Simon de Montfort Walker, executive vice president and general manager, Oracle Restaurants. "Our brand shift from Oracle Food and Beverage to Oracle Restaurants underscores our continued investment and commitment to the industry on delivering a modern platform for the unique requirements of restaurant operators no matter where they're creating and fulfilling demands for prepared food and drinks."
The latest Oracle Restaurants enhancements are components of a seamlessly integrated technology stack that help operators optimize sales channels, increase customer acquisition and loyalty, and achieve operational excellence.
Oracle Simphony Channel Management: With rapid digitization of sales channels and a proliferation of ordering choices, the free Simphony Cloud module gives multi-channel operators the tooling, visibility, and data insights to help optimize channels, kitchen operations, finance, and supply chain processes for the KPIs most important to the business. This includes revenue, margin, new customer acquisition, or a balanced mix of multiple priorities.
Oracle Simphony Frontline Manager: Gives owners and managers a level of access and control over their menu items and attributes from any device, including pricing, promotion effectivity, and more. The web-based application can be controlled at the corporate level, enabling brand consistency across multiple locations, along with the added flexibility of property-level management.
Oracle Checkout: Provides brands a complete payments solution across its in-store and ecommerce channels, offering cost transparency, consistency, and data integrity. The plug-in easily integrates into third party applications, such as website, mobile app, and third-party aggregators, creating a single solution for Oracle Payments customers, from payment to merchant reconciliation. Oracle Payments is also now available to restaurants in the UK.
