  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Oracle Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ORCL   US68389X1054

ORACLE CORPORATION

(ORCL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:54:11 2023-01-25 pm EST
89.42 USD   -0.32%
03:12pOracle : Saadia Group Acquires Visibility Across its Portfolio with NetSuite
PU
01/24Musk ends 'funding secured' testimony without citing binding Tesla deal
RE
01/24Oracle Delivers New Logistics Capabilities to Get Global Supply Chains Moving
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Oracle : Saadia Group Acquires Visibility Across its Portfolio with NetSuite

01/25/2023 | 03:12pm EST
Saadia Group, a family-owned holding group with a diverse portfolio of leading consumer brands including Lord & Taylor, Le Tote, and S3 Holding, has selected Oracle NetSuite to help it change the retail and brand landscape for current and future generations. With NetSuite, Saadia Group will be able to increase its return on investment across its portfolio by taking advantage of an integrated business system to improve operational efficiency and productivity.

Headquartered in New York City, Saadia Group is a leader in online sales and owns and operates 15 brands in multicategory product manufacturing, wholesaling, and retailing. To centralize its financial and operational systems across its portfolio and help the brands it has acquired accelerate time to market and increase visibility into their business, Saadia Group selected NetSuite over Acumatica.

"As we evaluated new business opportunities, we realized that we were being held back by inefficient processes and needed to reconsider how we operated," said Yossi Kbabieh, partner, Saadia Group. "NetSuite was an easy choice given its extensive experience in fashion and retail and its willingness to create a solution for our complex business. Moving to NetSuite and having one system to manage our entire portfolio will help make sure everyone is working off the same data. NetSuite is a game-changer for our growth."

With NetSuite, Saadia Group will be able to improve and centralize its operations on a single cloud business system. By eliminating manual transactions and disparate systems, NetSuite will enable Saadia Group to increase the efficiency and productivity of financial, accounting, inventory, and order management processes across its 15 brands. In addition, NetSuite will help Saadia Group make more informed business decisions and deliver the best possible experience to its customers by unifying financial, inventory, and sales data and providing detailed insights into performance. Finally, Saadia Group is working with NetSuite on a customized solution to help expand its portfolio, establish new routes to market, and target different customer segments.

"The manufacturing, wholesale, and retail industries are rapidly changing and to stay ahead of the competition, Saadia Group was looking for a way to enhance operations across its portfolio," said Sam Levy, senior vice president of sales, Oracle NetSuite. "With NetSuite, Saadia Group will be able to consolidate and automate everything on one platform, which will help its teams improve efficiency and profitability and ultimately spend more time with customers."

Attachments

Disclaimer

Oracle Corporation published this content on 25 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2023 20:11:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 49 849 M - -
Net income 2023 8 085 M - -
Net Debt 2023 78 932 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 30,4x
Yield 2023 1,43%
Capitalization 242 B 242 B -
EV / Sales 2023 6,44x
EV / Sales 2024 5,83x
Nbr of Employees 143 000
Free-Float 57,2%
Chart ORACLE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Oracle Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORACLE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 33
Last Close Price 89,70 $
Average target price 91,63 $
Spread / Average Target 2,15%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Safra Ada Catz Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lawrence Joseph Ellison Chairman & Chief Technology Officer
Michael J. Boskin Independent Director
Jeffrey S. Berg Independent Director
Naomi O. Seligman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ORACLE CORPORATION8.85%241 854
SAP SE10.61%135 080
SERVICENOW INC.13.95%89 398
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.10.55%37 074
PAYCOM SOFTWARE, INC.3.10%18 513
HUBSPOT, INC.19.99%16 852