Oracle : Saadia Group Acquires Visibility Across its Portfolio with NetSuite

Saadia Group, a family-owned holding group with a diverse portfolio of leading consumer brands including Lord & Taylor, Le Tote, and S3 Holding, has selected Oracle NetSuite to help it change the retail and brand landscape for current and future generations. With NetSuite, Saadia Group will be able to increase its return on investment across its portfolio by taking advantage of an integrated business system to improve operational efficiency and productivity.

Headquartered in New York City, Saadia Group is a leader in online sales and owns and operates 15 brands in multicategory product manufacturing, wholesaling, and retailing. To centralize its financial and operational systems across its portfolio and help the brands it has acquired accelerate time to market and increase visibility into their business, Saadia Group selected NetSuite over Acumatica.

"As we evaluated new business opportunities, we realized that we were being held back by inefficient processes and needed to reconsider how we operated," said Yossi Kbabieh, partner, Saadia Group. "NetSuite was an easy choice given its extensive experience in fashion and retail and its willingness to create a solution for our complex business. Moving to NetSuite and having one system to manage our entire portfolio will help make sure everyone is working off the same data. NetSuite is a game-changer for our growth."

With NetSuite, Saadia Group will be able to improve and centralize its operations on a single cloud business system. By eliminating manual transactions and disparate systems, NetSuite will enable Saadia Group to increase the efficiency and productivity of financial, accounting, inventory, and order management processes across its 15 brands. In addition, NetSuite will help Saadia Group make more informed business decisions and deliver the best possible experience to its customers by unifying financial, inventory, and sales data and providing detailed insights into performance. Finally, Saadia Group is working with NetSuite on a customized solution to help expand its portfolio, establish new routes to market, and target different customer segments.

"The manufacturing, wholesale, and retail industries are rapidly changing and to stay ahead of the competition, Saadia Group was looking for a way to enhance operations across its portfolio," said Sam Levy, senior vice president of sales, Oracle NetSuite. "With NetSuite, Saadia Group will be able to consolidate and automate everything on one platform, which will help its teams improve efficiency and profitability and ultimately spend more time with customers."