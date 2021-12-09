Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Oracle Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ORCL   US68389X1054

ORACLE CORPORATION

(ORCL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Oracle Sees Revenue Growth to 'Finish Solidly' in Mid-Single Digits Led by Cloud Revenue

12/09/2021 | 05:56pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Maria Armental

Oracle Corp. expects revenue growth to accelerate in the second half of the year and "finish solidly" with a mid-single digits percentage increase.

Cloud revenue is expected to lead the revenue growth, Chief Executive Safra Catz said in a conference call with analysts, adding that she expects operating margins this year to be the same or better than pre-pandemic levels of 44%.

This quarter, Oracle expects adjusted profit of $1.14 to $1.18 with revenue up 3% to 5%. It estimated a currency headwind of about 3% to revenue and about 5 cents to per-share earnings.

Shares rise 11% to $98.50 in after-hours trading.

Write to Maria Armental at maria.armental@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-09-21 1755ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHAINLINK (LINK/USD) -8.53% 20.758 Real-time Quote.0.00%
ORACLE CORPORATION -0.19% 88.77 Delayed Quote.37.49%
All news about ORACLE CORPORATION
05:56pOracle Sees Revenue Growth to 'Finish Solidly' in Mid-Single Digits Led by Cloud Revenu..
DJ
05:22pOracle corp - non-gaap eps for q3 expected to be between $1.19 and $1.23 in constant cu..
RE
05:20pOracle corp - q3 rev is expected to grow between 6% to 8% in constant currency - conf c..
RE
04:35pOracle Swings to 2Q Loss
DJ
04:32pORACLE : Announces Fiscal 2022 Second Quarter Financial Results - Form 8-K
PU
04:24pORACLE CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Events, Financial State..
AQ
04:24pOracle Q2 Results Top Street Expectations, Ups Share Buyback Plan by $10 Billion -- Sto..
MT
04:07pOracle beats quarterly revenue estimates
RE
04:06pOracle Announces Fiscal 2022 Second Quarter Financial Results
PR
04:06pEarnings Flash (ORCL) ORACLE Posts Q2 Revenue $10.36B, vs. Street Est of $10.209B
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ORACLE CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 42 170 M - -
Net income 2022 10 729 M - -
Net Debt 2022 45 963 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 24,3x
Yield 2022 1,44%
Capitalization 243 B 243 B -
EV / Sales 2022 6,86x
EV / Sales 2023 6,64x
Nbr of Employees 132 000
Free-Float 58,1%
Chart ORACLE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Oracle Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORACLE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 88,77 $
Average target price 89,82 $
Spread / Average Target 1,18%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Safra Ada Catz Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lawrence Joseph Ellison Chairman & Chief Technology Officer
Michael J. Boskin Independent Director
Jeffrey S. Berg Independent Director
Naomi O. Seligman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ORACLE CORPORATION37.49%243 134
SAP SE10.37%158 213
SERVICENOW, INC.20.96%132 493
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.32.79%36 786
HUBSPOT, INC.96.37%36 783
DOCUSIGN, INC.-30.84%30 422