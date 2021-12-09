Oracle Sees Revenue Growth to 'Finish Solidly' in Mid-Single Digits Led by Cloud Revenue

By Maria Armental

Oracle Corp. expects revenue growth to accelerate in the second half of the year and "finish solidly" with a mid-single digits percentage increase.

Cloud revenue is expected to lead the revenue growth, Chief Executive Safra Catz said in a conference call with analysts, adding that she expects operating margins this year to be the same or better than pre-pandemic levels of 44%.

This quarter, Oracle expects adjusted profit of $1.14 to $1.18 with revenue up 3% to 5%. It estimated a currency headwind of about 3% to revenue and about 5 cents to per-share earnings.

Shares rise 11% to $98.50 in after-hours trading.

