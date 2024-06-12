By Denny Jacob

Oracle shares rose 7.3% following continued strength in its cloud infrastructure business and commentary on long-term financial targets.

Shares were trading around $132.90. The stock is up nearly 18% on the year prior to the start of Wednesday's trading session.

The cloud-software provider said demand for training artificial intelligence large language models in the Oracle Cloud drove the largest sales contracts signed in its history in the third and fourth quarters. Sales from cloud infrastructure, which is used by clients for large data centers, rose 42% in the fiscal fourth quarter.

Despite traditional headline numbers including revenue and adjusted earnings per-share coming in below Wall Street's estimates, investors seemed to focus on the company's remaining performance obligation which surged 44% to $98 billion from the prior-year.

Chief Executive Safra Catz on an investor call noted that some of the company's targets for fiscal 2026 may be too conservative given the business' momentum.

Following the call, some analysts now expect Oracle to easily achieve its target of $65 billion in revenue in fiscal 2026 while others expect a raise to the long-term revenue target at an analyst meeting in September.

