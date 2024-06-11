Oracle and Google Cloud Announce a Groundbreaking Multicloud Partnership

Google Cloud will offer Oracle Cloud Infrastructure database services and high-speed network interconnect with Oracle

Partnership helps customers simplify cloud migration, multicloud deployment, and management

AUSTIN, Texas and SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle and Google Cloud today announced a partnership that gives customers the choice to combine Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) and Google Cloud technologies to help accelerate their application migrations and modernization.

Google Cloud's Cross-Cloud Interconnect will be initially available for customer onboarding in 11 global regions, allowing customers to deploy general purpose workloads with no cross-cloud data transfer charges. Later this year, a new offering, Oracle Database@Google Cloud, will be available with the highest level of Oracle database and network performance, along with feature and pricing parity with OCI.

Both companies will jointly go-to-market with Oracle Database@Google Cloud, benefitting enterprises globally and across multiple industries, including financial services, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, and more.

"Customers want the flexibility to use multiple clouds," said Larry Ellison, Oracle Chairman and CTO. "To meet this growing demand, Google and Oracle are seamlessly connecting Google Cloud services with the very latest Oracle Database technology. By putting Oracle Cloud Infrastructure hardware in Google Cloud datacenters, customers can benefit from the best possible database and network performance."

"Oracle and Google Cloud have many joint enterprise customers," said Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet. "This new partnership will help these customers use Oracle database and applications in concert with Google Cloud's innovative platform and AI capabilities."

Oracle Database@Google Cloud gives customers direct access to Oracle database services running on OCI and deployed in Google Cloud datacenters. This new offering is designed to help customers accelerate their migration to the cloud, so they can modernize their IT environments and take advantage of Google Cloud infrastructure, tooling, and AI services, including data and analytics, Vertex AI, and the company's Gemini foundation models. Customers can benefit from:

Flexible options to simplify and help accelerate migrating their Oracle databases to Google Cloud, including compatibility with proven migration tools such as Oracle Zero-Downtime Migration.

A simplified purchasing and contracting experience via Google Cloud Marketplace that enables customers to purchase Oracle database services using their existing Google Cloud commitments and leverage their existing Oracle license benefits including Bring Your Own License (BYOL) and discount programs such as Oracle Support Rewards (OSR).

Unified customer experience and support from Google Cloud and Oracle.

The simplicity, security, and latency of a unified operating environment (datacenter) within Google Cloud to deploy the entire portfolio of Oracle database services including Oracle Exadata Database Service, Oracle Autonomous Database Service, MySQL Heatwave, Oracle Database Zero Data Loss Autonomous Recovery Service, Oracle GoldenGate, and Oracle Data Safe.

Connecting their Oracle data with Google's industry-leading AI services including Vertex AI and Gemini foundation models to bring enterprise truth to AI applications and agents for customer service, employee services, creative studios, developer environments, and more.

Oracle will operate and manage Oracle database services directly within Google Cloud datacenters globally, beginning with regions in North America and Europe. Oracle Exadata Database Service, Oracle Autonomous Database Service, and Oracle Real Application Clusters (RAC) will launch later this year across four regions – US East (Ashburn), US West (Salt Lake City), UK South (London), and Germany Central (Frankfurt) - and then rapidly expand to additional regions worldwide.

Oracle Cloud Infrastructure and Google Cross-Cloud Interconnect gives customers the ability to deploy workloads across both OCI and Google Cloud regions with no cross-cloud data transfer charges. Customers today will be able to begin onboarding in 11 cross-cloud interconnect regions – Australia East (Sydney), Australia South East (Melbourne), Brazil East (São Paulo), Canada South East (Montreal), Germany Central (Frankfurt), India West (Mumbai), Japan East (Tokyo), Singapore, Spain Central (Madrid), UK South (London), and US East (Ashburn) – expanding to more regions over time and providing a low-latency, high-throughput, private connection between two leading cloud providers, with seamless interoperability. This enables customers to:

Innovate using the best combination of Oracle's and Google Cloud's services based on their features, performance, and pricing.

Use a direct interconnection between OCI and Google Cloud that provides low latency for first-class multicloud network performance.

Run multiple Oracle applications, including Oracle E-Business Suite, Oracle PeopleSoft Enterprise, Oracle Retail Merchandising, and more on OCI with distributed data stores on OCI and Google Cloud.

Build new cloud-native applications using Google Cloud and OCI technologies including Google Cloud's enterprise-grade AI technologies.

The new multicloud capabilities deliver a fully integrated experience for deploying, managing, and using Oracle database instances within Google Cloud along with the ability to move data and deploy new cloud native applications across both clouds. This enables organizations to drive breakthroughs in the cloud using their existing skills to leverage the best of Oracle and Google Cloud capabilities.

About Oracle Distributed Cloud

Oracle's distributed cloud delivers the benefits of cloud with greater control and flexibility. OCI's distributed cloud lineup includes:

Dedicated cloud: Customers can run all OCI cloud services in their own data centers with OCI Dedicated Region, while partners can resell OCI cloud services and customize the experience using Oracle Alloy. Oracle also operates separate U.S., UK, and Australian Government Clouds, and Isolated Cloud Regions for U.S. national security purposes. Each of these products provide a full cloud and AI stack that customers can deploy as a Sovereign Cloud.

Customers can run all OCI cloud services in their own data centers with OCI Dedicated Region, while partners can resell OCI cloud services and customize the experience using Oracle Alloy. Oracle also operates separate U.S., UK, and Australian Government Clouds, and Isolated Cloud Regions for U.S. national security purposes. Each of these products provide a full cloud and AI stack that customers can deploy as a Sovereign Cloud. Hybrid cloud: OCI delivers key cloud services on-premises via Oracle Exadata Cloud@Customer and Compute Cloud@Customer and is already managing deployments in over 60 countries.

OCI delivers key cloud services on-premises via Oracle Exadata Cloud@Customer and Compute Cloud@Customer and is already managing deployments in over 60 countries. Public cloud: Hyperscale public cloud regions serve any size of organization, including those requiring strict EU sovereignty controls. See the full list of regions here .

Hyperscale public cloud regions serve any size of organization, including those requiring strict EU sovereignty controls. See the full list of regions . Multicloud: Options including Oracle Database@Azure, Oracle Database@Google Cloud, HeatWave MySQL on AWS and Microsoft Azure, Oracle Interconnect for Microsoft Azure, and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure and Google Cross-Cloud Interconnect allow customers to combine key capabilities from across clouds.

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud is the new way to the cloud, providing AI, infrastructure, developer, data, security, and collaboration tools built for today and tomorrow. Google Cloud offers a powerful, fully integrated and optimized AI stack with its own planet-scale infrastructure, custom-built chips, generative AI models and development platform, as well as AI-powered applications, to help organizations transform. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted technology partner.

About Oracle

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com .

