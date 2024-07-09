July 9 (Reuters) - Billionaire Elon Musk's artificial intelligence startup xAI and tech giant Oracle have ended talks on a potential $10 billion server deal, the Information reported on Tuesday. (Reporting by Arsheeya Bajwa in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
