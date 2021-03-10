Log in
Oracle Corporation    ORCL

ORACLE CORPORATION

(ORCL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Oracle : 3Q Results Beat Projections, Raises Dividend, Buyback -- Update

03/10/2021 | 04:48pm EST
By Maria Armental

Oracle Corp.'s revenue topped $10 billion in the most recent quarter, putting the software giant on track for a record revenue year, and the board raised the authorization for share repurchases by $20 billion.

Company officials have pointed to accelerating revenue trends, partly tied to the pandemic, and noted that Oracle's Generation 2 Cloud Infrastructure demand, for example, was blowing out internal forecasts and hastening expansion plans.

Oracle Gen2 cloud infrastructure revenue again more than doubled in the third quarter from the year earlier, Larry Ellison, Oracle's chairman and chief technology officer, said in a statement.

Oracle shares closed down Wednesday at $72.12 and fell 2.7% to $70.17 in after-hours trading.

"We are opening new regions as fast as we can to support our rapidly growing multi-billion dollar infrastructure business," Mr. Ellison said.

Overall, third-quarter profit surged to $5.02 billion from $2.57 billion a year earlier. On a per-share basis, profit was $1.68, or $1.16 as adjusted.

Revenue rose to $10.09 billion from $9.8 billion a year earlier.

Analysts surveyed by FactSet expected a profit of 86 cents a share, or $1.11 a share as adjusted, and $10.07 billion in revenue.

The business software giant and its founder, Mr. Ellison, have been pillars of the Bay Area, moved corporate headquarters to Austin, Texas, in December, saying the move would offer more flexibility to employees on where and how they work.

Oracle said it would maintain major hubs, including in Redwood City, Calif., where it was previously based, and that depending on their job, employees would be able to choose office location as well as continue to work remotely part time or full time.

"By implementing a more modern approach to work, we expect to further improve our employees' quality of life and quality of output," the company said in a securities filing.

In addition to boosting the share repurchase authorization, Oracle's board raised the quarter dividend by 8 cents, or about 33%, to 32 cents a share. Payouts under the raised dividend will be made on April 22 for shareholders of record as of the close of business on April 8.

Mr. Ellison, Oracle's largest stockholder, wasn't part of the discussions or vote on the matter, the company said.

Write to Maria Armental at maria.armental@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-10-21 1648ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 40 023 M - -
Net income 2021 10 369 M - -
Net Debt 2021 33 728 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 21,5x
Yield 2021 1,30%
Capitalization 214 B 214 B -
EV / Sales 2021 6,19x
EV / Sales 2022 6,02x
Nbr of Employees 135 000
Free-Float 61,1%
Chart ORACLE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Oracle Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORACLE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 68,25 $
Last Close Price 72,64 $
Spread / Highest target 12,9%
Spread / Average Target -6,04%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Safra Ada Catz Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lawrence Joseph Ellison Chairman & Chief Technology Officer
Michael J. Boskin Independent Director
Jeffrey S. Berg Independent Director
Naomi O. Seligman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORACLE CORPORATION11.55%213 855
SAP SE-1.14%148 622
INTUIT INC.-2.48%105 313
SERVICENOW, INC.-11.17%95 883
DOCUSIGN, INC.-4.08%40 780
RINGCENTRAL, INC.-11.26%30 431
