Oracle Corporation    ORCL

ORACLE CORPORATION

(ORCL)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Oracle on Track for Highest Close in Over a Year Following Deal Announcement -- Data Talk

09/14/2020 | 10:40am EDT

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) is currently at $59.47, up $2.47 or 4.33%

-- Would be highest close since July 15, 2019, when it closed at $59.53

-- On pace for largest percent increase since March 26, 2020, when it rose 9.88%

-- On Sunday, The Wall Street Journal reported that Oracle Corp. won the bidding for the U.S. operations of the video-sharing app TikTok, people familiar with the matter said, beating out Microsoft Corp. in a high-profile deal to salvage a social-media sensation that has been caught in the middle of a geopolitical standoff

-- On Monday, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin confirmed that his office received a bid proposal from Oracle for TikTok's operations over the weekend and said that the Treasury-led Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S. would review it this week

-- Currently up three of the past four days

-- Up 3.93% month-to-date

-- Up 12.25% year-to-date

-- Down 1.13% from its all-time closing high of $60.15 on July 10, 2019

-- Up 11.91% from 52 weeks ago (Sept. 16, 2019), when it closed at $53.14

-- Would be a new 52-week closing high

-- Up 49.42% from its 52-week closing low of $39.80 on March 12, 2020

-- Traded as high as $61.08

-- Up 7.16% at today's intraday high

-- Eighth best performer in the S&P 500 today

-- Fifth most active stock in the S&P 500 today

All data as of 10:15:20 AM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.37% 28028.24 Delayed Quote.-3.06%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 2.45% 208.34 Delayed Quote.29.38%
NASDAQ 100 2.28% 11328.983693 Delayed Quote.26.96%
NASDAQ COMP. 2.25% 11088.545937 Delayed Quote.20.96%
ORACLE CORPORATION 7.35% 60.6044 Delayed Quote.7.59%
S&P 500 1.70% 3396.83 Delayed Quote.3.41%
