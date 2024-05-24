Oracle Power PLC - energy projects developer - Says that its farm-in-partner, Riversgold Ltd, has commenced air core drilling at its Northern Zone gold project, which is 25-kilometres east of Kalgoorlie in Western Australia. The drilling, Oracle explains, is designed to test for supergrene gold. Further, it expects the arrival of a second drill rig in the imminent future.

Chief Executive Officer Naheed Memon says: "It is great to see the ambitious drilling plans underway, and the commencement of AC drilling at the Northern Zone Gold Project, located just to the east of Kalgoorlie. With a substantial gold exploration target centred around a large porphyry gold system proven to exceed plus 100m in true width from previous drilling, we eagerly anticipate the results of this program. Drilling efforts will accelerate further with the arrival of a second rig shortly."

Current stock: 0.021 pence

12-month change: down 81%

