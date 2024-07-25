Oracle: supports the transformation of Saudi Arabia's Salam

Oracle has announced the signing of an agreement with Salam, a telecommunications provider in Saudi Arabia, to support the latter's digital transformation.



The collaboration aims to improve Salam's operational excellence and enrich the customer experience, while contributing to the objectives of the Saudi Kingdom's Vision 2030 for a 'more connected and digitized' nation.



Oracle will help Salam increase operational efficiency and improve service quality.



According to Ahmed Al-Anqari, CEO of Salam, this initiative accelerates their 5G deployment and supports their efforts to advance the ICT sector in Saudi Arabia.



