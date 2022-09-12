Advanced search
Stronger Dollar Drags on Oracle's 1Q Earnings -- Currency Comment

09/12/2022 | 05:27pm EDT
By Patrick Chu


Oracle Corp. reported better-than-expected revenue in its fiscal first quarter, boosted by its cloud businesses and the integration of Cerner Corp.

Net income fell to $1.55 billion, or 56 cents a share, for the three months ended Aug. 31, from $2.46 billion, or 86 cents a share, a year earlier.

Effect of the stronger dollar:

"The strengthening of the U.S. dollar compared to foreign currencies had a significant impact on results in the quarter. Without the impact of the U.S. dollar strengthening compared to foreign currencies, Oracle's reported Q1 GAAP and non-GAAP earnings per share would have been 8 cents higher."

Constant currency outlook:

"In Q1, total revenue grew 23% in constant currency, beating guidance by $200 million," Oracle Chief Executive Officer Safra Catz said. "Even without Cerner, our total revenue grew 8% in constant currency, driven by Oracle's rapidly growing applications and infrastructure cloud businesses. These two cloud businesses now account for more than 30% of our total revenue. As our cloud businesses become a larger-and-larger percentage of our overall business, we expect our constant currency organic revenue growth rate to hit double-digits with a corresponding increase in earnings per share."


Write to Patrick Chu at Patrick.Chu@WSJ.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-12-22 1726ET

