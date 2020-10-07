Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Oracle Corporation    ORCL

ORACLE CORPORATION

(ORCL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Supreme Court Weighs Copyright Fight Between Oracle and Google

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/07/2020 | 05:49pm EDT

By Brent Kendall

WASHINGTON -- The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought to police a multibillion-dollar copyright battle between Oracle Corp. and Alphabet Inc.'s Google in a way that would retain legal protections for software code without throwing the tech industry into disarray.

The decade-old case centers on Oracle's allegations that Google's Android smartphone-operating system infringed on copyrights related to Oracle's Java platform, which Oracle acquired when it bought Sun Microsystems Inc. in 2010.

During about 90 minutes of oral arguments, the justices considered issues related to how software developers use application-program interfaces, or APIs -- prewritten packages of computer code that allow programs, websites or apps to talk to one another.

Oracle has accused Google of illegally copying more than 11,000 lines of Java API code to develop its Android operating system, which runs more than two billion mobile devices world-wide.

Google's unlicensed use of that code is no better than "if someone wanted to write a book that reproduced the 11,000 best lines of 'Seinfeld'," Oracle lawyer Joshua Rosenkranz told the court.

Mr. Rosenkranz said Microsoft Corp. and Apple Inc. spent billions developing their platform code, and Google should have done so as well. "The Copyright Act does not give Google a pass just because it would be expensive to recreate our expression," he said.

Oracle previously sought as much as $9 billion in damages from Google, though that request is now several years old and is likely to increase if Oracle wins at the high court.

Google lawyer Thomas Goldstein told the court that copyright protections aren't supposed to extend to basic computer code that relates to how software functions. The effect of Oracle's proposed rule "would be to make the creation of innovative computer programs less efficient," he said.

"The long-settled practice of reusing software interfaces is critical to modern interoperable computer software," Mr Goldstein said. Oracle, he said, was seeking to keep software developers "prisoners" of the Java platform and attempting to "block the publication of millions of programs on an innovative smartphone platform."

Several justices voiced resistance to Google's arguments.

"Cracking the safe may be the only way to get the money that you want, but that doesn't mean you can do it," Chief Justice John Roberts told Mr. Goldstein. If Oracle has the only way to get in, "the way for you to get it is to get a license," the chief justice said.

Mr. Goldstein responded that if Oracle wrote a book about how to crack safes, that wouldn't give the company the exclusive right to open them.

Justice Clarence Thomas had a different analogy, wondering whether Google's position was like using an opposing football team's playbook. Justice Samuel Alito, meanwhile, said that under Google's arguments, "all computer code is at risk of losing protection."

The court, however, also wondered what a win for Oracle would do to a tech world in which developers build new applications that use others' APIs to make their products work. Justice Sonia Sotomayor said Google used less than 1% of the Java code. Justice Stephen Breyer questioned whether Oracle's APIs were like the QWERTY keyboard.

"If you let somebody have a copyright on that now, they would control all typewriters, which really has nothing to do with copyright," Justice Breyer said.

Mr. Rosenkranz said the keyboard was "purely mechanical," not a creative expression like how Oracle wrote its code. "The software industry rose to world dominance since the 1980s because of copyright protection, not unlicensed copying," he said.

The case has attracted widespread attention in tech circles and beyond. Businesses that rely heavily on copyright protections, including in the movie, music and publishing industries, are supporting Oracle, expressing concerns about Google's claims to fair use of content created by others.

Software makers including Microsoft and a leading association of internet companies are supporting Google, saying copyright law must allow some fair use of computer programs in order to promote follow-on technologies and interoperability between programs.

The Trump administration is supporting Oracle in the case. Justice Department lawyer Malcolm Stewart told the justices that copyright protections provide incentives for companies to invest in developing new code. The tech industry wouldn't face ruin if Google loses, he said.

Google and Oracle had to wait longer than expected for the Supreme Court's consideration: The justices were supposed to hear the case in March, but postponed it when they adjusted their schedule because of the coronavirus pandemic.

A decision is expected by June 2021.

Write to Brent Kendall at brent.kendall@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 0.56% 1459.14 Delayed Quote.8.33%
APPLE INC. 1.70% 115.08 Delayed Quote.54.14%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.79% 42.14 Delayed Quote.-37.09%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 1.90% 209.83 Delayed Quote.33.41%
ORACLE CORPORATION 1.81% 60.59 Delayed Quote.14.36%
WTI 0.63% 40.04 Delayed Quote.-35.12%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ORACLE CORPORATION
05:49pSupreme Court Weighs Copyright Fight Between Oracle and Google
DJ
04:02pSupreme Court Weighs Copyright Fight Between Google and Oracle -- 2nd Update
DJ
03:59pSupreme Court Weighs Copyright Fight Between Google and Oracle -- Update
DJ
03:29pU.S. Supreme Court divided over Google bid to end Oracle copyright suit
RE
10:05aU.S. Supreme Court divided over Google bid to end Oracle copyright suit
RE
08:10aORACLE : and SWIFT Deliver Fast, Frictionless Cross-Border Payments for Small an..
AQ
02:01aGLOBAL STUDY : 82% of People Believe Robots Can Support Their Mental Health Bett..
PR
10/07ORACLE CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
10/06MICROSOFT : CEO Wants Increased Focus on Internet Safety in Social Media
DJ
10/06ORACLE : Cloud Observability and Management Platform Now Available
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 39 876 M - -
Net income 2021 10 170 M - -
Net Debt 2021 32 423 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 18,3x
Yield 2021 1,59%
Capitalization 179 B 179 B -
EV / Sales 2021 5,31x
EV / Sales 2022 5,10x
Nbr of Employees 135 000
Free-Float 61,9%
Chart ORACLE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Oracle Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORACLE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 61,29 $
Last Close Price 60,59 $
Spread / Highest target 15,5%
Spread / Average Target 1,16%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Safra Ada Catz Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lawrence Joseph Ellison Chairman & Chief Technology Officer
Michael J. Boskin Independent Director
Jeffrey O. Henley Vice Chairman
Jeffrey S. Berg Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORACLE CORPORATION14.36%179 178
SAP SE9.26%184 497
SERVICENOW INC.74.11%94 278
INTUIT INC.26.51%85 187
DOCUSIGN, INC.198.48%40 958
RINGCENTRAL, INC.66.61%24 999
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group