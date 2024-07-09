Shares of technology companies ticked down as traders took profits off the table ahead of earnings season.

Microsoft fell by 1.5%, trimming year-to-date gains to 24%. Oracle fell after Elon Musk hinted that his artificial-intelligence startup xAI has ended talks to expand an existing arrangement with Oracle to rent Nvidia chips to support a Tennessee data center.

French software maker Dassault Systemes cut its full-year revenue guidance after saying that revenue for the second quarter missed its forecast due to customer caution given the geopolitical environment.

