10:11 ET -- Oracle is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. The database software giant posted better-than-expected quarterly earnings and said artificial intelligence is boosting demand for its cloud-computing business, sending its shares to a new 52-week high. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (colin.kellaher@wsj.com)

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-12-24 1026ET