Trending : Oracle Stock Gets Upgrade, Earnings Slated for After Bell

15:28 ET -- Oracle is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. The company's stock received an upgrade from Wolfe Research, which raised it to "outperform" from "peer perform." Wolfe Research also announced a price target of $130 per share for Oracle stock. Oracle's stock was trading at $116.58 per share at 3:07 p.m. ET on Monday. Oracle is scheduled to report fourth-quarter financial results after the bell. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com)

06-12-23 1543ET