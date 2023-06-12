Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Oracle Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ORCL   US68389X1054

ORACLE CORPORATION

(ORCL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:59:28 2023-06-12 pm EDT
116.44 USD   +6.00%
03:44pTrending : Oracle Stock Gets Upgrade, Earnings Slated for After Bell
DJ
02:44pU.S. stocks extend rally; investors bet Fed will pause rate hikes
RE
02:06pSector Update: Tech Stocks Rising in Afternoon Trading
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Trending : Oracle Stock Gets Upgrade, Earnings Slated for After Bell

06/12/2023 | 03:44pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

15:28 ET -- Oracle is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. The company's stock received an upgrade from Wolfe Research, which raised it to "outperform" from "peer perform." Wolfe Research also announced a price target of $130 per share for Oracle stock. Oracle's stock was trading at $116.58 per share at 3:07 p.m. ET on Monday. Oracle is scheduled to report fourth-quarter financial results after the bell. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com)


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-12-23 1543ET

All news about ORACLE CORPORATION
03:44pTrending : Oracle Stock Gets Upgrade, Earnings Slated for After Bell
DJ
02:44pU.S. stocks extend rally; investors bet Fed will pause rate hikes
RE
02:06pSector Update: Tech Stocks Rising in Afternoon Trading
MT
12:45pWall St climbs with focus on inflation data, Fed decision
RE
12:09pORACLE CORP : JP Morgan keeps its Buy rating
MD
10:59aEvercore ISI Adjusts Price Target on Oracle to $110 From $95, Maintains In-Line Rating
MT
10:19aOracle Reportedly Invests in Artificial Intelligence Startup Cohere
MT
10:07aWall St gains as focus turns to inflation data, Fed rate verdict
RE
07:00aThe skip's party
MS
06:28aAnalyst recommendations: Amazon, Netflix, Oracle, Moderna...
MS
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ORACLE CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 49 864 M - -
Net income 2023 8 120 M - -
Net Debt 2023 79 332 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 37,3x
Yield 2023 1,17%
Capitalization 297 B 297 B -
EV / Sales 2023 7,54x
EV / Sales 2024 6,89x
Nbr of Employees 143 000
Free-Float 57,2%
Chart ORACLE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Oracle Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORACLE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 32
Last Close Price 109,85 $
Average target price 105,46 $
Spread / Average Target -3,99%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Safra Ada Catz Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lawrence Joseph Ellison Chairman & Chief Technology Officer
Michael J. Boskin Independent Director
Jeffrey S. Berg Independent Director
Naomi O. Seligman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ORACLE CORPORATION34.39%296 573
SAP SE27.81%154 645
SERVICENOW, INC.37.54%108 803
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.27.85%42 972
HUBSPOT, INC.78.78%25 659
FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION29.42%19 362
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer