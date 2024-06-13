Organizations reaffirm their commitment to deliver a modern commercial EHR solution to help improve care for our nation's veterans

AUSTIN, Texas, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) will continue to work together to deliver a modern electronic healthcare record (EHR) solution that provides a secure and interoperable medical record for our nation's veterans. The contract extension is a testament to the progress Oracle and VA have made to fortify the EHR system over the past two years and deliver measurable improvements that help improve the lives of VA's dedicated practitioners and the veterans they serve.

"We are honored to continue to work with Veterans Affairs to support this critical mission of bringing better healthcare services to those that have selflessly served our country," said Seema Verma, executive vice president and general manager of Oracle Health and Life Sciences. "VA's intent to resume deployments1 in the next fiscal year is a significant milestone that reflects the hard work our collective teams have done to improve the system today, as well as confidence in our shared ability to continually evolve the EHR over time to meet the needs of both practitioners and patients."

The successful go-live of the joint Department of Defense (DOD) and VA EHR system at the Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center (Lovell FHCC) capped the five-year project of delivering the federal EHR system to the DOD. The EHR system, known as MHS GENESIS, is now live at 3,890 garrison facilities with over 197,200 end-users serving more than 9.5 million beneficiaries spanning the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific region. This is the same EHR system being used by VA, and will provide service members with a single, longitudinal health record from enlistment through life-long care at VA.

The federal EHR system will enable VA to standardize workflows, training, and technology management across its facilities using a single enterprise system. It supports better coordination across federal and commercial partners including the DOD, the Coast Guard, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. It also provides the flexibility to adopt new solutions that will continue to enhance the usability and safety of the system over time.

"Our most recent roll-out at the Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center in North Chicago, IL exceeded expectations and demonstrated what's possible as we move ahead with other VA facilities. Our veterans, and the people who care for them, deserve a world-class EHR system and we are delivering it," added Verma.

