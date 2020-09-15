Log in
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 09/15 11:09:22 am
61.42 USD   +3.30%
10:55aU.S. offers to exempt employees, contractors from TikTok executive order
RE
10:21aORACLE : Announces Java 15
PR
10:11aHow ByteDance's CEO balked at selling TikTok's U.S. business
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

U.S. offers to exempt employees, contractors from TikTok executive order

09/15/2020 | 10:55am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Tik Tok logos are seen on smartphones in front of displayed ByteDance logo in this illustration

The United States has offered to exclude from President Donald Trump's executive order transactions that involve TikTok employees and contractors performing "their regular job duties and responsibilities," according to a court document filed late Monday, granting a reprieve from his sell-or-die demand.

Trump's Aug. 11 order banned ByteDance from operating in the United States by Sept. 20 if it does not sell the popular app before then. The directive is being challenged by the company in court even as it scrambles to finalize a partnership with software company Oracle Corp that would satisfy the demand.

Separately, an employee of TikTok, Patrick Ryan, has sued the government in California, saying the order was unconstitutional and that it unfairly stripped TikTok employees of their wages.

Ryan's request for a restraining order against the Trump administration was due to be argued Tuesday, but in a letter sent Monday evening a lawyer for the Department of Justice offered to have Department of Commerce officials not interpret Trump's executive order "in a manner which would prohibit the payment of wages and/or salaries to Plaintiff or any other employee or contractor of TikTok."

The Commerce department has been given 45 days to define which transactions would be blocked by the order.

Ryan's lawyers said that they had dropped their bid for restraining order but that the lawsuit would continue.

"We are confident that the remaining issues in this case also will be litigated fully to a successful conclusion, which will be the striking of the Executive Order as an unconstitutional overreach by this U.S. President," said John D. Lovi, Ryan's lawyer at the New York-based Blackstone Law Group.

The Department of Justice, the Department of Commerce did not immediately return messages seeking comment. TikTok declined comment.

By Raphael Satter

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 39 859 M - -
Net income 2021 10 191 M - -
Net Debt 2021 35 606 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 17,9x
Yield 2021 1,62%
Capitalization 182 B 182 B -
EV / Sales 2021 5,47x
EV / Sales 2022 5,22x
Nbr of Employees 135 000
Free-Float 62,6%
Chart ORACLE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Oracle Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORACLE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 59,87 $
Last Close Price 59,46 $
Spread / Highest target 17,7%
Spread / Average Target 0,69%
Spread / Lowest Target -49,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Safra Ada Catz Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lawrence Joseph Ellison Chairman & Chief Technology Officer
Michael J. Boskin Independent Director
Jeffrey O. Henley Vice Chairman
Jeffrey S. Berg Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORACLE CORPORATION12.23%182 464
SAP SE12.67%191 697
SERVICENOW INC.62.25%87 856
INTUIT INC.20.26%83 336
DOCUSIGN, INC.173.85%37 579
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.19.59%24 252
