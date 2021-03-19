Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Oracle Corporation Japan    4716   JP3689500001

ORACLE CORPORATION JAPAN

(4716)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Oracle Japan : Flash Report for the 3rd Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending May 31, 2021

03/19/2021 | 02:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

This flash report is unaudited and the translation of the Japanese language version.

Flash Report for the 3rd Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending May 31, 2021

[under Japanese GAAP] (Non-consolidated) March 19, 2021

Company Name Ticker: 4716

Oracle Corporation Japan

Listed Stock Exchange: TSE 1st SectionURL:http://www.oracle.com/jp/corporate/investor-relations/index.htmlRepresentative & Contact personal

Telephone: 03-6834-6666

Representative personal Contact personalHiroko Utsumi, Representative Corporate Executive Officer & Managing Counsel Yuki Nishio, Director, Investor Relations

Quarterly Report Filing Date (as planned): April 12, 2021 Schedule for dividends payment: -

Preparation of supplementary materials on quarterly financial results: Yes

Holding of quarterly financial results conference: Yes (for analysts and institutional investors)

(Amount of less than ¥1 million are rounded down)

1. Financial results for this term (from June 1, 2020 to February 28, 2021)

(1) Operating result

(% of change from previous year)

Revenue

Operating Income

Ordinary Income

Net Income

Million Yen

Million Yen

Million Yen

Million Yen

3rd Quarter, May 2021

149,698

0.5

49,720

7.3

49,703

7.2

34,424

7.3

3rd Quarter, May 2020

148,887

6.5

46,343

9.2

46,353

9.2

32,069

9.1

Net income per share

(diluted)

Net income per share

Yen

Sen

Yen

Sen

3rd Quarter, May 2021

268

72

268

53

3rd Quarter, May 2020

250

56

250

33

(2) Financial Position

Total Assets

Net AssetsRatio of shareholders' equity

3rd Quarter, May 2021 FY ended May 2020 Shareholders' equity

Million Yen294,766

Million Yen205,182

294,139

191,362

%69.665.0

3rd Quarter, May 2021: 205,062 Million Yen (FY2020: 191,206 Million Yen)

2. Dividends

Dividend per share

1st Quarter

2nd Quarter

3rd Quarter

Fiscal Year

Total

end

end

end

End

Yen

Sen

Yen

Sen

Yen

Sen

Yen

Sen

Yen

Sen

FY ended May 2020

-

0

00

-

149

00

149

00

FY ending May 2021

-

0

00

-

FY ending May 2021(Forecast)

-

-

(Note1) Revision of outlook for dividends in this quarter: No

(Note2) Year-end dividend for this fiscal year has yet to be determined.

3. Forecast for the May 2021 term (from June 1, 2020 to May 31, 2021)

(% of change from previous year)

RevenueNet income per share

%

Entire term

0.0~3.0

Yen370.00~385.00

  • (Note1) Revision of forecast for May 2021 term in this quarter: No

  • (Note2) Company uses ranges of values for the forecast. Please refer to 1. Qualitative Information on Results in the Quarter under Review, (3) Qualitative Information on Forecasts, on page 3.

  • (Note3) Estimation of effective tax rate is 30.8%

4. Other information

  • (1) Adoption of specified accounting methods for the preparation of quarterly non-consolidated financial statements: Yes

  • (2) Changes in accounting policies, procedures, presentation rules, etc

    • (i) Changes in accounting policies due to revision of accounting standards : None

    • (ii) Changes in accounting policies due to reasons other than (i): None

    • (iii) Changes in accounting estimates : None

    • (iv) Restatements : None

(3) The number of shares outstanding (common stock)

(i) The number of shares outstanding

3rd Quarter, May 2021

128,234,471

shares

(inclusive of treasury stock)

FY ended May 2020

128,184,271

shares

(ii) The number of treasury stock

3rd Quarter, May 2021

202,856

shares

FY ended May 2020

116,303

shares

(iii) The number of average shares outstanding

(cumulative, non-consolidated, at end of third quarter)

3rd Quarter, May 2021

128,105,619

shares

3rd Quarter, May 2020

127,992,953

shares

(Note) The Company's stock held by Board Incentive Plan Trust and Employee Stock Ownership Plan Trust is included in the number of treasury stock.

The treasury shares which remain in the BIP trust and the ESOP trust are included in the treasury stock to be deducted in the calculation of the number of average shares outstanding during the term.

Caution1:

These quarterly financial statements are outside the scope of quarterly review procedures.

Caution2:

Above forecast is based on the information available at a time of issuance of this report, and the actual result may change by various reasons. Please refer to Qualitative information for Forecasts, on page 3.

[Table of Contents of Attached Material]

1. Qualitative Information on Results in the Quarter under Review--------------------------------------------- 2

  • (1) Qualitative Information on Business Outcomes ------------------------------------------------------------ 2

  • (2) Qualitative Information on Financial Situation-------------------------------------------------------------3

(3) Qualitative Information on Forecasts------------------------------------------------------------------------- 3

2. Quarterly Financial Statements and Main Notes ----------------------------------------------------------------

(1) Quarterly Balance Sheet---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------4 4

(2) Quarterly Statement of Income-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 5

(3) Notes to Quarterly Financial Statements--------------------------------------------------------------------- 6

Notes to Going Concern----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

6

Notes to significant changes in the stockholders' equity--------------------------------------------------

6

Adoption of specified accounting methods for the preparation of quarterly non-consolidated

6

Financial statements -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Segment Information-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

6

Additional Information-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

6

1

1. Qualitative Information on Results in the Quarter under Review

(1) Qualitative Information on Business Outcomes

Overview

During the third quarter under review (from June 1, 2020 to February 28, 2021, hereinafter "this quarter"), the Japanese information services industry in which the Company operates were stable in system renewal demand and solid Cloud and IT investment aimed at corporate growth and boosting competitiveness, including investing in mobile solutions, improving efficiency through the use of IoT and other digital data, soaring data volume because of remote working, and strengthening contact points with end users. On the other hand, in some industries which were affected by business performance negatively under COVID19 situation, we still see some slow-down regarding IT spending. In this business environment, the Company is expanding our Cloud business for realizing Customers' innovation, for their business transformation, and for supporting their firm growth.

As the COVID-19 virus (Coronavirus) was showing up in the end of last fiscal year, the Company recognizes that one of its most important business missions is to protect safety and health of its employees' and customers' and to continue its business stably. The Company has shifted promptly to remote working style and pressed ahead with efforts to ensure efficient risk management and to strengthen our sales capabilities continuously.

As a result of these measures, the Company posted 149,698 million yen (up 0.5 % year on year) in revenue, 49,720 million yen (rising 7.3 %) in operating income, 49,703 million yen (gaining 7.2 %) in ordinary income and 34,424 million yen (increasing 7.3 %) in net income.

The Company is delivering our value to strive further business growth by achieving customer's innovation and supporting their business transformation by utilizing cloud service and data. All four indicators attained hit record highs as this quarter (9 months ended).

Go to Market Strategy

Our mission is to help people see data in new ways, discover insights, unlock endless possibilities. The Company is aiming for further business growth by supporting our customers' cloud migration of their core systems and active data utilization with deepen customer-trust, which is based on "Be a TRUSTED TECHNOLOGY ADVISOR". We have practiced DX (Digital Transformation) with our Cloud Journey to the Cloud by own technology which brought business success to ourselves. By accelerating to deploy and implement our technology to the customers, we support their Cloud Journey to Data-driven DX. The Company has the comprehensive product portfolio which consists of platform, applications, hardware which can be deployed on cloud environment and on-premise environment. Especially our software license products have been widely adopted in the field of mission critical systems, which have demanded high security, availability and high performance for many years. The Oracle Cloud, which the Company has focused on as a pillar of its new business, has been developed based on the same system architecture and technologies as these software licenses, and the Company enjoys a strength in enabling coordination and bidirectional migration between on-premises systems built with the software licenses products and the Oracle Cloud.

The Company set a slogan "Customer Centric", in order to accelerate our focus points "Win ERP Cloud", "Focus on Big Deals" and "Growth Cloud Consumption". Furthermore the Company also aim to provide the value of "OCI (Oracle Cloud Infrastructure)" which is able to perform extremely at dramatically increased data volume and the most demanding workloads under robust security network. Hereby the Company is expanding to provide its Cloud services, which maximize the value of information by data-driven approaching and supporting services for customers to use Cloud.

In the role of promoting strategy, the Company opened a new datacenter in Osaka region in February 2020, added on the datacenter in Tokyo region opened in May 2019 so that it has built Disaster Recovery service system and has delivered its cloud services corresponding to enterprise workload and security.

In terms of the structure of sales team, it deployed into Cloud and License, and we expand our cloud business by "Team Collaboration", add value sales with our support and consulting services.

(Glossary)

  • Cloud service: Providing software and hardware resources which are used for IT system infrastructure at companies and other organizations as services under agreements for certain periods through the networks such as Internets.

  • On-premises: A form of IT system developed and operated as the company's possession.

Business status in the 3rd Quarter of the fiscal year (from December 1, 2020 to February 28, 2021)

3rd Quarter

December 1, 2020

February 28, 2021

Regarding the Cloud license and on-premise license, the Company has developed its strength of products and services to its Customers under our strategy stated above, given the state of emergency announce by the Government in Japan, we had to overcome the challenge as we conducted our business in the 3rd quarter. In terms of Partner business side, we are expanding our cooperative ties of alliance and creating new demands on SME market segment.

Concerning the Cloud services, including "Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI)", there is a lot of demands from customers putting a weight on performance, security and cost effectiveness, furthermore one of the most important strategy "ERP upgrade" (from On-premise to Cloud services) has been deployed to mainly its enterprise Customers. That has led to the usage of our Tokyo region data center opened in May this year is successfully increasing continuously across all of segment significantly with expansion its Gen-2 Cloud datacenter.

Also we have been keeping the high renewal rate of license support contracts and the attach rate for the Cloud license and on-premise license.

In Hardware Systems segment, the Company released "Oracle Exadata Database Machine X8M" combines Intel® Optane™ DC persistent memory, and the inquiry for this machine is strong. Exadata X8M removes storage bottlenecks and dramatically increase performance for the most demanding workloads such as Online Transaction Processing (OLTP), analytics, IoT, fraud detection, and high frequency trading.

In Services segment, the number of composite projects from Consulting Services taking advantage of the Company's comprehensive product and service portfolio has increased steadily. They include projects for platform transition from the on-premise environment to the IaaS and PaaS environment and those for linkage with SaaS solutions such as the ERP cloud.

Revenue breakdown by business segments (Year to Date)

Item

FY2020

FY2021

May 2020

3rd Quarter

3rd Quarter

Amount

Comp.

Amount

Comp.

YoY

Amount

Comp.

Million Yen

Million Yen

Million Yen

Cloud license & on-premise license

32,552

21.9

29,999

20.0

-7.8

54,972

26.0

Cloud services & license support

87,701

58.9

91,680

61.2

4.5

117,601

55.6

Cloud & License

120,253

80.8

121,680

81.3

1.2

172,573

81.7

Hardware systems

12,582

8.5

12,143

8.1

-3.5

17,362

8.2

Services

16,051

10.8

15,874

10.6

-1.1

21,420

10.1

Total

148,887

100.0

149,698

100.0

0.5

211,357

100.0

*Amount is rounded down. Composition ratio and year-to-year comparison (% of change YoY) are rounded off.

  • (2) Qualitative Information on Financial Situation

    Current assets at the end of the third quarter of the current fiscal year were 41,982 million yen (decreasing 207,849 million yen from the previous fiscal year end). This was mainly due to a decrease in short-term loans receivable from subsidiaries and associates (160,000 million yen) resulting from the collection of loans receivable from Oracle Japan Holding Inc. (the parent company of the Company) started from February 2019.

    Noncurrent assets of the Company at the end of the term stood at 252,784 million yen (increasing 208,477 million yen from the previous fiscal year end). This was mainly due to an increase in long-term loans receivable from subsidiaries and associates (210,000 million yen) as a result of a new loan to Oracle Japan Holding Inc. (the parent company of the Company) with a maximum loan period of five years started from February 2021.

    Liabilities were 89,584 million yen (decreasing 13,192 million yen from the previous fiscal year end). Net assets totaled 205,182 million yen (increasing 13,819 million yen from the previous fiscal year end). As a result, the ratio of shareholders' equity was 69.6 % (up 4.6 percentage points from the previous fiscal year end).

  • (3) Qualitative Information on Forecasts

    There is no change to the forecast announced on June 25, 2020.

2. Quarterly Financial Statements and Main Notes

(1) Quarterly Balance Sheet

(Unit : Million yen)

Description

Previous term end (as of May 31, 2020)

Current term end

(as of February 28, 2021)

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

60,091

25,090

Accounts receivable-trade

Short-term loans receivable from subsidiaries and associates

26,539

13,713

160,000

Other

3,214

3,239

Allowance for doubtful accounts

-13

-59

Total current assets

249,832

41,982

Noncurrent assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings, net

10,367

9,710

Land

26,057

26,057

Other, net

2,471

1,568

Total property, plant and equipment

38,895

37,335

Intangible assets

1

0

Investments and other assets

Long-term loans receivable from subsidiaries and associates

210,000

Other

5,409

5,447

Allowance for doubtful accounts

-0

Total investments and other assets

5,409

215,447

Total noncurrent assets

44,306

252,784

Total assets

294,139

294,766

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Accounts payable-trade

10,501

12,075

Accounts payable-other

4,242

2,531

Income taxes payable

11,875

6,566

Advances received

67,730

62,531

Provision for bonuses

2,341

1,525

Other Provision

425

525

Other

5,651

3,828

Total current liabilities

102,768

89,583

Noncurrent liabilities

Other

7

0

Total noncurrent liabilities

7

0

Total liabilities

102,776

89,584

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Capital stock

24,884

25,018

Capital surplus

8,235

8,369

Retained earnings

158,846

174,173

Treasury stock

-759

-2,499

Total shareholders' equity

191,206

205,062

Subscription rights to shares

156

120

Total net assets

191,362

205,182

Total liabilities and net assets

294,139

294,766

(2) Quarterly Statement of Income

Cumulative Third Quarter

(Unit : Million yen)

Description

Previous term (From June 1, 2019 to February 29, 2020)

Current term (From June 1, 2020 to February 28, 2021 )

Net sales

148,887

149,698

Cost of sales

77,428

76,906

Gross Profit

71,458

72,791

Selling, general and administrative expenses

25,115

23,071

Operating income

46,343

49,720

Non-operating income

Interest income

21

27

Others

30

14

Total Non-Operating Income

52

41

Non-Operating expenses

Foreign exchange losses

39

53

Others

2

5

Total Non-Operating expenses

42

58

Ordinary Income

46,353

49,703

Extraordinary Income

Gain on reversal of subscription rights to shares

12

11

Total Extraordinary Income

12

11

Income before income taxes

46,365

49,714

Income taxes

14,296

15,289

Net Income

32,069

34,424

(3) Notes to Quarterly Financial Statements

(Notes to Going Concern): Not Applicable

(Notes to significant changes in the stockholders' equity): Not Applicable

(Adoption of specified accounting methods for the preparation of quarterly non-consolidated

Financial statements)

The Company has adopted a method in which tax expenses are calculated by multiplying quarterly net income before tax by effective tax rates estimated in a reasonable way, after applying tax effect accounting to net income before tax for the fiscal year under review. Income taxes-deferred is stated including corporate tax.

(Segment Information)

. Previous quarter under review (from June 1, 2019 to February 29, 2020)

Segment sales and operating income (loss)

(Unit: Million Yen)

Reportable operating segments

Amount on Statement of Income (Note) 2

Cloud and license

Hardware Systems

Adjustment

Services

Total

(Note) 1

Sales

External customers

120,253

12,582

16,051

148,887

148,887

Intersegment net sales or transfer

Total

120,253

12,582

16,051

148,887

148,887

Operating income (loss)

46,522

629

2,622

49,775

-3,431

46,343

(Unit: Million Yen)

(Notes): 1. Segment profit adjustment of minus 3,431 million yen is a Company-wide expense, which primarily relates to administration departments that do not belong to any reported segment.

  • 2. Segment profits are adjusted in comparison with operating income in the statement of income.

. Current quarter under review (from June 1, 2020 to February 28, 2021)

Segment sales and operating income (loss)

(Unit: Million Yen)

Reportable operating segments

Amount on Statement of Income (Note) 2

Cloud and license

Hardware Systems

Adjustment

Services

Total

(Note) 1

Sales

External customers

121,680

12,143

15,874

149,698

149,698

Intersegment net sales or transfer

Total

121,680

12,143

15,874

149,698

149,698

Operating income (loss)

49,148

485

3,312

52,945

-3,225

49,720

(Unit: Million Yen)

(Notes): 1. Segment profit adjustment of minus 3,225 million yen is a Company-wide expense, which primarily relates to administration departments that do not belong to any reported segment.

  • 2. Segment profits are adjusted in comparison with operating income in the statement of income.

(Additional Information)

The Company makes accounting estimates (evaluation of recoverability of deferred tax assets, consideration of impairment accounting for fixed assets, etc.) based on the assumption that the business impact by COVD-19 infection will continue to a certain extent within 2020. However, in the second quarter of the current fiscal year, given that the timing of convergence is still uncertain, so we have changed our assumption that the impact on our business will continue to a certain extent throughout the current fiscal year.

Based on the assumption, the Company makes accounting estimates (evaluation of recoverability of deferred tax assets, consideration of impairment accounting for fixed assets, etc.), and the impact of this change on our business performance and financial position is immaterial at this time.

Disclaimer

Oracle Corporation Japan published this content on 19 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2021 06:01:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ORACLE CORPORATION JAPAN
02:02aORACLE JAPAN  : Flash Report for the 3rd Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending May 31, 2..
PU
02:02aORACLE JAPAN  : Summary of Financial Results for the third quarter 2021
PU
03/16ORACLE CORPORATION JAPAN  : quaterly earnings release
2019ORACLE CORPORATION JAPAN : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2018ORACLE CORPORATION JAPAN : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2017ORACLE CORPORATION JAPAN : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2016ORACLE CORPORATION JAPAN : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2015ORACLE CORPORATION JAPAN : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2014ORACLE CORPORATION JAPAN : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2013ORACLE CORPORATION JAPAN : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 220 B 2 022 M 2 022 M
Net income 2021 51 775 M 475 M 475 M
Net cash 2021 255 B 2 340 M 2 340 M
P/E ratio 2021 28,7x
Yield 2021 7,39%
Capitalization 1 505 B 13 811 M 13 821 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,68x
EV / Sales 2022 5,66x
Nbr of Employees 2 260
Free-Float 25,8%
Chart ORACLE CORPORATION JAPAN
Duration : Period :
Oracle Corporation Japan Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORACLE CORPORATION JAPAN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 11 740,00 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kenneth Johansen Chief Executive Officer
Frank G. Obermeier President & Representative Director
S. Krishna Kumar Director & Chef Financial Officer
Yoshiaki Fujimori Chairman
Koji Minato COO, Director & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORACLE CORPORATION JAPAN-12.71%13 649
MICROSOFT CORPORATION6.57%1 770 988
SEA LIMITED12.71%118 430
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-6.23%102 161
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-6.24%59 170
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE5.90%54 418
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ