Oracle Japan : Summary of Financial Results for the third quarter 2021

This flash report is unaudited and the translation of the Japanese language version.

Flash Report for the 3rd Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending May 31, 2021

[under Japanese GAAP] (Non-consolidated) March 19, 2021

Company Name Ticker: 4716

Oracle Corporation Japan

(Amount of less than ¥1 million are rounded down)

1. Financial results for this term (from June 1, 2020 to February 28, 2021)

(1) Operating result

(% of change from previous year)

Revenue Operating Income Ordinary Income Net Income Million Yen ％ Million Yen ％ Million Yen ％ Million Yen ％ 3rd Quarter, May 2021 149,698 0.5 49,720 7.3 49,703 7.2 34,424 7.3 3rd Quarter, May 2020 148,887 6.5 46,343 9.2 46,353 9.2 32,069 9.1

Net income per share (diluted) Net income per share Yen Sen Yen Sen 3rd Quarter, May 2021 268 72 268 53 3rd Quarter, May 2020 250 56 250 33 (2) Financial Position

Total Assets

Net AssetsRatio of shareholders' equity

3rd Quarter, May 2021 FY ended May 2020 Shareholders' equity

Million Yen294,766

Million Yen205,182

294,139

191,362

%69.665.0

3rd Quarter, May 2021: 205,062 Million Yen (FY2020: 191,206 Million Yen)

2. Dividends

Dividend per share 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter Fiscal Year Total end end end End Yen Sen Yen Sen Yen Sen Yen Sen Yen Sen FY ended May 2020 - 0 00 - 149 00 149 00 FY ending May 2021 - 0 00 - FY ending May 2021(Forecast) - -

(Note1) Revision of outlook for dividends in this quarter: No

(Note2) Year-end dividend for this fiscal year has yet to be determined.

3. Forecast for the May 2021 term (from June 1, 2020 to May 31, 2021)

(% of change from previous year)

RevenueNet income per share

%

Entire term

0.0~3.0

Yen370.00~385.00

(Note1) Revision of forecast for May 2021 term in this quarter: No

(Note2) Company uses ranges of values for the forecast. Please refer to 1. Qualitative Information on Results in the Quarter under Review, (3) Qualitative Information on Forecasts, on page 3.

(Note3) Estimation of effective tax rate is 30.8%

4. Other information

(1) Adoption of specified accounting methods for the preparation of quarterly non-consolidated financial statements: Yes

(2) Changes in accounting policies, procedures, presentation rules, etc (i) Changes in accounting policies due to revision of accounting standards : None (ii) Changes in accounting policies due to reasons other than (i): None (iii) Changes in accounting estimates : None (iv) Restatements : None



(3) The number of shares outstanding (common stock)

(i) The number of shares outstanding 3rd Quarter, May 2021 128,234,471 shares (inclusive of treasury stock) FY ended May 2020 128,184,271 shares (ii) The number of treasury stock 3rd Quarter, May 2021 202,856 shares FY ended May 2020 116,303 shares (iii) The number of average shares outstanding (cumulative, non-consolidated, at end of third quarter) 3rd Quarter, May 2021 128,105,619 shares 3rd Quarter, May 2020 127,992,953 shares

(Note) The Company's stock held by Board Incentive Plan Trust and Employee Stock Ownership Plan Trust is included in the number of treasury stock.

The treasury shares which remain in the BIP trust and the ESOP trust are included in the treasury stock to be deducted in the calculation of the number of average shares outstanding during the term.

Caution1:

These quarterly financial statements are outside the scope of quarterly review procedures.

Caution2:

Above forecast is based on the information available at a time of issuance of this report, and the actual result may change by various reasons. Please refer to Qualitative information for Forecasts, on page 3.