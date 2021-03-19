Oracle Japan : Summary of Financial Results for the third quarter 2021

This flash report is unaudited and the translation of the Japanese language version.
Flash Report for the 3rd Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending May 31, 2021
[under Japanese GAAP] (Non-consolidated) March 19, 2021
Company Name Ticker: 4716
Oracle Corporation Japan
Listed Stock Exchange: TSE 1st SectionURL:http://www.oracle.com/jp/corporate/investor-relations/index.htmlRepresentative & Contact personal
Telephone: 03-6834-6666
Representative personal Contact personalHiroko Utsumi, Representative Corporate Executive Officer & Managing Counsel Yuki Nishio, Director, Investor Relations
Quarterly Report Filing Date (as planned): April 12, 2021 Schedule for dividends payment: -
Preparation of supplementary materials on quarterly financial results: Yes
Holding of quarterly financial results conference: Yes (for analysts and institutional investors)
(Amount of less than ¥1 million are rounded down)
1. Financial results for this term (from June 1, 2020 to February 28, 2021)
(1) Operating result
(% of change from previous year)
|
Revenue
|
Operating Income
|
Ordinary Income
|
Net Income
|
Million Yen
|
％
|
Million Yen
|
％
|
Million Yen
|
％
|
Million Yen
|
％
|
3rd Quarter, May 2021
|
149,698
|
0.5
|
49,720
|
7.3
|
49,703
|
7.2
|
34,424
|
7.3
|
3rd Quarter, May 2020
|
148,887
|
6.5
|
46,343
|
9.2
|
46,353
|
9.2
|
32,069
|
9.1
|
Net income per share
(diluted)
|
Net income per share
|
|
Yen
|
Sen
|
Yen
|
Sen
|
3rd Quarter, May 2021
|
268
|
72
|
268
|
53
|
3rd Quarter, May 2020
|
250
|
56
|
250
|
33
(2) Financial Position
Total Assets
Net AssetsRatio of shareholders' equity
3rd Quarter, May 2021 FY ended May 2020 Shareholders' equity
Million Yen294,766
Million Yen205,182
294,139
191,362
%69.665.0
3rd Quarter, May 2021: 205,062 Million Yen (FY2020: 191,206 Million Yen)
2. Dividends
|
Dividend per share
|
1st Quarter
|
2nd Quarter
|
3rd Quarter
|
Fiscal Year
|
Total
|
end
|
end
|
end
|
End
|
Yen
|
Sen
|
Yen
|
Sen
|
Yen
|
Sen
|
Yen
|
Sen
|
Yen
|
Sen
|
FY ended May 2020
|
-
|
0
|
00
|
-
|
149
|
00
|
149
|
00
|
FY ending May 2021
|
-
|
0
|
00
|
-
|
FY ending May 2021(Forecast)
|
-
|
-
(Note1) Revision of outlook for dividends in this quarter: No
(Note2) Year-end dividend for this fiscal year has yet to be determined.
3. Forecast for the May 2021 term (from June 1, 2020 to May 31, 2021)
(% of change from previous year)
RevenueNet income per share
%
Entire term
0.0~3.0
Yen370.00~385.00
-
(Note1) Revision of forecast for May 2021 term in this quarter: No
-
(Note2) Company uses ranges of values for the forecast. Please refer to 1. Qualitative Information on Results in the Quarter under Review, (3) Qualitative Information on Forecasts, on page 3.
-
(Note3) Estimation of effective tax rate is 30.8%
4. Other information
-
(1) Adoption of specified accounting methods for the preparation of quarterly non-consolidated financial statements: Yes
-
(2) Changes in accounting policies, procedures, presentation rules, etc
-
(i) Changes in accounting policies due to revision of accounting standards : None
-
(ii) Changes in accounting policies due to reasons other than (i): None
-
(iii) Changes in accounting estimates : None
-
(iv) Restatements : None
(3) The number of shares outstanding (common stock)
|
(i) The number of shares outstanding
|
3rd Quarter, May 2021
|
128,234,471
|
shares
|
(inclusive of treasury stock)
|
FY ended May 2020
|
128,184,271
|
shares
|
(ii) The number of treasury stock
|
3rd Quarter, May 2021
|
202,856
|
shares
|
FY ended May 2020
|
116,303
|
shares
|
(iii) The number of average shares outstanding
(cumulative, non-consolidated, at end of third quarter)
|
3rd Quarter, May 2021
|
128,105,619
|
shares
|
3rd Quarter, May 2020
|
127,992,953
|
shares
(Note) The Company's stock held by Board Incentive Plan Trust and Employee Stock Ownership Plan Trust is included in the number of treasury stock.
The treasury shares which remain in the BIP trust and the ESOP trust are included in the treasury stock to be deducted in the calculation of the number of average shares outstanding during the term.
Caution1:
These quarterly financial statements are outside the scope of quarterly review procedures.
Caution2:
Above forecast is based on the information available at a time of issuance of this report, and the actual result may change by various reasons. Please refer to Qualitative information for Forecasts, on page 3.