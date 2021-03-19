Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Oracle Corporation Japan    4716   JP3689500001

ORACLE CORPORATION JAPAN

(4716)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Oracle Japan : Summary of Financial Results for the third quarter 2021

03/19/2021 | 02:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

This flash report is unaudited and the translation of the Japanese language version.

Flash Report for the 3rd Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending May 31, 2021

[under Japanese GAAP] (Non-consolidated) March 19, 2021

Company Name Ticker: 4716

Oracle Corporation Japan

Listed Stock Exchange: TSE 1st SectionURL:http://www.oracle.com/jp/corporate/investor-relations/index.htmlRepresentative & Contact personal

Telephone: 03-6834-6666

Representative personal Contact personalHiroko Utsumi, Representative Corporate Executive Officer & Managing Counsel Yuki Nishio, Director, Investor Relations

Quarterly Report Filing Date (as planned): April 12, 2021 Schedule for dividends payment: -

Preparation of supplementary materials on quarterly financial results: Yes

Holding of quarterly financial results conference: Yes (for analysts and institutional investors)

(Amount of less than ¥1 million are rounded down)

1. Financial results for this term (from June 1, 2020 to February 28, 2021)

(1) Operating result

(% of change from previous year)

Revenue

Operating Income

Ordinary Income

Net Income

Million Yen

Million Yen

Million Yen

Million Yen

3rd Quarter, May 2021

149,698

0.5

49,720

7.3

49,703

7.2

34,424

7.3

3rd Quarter, May 2020

148,887

6.5

46,343

9.2

46,353

9.2

32,069

9.1

Net income per share

(diluted)

Net income per share

Yen

Sen

Yen

Sen

3rd Quarter, May 2021

268

72

268

53

3rd Quarter, May 2020

250

56

250

33

(2) Financial Position

Total Assets

Net AssetsRatio of shareholders' equity

3rd Quarter, May 2021 FY ended May 2020 Shareholders' equity

Million Yen294,766

Million Yen205,182

294,139

191,362

%69.665.0

3rd Quarter, May 2021: 205,062 Million Yen (FY2020: 191,206 Million Yen)

2. Dividends

Dividend per share

1st Quarter

2nd Quarter

3rd Quarter

Fiscal Year

Total

end

end

end

End

Yen

Sen

Yen

Sen

Yen

Sen

Yen

Sen

Yen

Sen

FY ended May 2020

-

0

00

-

149

00

149

00

FY ending May 2021

-

0

00

-

FY ending May 2021(Forecast)

-

-

(Note1) Revision of outlook for dividends in this quarter: No

(Note2) Year-end dividend for this fiscal year has yet to be determined.

3. Forecast for the May 2021 term (from June 1, 2020 to May 31, 2021)

(% of change from previous year)

RevenueNet income per share

%

Entire term

0.0~3.0

Yen370.00~385.00

  • (Note1) Revision of forecast for May 2021 term in this quarter: No

  • (Note2) Company uses ranges of values for the forecast. Please refer to 1. Qualitative Information on Results in the Quarter under Review, (3) Qualitative Information on Forecasts, on page 3.

  • (Note3) Estimation of effective tax rate is 30.8%

4. Other information

  • (1) Adoption of specified accounting methods for the preparation of quarterly non-consolidated financial statements: Yes

  • (2) Changes in accounting policies, procedures, presentation rules, etc

    • (i) Changes in accounting policies due to revision of accounting standards : None

    • (ii) Changes in accounting policies due to reasons other than (i): None

    • (iii) Changes in accounting estimates : None

    • (iv) Restatements : None

(3) The number of shares outstanding (common stock)

(i) The number of shares outstanding

3rd Quarter, May 2021

128,234,471

shares

(inclusive of treasury stock)

FY ended May 2020

128,184,271

shares

(ii) The number of treasury stock

3rd Quarter, May 2021

202,856

shares

FY ended May 2020

116,303

shares

(iii) The number of average shares outstanding

(cumulative, non-consolidated, at end of third quarter)

3rd Quarter, May 2021

128,105,619

shares

3rd Quarter, May 2020

127,992,953

shares

(Note) The Company's stock held by Board Incentive Plan Trust and Employee Stock Ownership Plan Trust is included in the number of treasury stock.

The treasury shares which remain in the BIP trust and the ESOP trust are included in the treasury stock to be deducted in the calculation of the number of average shares outstanding during the term.

Caution1:

These quarterly financial statements are outside the scope of quarterly review procedures.

Caution2:

Above forecast is based on the information available at a time of issuance of this report, and the actual result may change by various reasons. Please refer to Qualitative information for Forecasts, on page 3.

Disclaimer

Oracle Corporation Japan published this content on 19 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2021 06:01:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ORACLE CORPORATION JAPAN
02:02aORACLE JAPAN  : Flash Report for the 3rd Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending May 31, 2..
PU
02:02aORACLE JAPAN  : Summary of Financial Results for the third quarter 2021
PU
03/16ORACLE CORPORATION JAPAN  : quaterly earnings release
2019ORACLE CORPORATION JAPAN : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2018ORACLE CORPORATION JAPAN : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2017ORACLE CORPORATION JAPAN : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2016ORACLE CORPORATION JAPAN : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2015ORACLE CORPORATION JAPAN : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2014ORACLE CORPORATION JAPAN : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2013ORACLE CORPORATION JAPAN : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 220 B 2 022 M 2 022 M
Net income 2021 51 775 M 475 M 475 M
Net cash 2021 255 B 2 340 M 2 340 M
P/E ratio 2021 28,7x
Yield 2021 7,39%
Capitalization 1 505 B 13 811 M 13 821 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,68x
EV / Sales 2022 5,66x
Nbr of Employees 2 260
Free-Float 25,8%
Chart ORACLE CORPORATION JAPAN
Duration : Period :
Oracle Corporation Japan Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORACLE CORPORATION JAPAN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 11 740,00 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kenneth Johansen Chief Executive Officer
Frank G. Obermeier President & Representative Director
S. Krishna Kumar Director & Chef Financial Officer
Yoshiaki Fujimori Chairman
Koji Minato COO, Director & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORACLE CORPORATION JAPAN-12.71%13 649
MICROSOFT CORPORATION6.57%1 770 988
SEA LIMITED12.71%118 430
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-6.23%102 161
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-6.24%59 170
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE5.90%54 418
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ