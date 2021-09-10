Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Oracle Energy Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OEC.H   CA68400T4063

ORACLE ENERGY CORP.

(OEC.H)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Bourse de Toronto - 09/03 09:30:00 am
0.15 CAD   +15.38%
12:52pORACLE ENERGY : Closes $1 million financing
PU
08/25Oracle Energy Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2021
CI
08/13ORACLE ENERGY : Extends financing
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Oracle Energy : CLOSES $1 MILLION FINANCING

09/10/2021 | 12:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ORACLE CLOSES $1 MILLION FINANCING

Vancouver, British Columbia - September 9, 2021. Oracle Energy Corp. (NEX: OEC.H, FRA: O2EM, OTC: OECCF) ("Oracle" or the "Company") announces that it has received approval from the TSX Venture Exchange to close its non-brokered private placement financing (the "Financing") (see June 28, 2021 and August 12, 2021 news release), for gross proceeds of $1 million.

The Company will now issue 10,000,000 $0.10 units (the "Units"), each Unit being comprised of 1 common share of the Company and one half (1/2) of a common share purchase warrant (the "Warrants"), with each full Warrant being exercisable for an additional common share of the Company at $0.15 for 12 months.

In connection with the Financing the Company will pay finders fees in accordance with the policies of the NEX Board of the TSX Venture Exchange.

All securities issued pursuant to the Financing are subject to a 4 month hold period.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS.

Loren Currie, Director

About Oracle Energy Corp.

Oracle Energy Corp. (NEX: OEC.H, FRA: O2EM, OTC: OECCF) is classified an oil and gas development company on the TSX Venture Exchange.

For further information, please contact:

Loren Currie

Director

Phone: 604-558-0976

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Forward- looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the 'safe harbour' provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties.

Phone: 604.558.0976

info@oracleenergy.com

www.oracleenergy.com

Disclaimer

Oracle Energy Corp. published this content on 10 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2021 16:51:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ORACLE ENERGY CORP.
12:52pORACLE ENERGY : Closes $1 million financing
PU
08/25Oracle Energy Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended Jun..
CI
08/13ORACLE ENERGY : Extends financing
PU
06/28ORACLE ENERGY : Announces $1 million financing
PU
06/28Oracle Energy Corp. announced that it expects to receive CAD 1 million in fun..
CI
06/17ORACLE ENERGY CORP. : REVERSE SPLIT: 1 of 5
FA
05/27Oracle Energy Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended Marc..
CI
05/26ORACLE TO ROLL BACK SHARES ON A 5 : 1 basis
PU
05/11ORACLE ENERGY : Announces transfer to nex
PU
05/05ORACLE ENERGY : IIROC Trading Resumption - OEC.H
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -0,05 M -0,04 M -0,04 M
Net Debt 2020 0,34 M 0,27 M 0,27 M
P/E ratio 2020 -19,1x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2,02 M 1,60 M 1,60 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 88,4%
Chart ORACLE ENERGY CORP.
Duration : Period :
Oracle Energy Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Loren D. Currie Chief Executive Officer & Director
James Franz Ladner Independent Director
Pieter Bakker Independent Director
Jeff Calvert Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ORACLE ENERGY CORP.0.00%2
CONOCOPHILLIPS38.98%74 426
CNOOC LIMITED12.40%45 176
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED39.13%39 890
EOG RESOURCES, INC.35.05%39 323
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY27.58%36 667