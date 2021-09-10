Oracle Energy : CLOSES $1 MILLION FINANCING

ORACLE CLOSES $1 MILLION FINANCING

Vancouver, British Columbia - September 9, 2021. Oracle Energy Corp. (NEX: OEC.H, FRA: O2EM, OTC: OECCF) ("Oracle" or the "Company") announces that it has received approval from the TSX Venture Exchange to close its non-brokered private placement financing (the "Financing") (see June 28, 2021 and August 12, 2021 news release), for gross proceeds of $1 million.

The Company will now issue 10,000,000 $0.10 units (the "Units"), each Unit being comprised of 1 common share of the Company and one half (1/2) of a common share purchase warrant (the "Warrants"), with each full Warrant being exercisable for an additional common share of the Company at $0.15 for 12 months.

In connection with the Financing the Company will pay finders fees in accordance with the policies of the NEX Board of the TSX Venture Exchange.

All securities issued pursuant to the Financing are subject to a 4 month hold period.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS.

Loren Currie, Director

About Oracle Energy Corp.

Oracle Energy Corp. (NEX: OEC.H, FRA: O2EM, OTC: OECCF) is classified an oil and gas development company on the TSX Venture Exchange.

For further information, please contact:

Loren Currie

Director

Phone: 604-558-0976

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Forward- looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the 'safe harbour' provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties.