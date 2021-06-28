Oracle Energy : ANNOUNCES $1 MILLION FINANCING

ORACLE ANNOUNCES $1 MILLION FINANCING

Vancouver, British Columbia - June 28, 2021. Oracle Energy Corp. (NEX: OEC.H, FRA: O2EM, OTC: OECCF) ("Oracle" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement financing (the "Financing") for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $1 million. The Company will be offering units of the Company (the "Units"), at a price of $0.10 per Unit.

Each Unit will be comprised of 1 common share of the Company and one half (1/2) of a common share purchase warrant (the "Warrants"), with each full Warrant being exercisable for an additional common share of the Company at $0.15 for 12 months.

In connection with the Financing the Company may pay finders fees in accordance with the policies of the NEX Board of the TSX Venture Exchange.

All securities issued pursuant to the Financing will be subject to a 4 month hold period.

The issuance of the Units and payment of any finder's fees are subject to the receipt of all regulatory approvals.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS.

Loren Currie, Director

About Oracle Energy Corp.

Oracle Energy Corp. (NEX: OEC.H, FRA: O2EM, OTC: OECCF) is classified an oil and gas development company on the TSX Venture Exchange.

