  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Oracle Energy Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OEC.H   CA68400T4063

ORACLE ENERGY CORP.

(OEC.H)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Bourse de Toronto - 06/25 03:57:34 pm
0.13 CAD   -25.71%
05:06pORACLE ENERGY  : Announces $1 million financing
PU
06/17ORACLE ENERGY CORP. : REVERSE SPLIT: 1 of 5
FA
05/26ORACLE TO ROLL BACK SHARES ON A 5 : 1 basis
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Oracle Energy : ANNOUNCES $1 MILLION FINANCING

06/28/2021 | 05:06pm EDT
ORACLE ANNOUNCES $1 MILLION FINANCING

Vancouver, British Columbia - June 28, 2021. Oracle Energy Corp. (NEX: OEC.H, FRA: O2EM, OTC: OECCF) ("Oracle" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement financing (the "Financing") for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $1 million. The Company will be offering units of the Company (the "Units"), at a price of $0.10 per Unit.

Each Unit will be comprised of 1 common share of the Company and one half (1/2) of a common share purchase warrant (the "Warrants"), with each full Warrant being exercisable for an additional common share of the Company at $0.15 for 12 months.

In connection with the Financing the Company may pay finders fees in accordance with the policies of the NEX Board of the TSX Venture Exchange.

All securities issued pursuant to the Financing will be subject to a 4 month hold period.

The issuance of the Units and payment of any finder's fees are subject to the receipt of all regulatory approvals.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS.

Loren Currie, Director

About Oracle Energy Corp.

Oracle Energy Corp. (NEX: OEC.H, FRA: O2EM, OTC: OECCF) is classified an oil and gas development company on the TSX Venture Exchange.

For further information, please contact:

Loren Currie

Director

Phone: 604-558-0976

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Forward- looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the 'safe harbour' provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties.

Phone: 604.558.0976

info@oracleenergy.com

www.oracleenergy.com

Disclaimer

Oracle Energy Corp. published this content on 28 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2021 21:05:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -0,05 M -0,04 M -0,04 M
Net Debt 2020 0,34 M 0,27 M 0,27 M
P/E ratio 2020 -19,1x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1,75 M 1,42 M 1,42 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 88,4%
Chart ORACLE ENERGY CORP.
Duration : Period :
Oracle Energy Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Loren D. Currie Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark Forster Chief Financial Officer
James Franz Ladner Independent Director
Pieter Bakker Independent Director
Jeff Calvert Independent Director
