Oracle Financial Services Software : Appointment

Details under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements)
Regulations, 2015 read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 9, 2015
Appointment of Statutory Auditors
Reason for Change : Rotation of Statutory Auditors
Date of Appointment : June 15, 2022, as approved by the Board; subject to approval of the
Member's at the 33rd Annual General Meeting ("AGM")
Term of Appointment: To hold office for a term of 5 consecutive years from the conclusion of ensuing 33rd AGM to be held in 2022 till the conclusion of 38th AGM to be held in the year 2027, subject to approval of Members at the ensuing AGM.
Brief Profile: M/s. S. R. Batliboi & Associates LLP, Chartered Accountants, is a part of S. R. Batliboi & Affiliates, a network of firms registered with the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). S. R. Batliboi & Associates LLP was established in 1965 and has offices across key cities in India. The firm provides audit and financial accounting advisory services. The firm caters to clients across diverse market segments including Industrial, Infrastructure, Consumer Products, Financial Services, Technology, Media and Entertainment, Telecommunications and Professional Services.
Oracle Financial Services Software Limited published this content on 15 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2022 15:22:04 UTC.