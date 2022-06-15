Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Oracle Financial Services Software Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    532466   INE881D01027

ORACLE FINANCIAL SERVICES SOFTWARE LIMITED

(532466)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-13
3060.20 INR   -0.55%
05/13ORACLE FINANCIAL SERVICES SOFTWARE LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
05/04Oracle Financial Services Software Limited Proposes an Interim Dividend for the Financial Year 2021-22, Payable on or Before June 2, 2022
CI
05/04Oracle Financial Services Software Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended March 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Oracle Financial Services Software : Appointment

06/15/2022 | 11:23am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Oracle Financial Services Software Limited

Oracle Park

phone

+91 22 6718 3000

Off Western Express Highway

fax

+91 22 6718 3001

Goregaon (East)

oracle.com/financialservices

Mumbai, Maharashtra 400063

India

June 15, 2022

To,

To,

Asst. Vice President

Asst. General Manager

Listing & Compliance

Listing & Compliance

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

BSE Ltd.

Exchange Plaza

1st Floor, Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Bandra-Kurla Complex

Dalal Street,

Bandra (East)

Mumbai 400 001

Mumbai 400 051

Scrip Code - OFSS

Scrip Code - 532466

Sub: Decisions taken at the Board Meeting held today

The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, inter alia, approved the following:

(i)

Convening the Thirty Third Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the Members of the Company

on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. IST through Video Conferencing("VC") / Other

Audio Visual Means("OAVM") in accordance with the applicable circulars issued by the Ministry

of Corporate Affairs and the Securities and Exchange Board of India;

(ii)

The closure of Register of Members and Share Transfer Books as under:

Date of AGM

Book Closure Dates

Purpose of Book Closure

Wednesday,

Thursday, July 28, 2022 to

Annual General Meeting

August 3, 2022

Wednesday, August 3, 2022, both

days inclusive

(iii)

The members whose names appear in the Register of Members / list of Beneficial Owners of

the Company as at the close of business hours on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, the cut-off date,

shall be eligible to exercise their votes by remote e-voting and e-voting at the AGM;

(iv)

The remote e-voting will commence on Friday, July 29, 2022 (9:00 a.m. IST) and end on

Tuesday, August 2, 2022 (5:00 p.m. IST), and that the Members who do not cast their votes by

way of remote e-voting shall be able to exercise their e-voting right during the AGM;

(v)

Appointment of M/s. S R Batliboi & Associates LLP, Chartered Accountants, Mumbai (ICAI Firm

Registration no. 101049W), as Statutory Auditors of the Company for a term of five (5)

consecutive years from the conclusion of ensuing 33rd Annual General Meeting ("AGM") to be

held on August 3, 2022 till the conclusion of the 38th AGM to be held in the year 2027, subject

to the approval of the members of the Company at the ensuing AGM. Details required under

Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 9, 2015 are enclosed as

Annexure A;

(vi)

Modification to Articles of Association (AOA) of the Company in supersession of the existing

Articles of Association of the Company, to be in consistent with the Companies Act, 2013

including Rules made thereunder, subject to the approval of the Members at their ensuing 33rd AGM.

Registered Office: Oracle Park, Off Western Express Highway, Goregaon (East), Mumbai, Maharashtra 400063, India

CIN: L72200MH1989PLC053666

The Board meeting commenced today at 19:30 hours (IST) and was concluded at 20:02 hours (IST). This is for your reference and records.

This intimation will also be published on Company's website.

Thanking you,

Yours sincerely,

For Oracle Financial Services Software Limited

ONKAR NATH BANERJEE

Digitally signed by

ONKAR NATH BANERJEE Date: 2022.06.15 20:05:13 +05'30'

Onkarnath Banerjee

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

Membership No. ACS8547

Encl: as above

Annexure A

Details under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements)

Regulations, 2015 read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 9, 2015

Appointment of Statutory Auditors

  1. Reason for Change : Rotation of Statutory Auditors
  2. Date of Appointment : June 15, 2022, as approved by the Board; subject to approval of the
    Member's at the 33rd Annual General Meeting ("AGM")
  3. Term of Appointment: To hold office for a term of 5 consecutive years from the conclusion of ensuing 33rd AGM to be held in 2022 till the conclusion of 38th AGM to be held in the year 2027, subject to approval of Members at the ensuing AGM.
  4. Brief Profile: M/s. S. R. Batliboi & Associates LLP, Chartered Accountants, is a part of S. R. Batliboi & Affiliates, a network of firms registered with the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). S. R. Batliboi & Associates LLP was established in 1965 and has offices across key cities in India. The firm provides audit and financial accounting advisory services. The firm caters to clients across diverse market segments including Industrial, Infrastructure, Consumer Products, Financial Services, Technology, Media and Entertainment, Telecommunications and Professional Services.

Disclaimer

Oracle Financial Services Software Limited published this content on 15 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2022 15:22:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ORACLE FINANCIAL SERVICES SOFTWARE LIMITED
05/13ORACLE FINANCIAL SERVICES SOFTWARE L : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
05/04Oracle Financial Services Software Limited Proposes an Interim Dividend for the Financi..
CI
05/04Oracle Financial Services Software Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quar..
CI
03/23ORACLE FINANCIAL SERVICES SOFTWARE : Communication to shareholders as per Reg 30
PU
02/23ORACLE FINANCIAL SERVICES SOFTWARE : Communication to shareholders as per Reg 30
PU
01/19Oracle Financial Services Software Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quart..
CI
01/19ORACLE FINANCIAL SERVICES SOFTWARE : Allotment of Securities
PU
2021Oracle Financial Services Software Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quar..
CI
2021Oracle Financial Services Software Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quart..
CI
2021ORACLE FINANCIAL SERVICES SOFTWARE : unit partners with Everest to bring blockchain to ban..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 53 432 M 685 M 685 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,7x
Yield 2022 6,86%
Capitalization 266 B 3 415 M 3 415 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,99x
Capi. / Sales 2023 4,42x
Nbr of Employees 7 884
Free-Float 25,5%
Chart ORACLE FINANCIAL SERVICES SOFTWARE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Oracle Financial Services Software Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORACLE FINANCIAL SERVICES SOFTWARE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 3 060,20 INR
Average target price 5 300,00 INR
Spread / Average Target 73,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chaitanya Madhukar Kamat CEO, MD & Non-Independent Executive Director
Makarand S. Padalkar Chief Financial Officer & Director
Sambasivan R. Venkatachalam Non-Executive Chairman
Onkarnath Banerjee Secretary & Compliance Officer
Richard David Jackson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ORACLE FINANCIAL SERVICES SOFTWARE LIMITED-22.80%3 387
ADOBE INC.-34.61%175 212
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-22.61%40 317
AUTODESK, INC.-38.44%37 282
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC.-3.43%35 612
WORKDAY INC.-48.98%35 403