Oracle Financial Services Software : Appointment

Oracle Financial Services Software Limited
Mumbai, Maharashtra 400063 India

June 15, 2022
To,
Asst. Vice President
Listing & Compliance
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
To,
Asst. General Manager
Listing & Compliance
BSE Ltd.
Scrip Code - OFSS
Scrip Code - 532466

Sub: Decisions taken at the Board Meeting held today

The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, inter alia, approved the following:

(i) Convening the Thirty Third Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the Members of the Company on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. IST through Video Conferencing("VC") / Other Audio Visual Means("OAVM") in accordance with the applicable circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and the Securities and Exchange Board of India; (ii) The closure of Register of Members and Share Transfer Books as under: Date of AGM Book Closure Dates Purpose of Book Closure Wednesday, Thursday, July 28, 2022 to Annual General Meeting August 3, 2022 Wednesday, August 3, 2022, both days inclusive (iii) The members whose names appear in the Register of Members / list of Beneficial Owners of the Company as at the close of business hours on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, the cut-off date, shall be eligible to exercise their votes by remote e-voting and e-voting at the AGM; (iv) The remote e-voting will commence on Friday, July 29, 2022 (9:00 a.m. IST) and end on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 (5:00 p.m. IST), and that the Members who do not cast their votes by way of remote e-voting shall be able to exercise their e-voting right during the AGM; (v) Appointment of M/s. S R Batliboi & Associates LLP, Chartered Accountants, Mumbai (ICAI Firm Registration no. 101049W), as Statutory Auditors of the Company for a term of five (5) consecutive years from the conclusion of ensuing 33rd Annual General Meeting ("AGM") to be held on August 3, 2022 till the conclusion of the 38th AGM to be held in the year 2027, subject to the approval of the members of the Company at the ensuing AGM. Details required under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 9, 2015 are enclosed as Annexure A; (vi) Modification to Articles of Association (AOA) of the Company in supersession of the existing Articles of Association of the Company, to be in consistent with the Companies Act, 2013

including Rules made thereunder, subject to the approval of the Members at their ensuing 33rd AGM.

Registered Office: Oracle Park, Off Western Express Highway, Goregaon (East), Mumbai, Maharashtra 400063, India

CIN: L72200MH1989PLC053666