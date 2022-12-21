Oracle Financial Services Software : ESOP/ESOS/ESPS

Sub: Outcome of the ESOP Allotment Committee Meeting held today
The ESOP Allotment Committee of the Company, at its meeting held today, has allotted 1,599 equity shares of face value of Rs. 5/- each to the eligible Employees of the Company who have exercised their stock options under the Employee Stock Option Scheme 2011 and OFSS Stock Plan 2014. These shares shall rank pari passu with the existing equity shares of the Company in all respects. In this allotment, the Company did not allot any shares to Directors of the Company.
With this allotment, the paid up capital of the Company has increased to Rs. 431,923,995/- divided into 86,384,799 equity shares of face value of Rs. 5/- each.
