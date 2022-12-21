Advanced search
    532466   INE881D01027

ORACLE FINANCIAL SERVICES SOFTWARE LIMITED

(532466)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-19
3023.60 INR   +0.78%
Oracle Financial Services Software : ESOP/ESOS/ESPS

12/21/2022 | 12:57am EST
Oracle Financial Services Software Limited

Oracle Park

phone

+91 22 6718 3000

Off Western Express Highway

fax

+91 22 6718 3001

Goregaon (East)

oracle.com/financialservices

Mumbai, Maharashtra 400063

India

December 21, 2022

To,

To,

Asst. Vice President

Asst. General Manager

Listing & Compliance

Listing & Compliance

National Stock Exchange of India

BSE Ltd.

Limited

1

st

Floor, Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Exchange Plaza

Dalal Street,

Bandra-Kurla Complex

Mumbai 400 001

Bandra (East)

Mumbai 400 051

Scrip Code - OFSS

Scrip Code - 532466 (OFSS)

Sub: Outcome of the ESOP Allotment Committee Meeting held today

Dear Sir,

The ESOP Allotment Committee of the Company, at its meeting held today, has allotted 1,599 equity shares of face value of Rs. 5/- each to the eligible Employees of the Company who have exercised their stock options under the Employee Stock Option Scheme 2011 and OFSS Stock Plan 2014. These shares shall rank pari passu with the existing equity shares of the Company in all respects. In this allotment, the Company did not allot any shares to Directors of the Company.

With this allotment, the paid up capital of the Company has increased to Rs. 431,923,995/- divided into 86,384,799 equity shares of face value of Rs. 5/- each.

This is for the information of the Exchange.

This intimation will also be published on Company's website

Thanking you,

Yours sincerely,

For Oracle Financial Services Software Limited

ONKAR

NATH BANERJEE

Digitally signed by

ONKAR NATH BANERJEE Date: 2022.12.21 10:54:17 +05'30'

Onkarnath Banerjee

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

Membership No. ACS8547

Registered Office: Oracle Park, Off Western Express Highway, Goregaon (East), Mumbai, Maharashtra 400063, India

CIN: L72200MH1989PLC053666

Disclaimer

Oracle Financial Services Software Limited published this content on 21 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2022 05:56:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 57 439 M 695 M 695 M
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 12,8x
Yield 2023 6,95%
Capitalization 261 B 3 162 M 3 162 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 4,55x
Capi. / Sales 2024 4,16x
Nbr of Employees 8 657
Free-Float 26,7%
Technical analysis trends ORACLE FINANCIAL SERVICES SOFTWARE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 3 023,60 INR
Average target price 4 500,00 INR
Spread / Average Target 48,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chaitanya Madhukar Kamat CEO, MD & Non-Independent Executive Director
Makarand S. Padalkar Chief Financial Officer & Director
Sambasivan R. Venkatachalam Non-Executive Chairman
Onkarnath Banerjee Secretary & Compliance Officer
Richard David Jackson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ORACLE FINANCIAL SERVICES SOFTWARE LIMITED-23.73%3 162
ADOBE INC.-40.30%152 841
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-13.93%44 897
WORKDAY INC.-37.76%43 703
AUTODESK, INC.-32.95%40 681
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC.-7.70%33 348