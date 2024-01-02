Unlocking major project return through focused development strategies
- international partnerships
Corporate Presentation
January 2024
Oracle Power
DISCLAIMER
THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS CONFIDENTIAL DOCUMENT ("PRESENTATION") HAS BEEN PREPARED BY ORACLE POWER PLC (THE "COMPANY"). IT HAS NOT BEEN FULLY VERIFIED AND IS SUBJECT TO MATERIAL UPDATING, REVISION AND FURTHER AMENDMENT. THIS PRESENTATION HAS NOT BEEN APPROVED BY AN AUTHORISED PERSON IN ACCORDANCE WITH SECTION 21 OF THE FINANCIAL SERVICES AND MARKETS ACT 2000 ("FSMA"). ANY PERSON WHO RECEIVES THIS PRESENTATION SHOULD NOT RELY OR ACT UPON IT.
While the information contained herein has been prepared in good faith, neither the Company nor any of its shareholders, directors, officers, agents, employees or advisers give, have given or have authority to give, any representations or warranties (express or implied) as to, or in relation to, the accuracy, reliability or completeness of the information in this Presentation, or any revision thereof, or of any other written or oral information made or to be made available to any interested party or its advisers (all such information being referred to as "Information") and liability therefore is expressly disclaimed. Accordingly, neither the Company nor any of its shareholders, directors, officers, agents, employees or advisers take any responsibility for, or will accept any liability whether direct or indirect, express or implied, contractual, tortious, statutory or otherwise, in respect of, the accuracy or completeness of the Information or for any of the opinions contained herein or for any errors, omissions or misstatements or for any loss, howsoever arising, from the use of this Presentation.
This Presentation may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties, and actual results and developments may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these statements. These forward- looking statements are statements regarding the Company's intentions, beliefs or current expectations concerning, among other things, the Company's results of operations, financial condition, prospects, growth, strategies and the industry in which the Company operates. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. These forward- looking statements speak only as of the date of this Presentation and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this Presentation.
Neither the issue of this Presentation nor any part of its contents is to be taken as any form of commitment on the part of the Company to proceed with any transaction and the right is reserved to terminate any discussions or negotiations in that regard. In no circumstances will the Company be responsible for any costs, losses or expenses incurred in connection with any appraisal or investigation of the Company. In furnishing this Presentation, the Company does not undertake or agree to any obligation to provide the recipient with access to any additional information or to update this Presentation or to correct any inaccuracies in, or omissions from, this Presentation which may become apparent.
This Presentation should not be considered as the giving of investment advice by the Company or any of its shareholders, directors, officers, agents, employees or advisers. In particular, this Presentation does not constitute an offer or invitation to subscribe for or purchase any securities and neither this Presentation nor anything contained herein shall form the basis of any contract or commitment whatsoever. Any decision to subscribe for the Company's securities must be made only on the basis of the information contained in an admission document (or similar) in its final form relating to the Company, which may be different to the information contained in this Presentation. Each party to whom this Presentation is made available must make its own independent assessment of the Company after making such investigations and taking such advice as may be deemed necessary. In particular, any estimates or projections or opinions contained herein necessarily involve significant elements of subjective judgment, analysis and assumptions and each recipient should satisfy itself in relation to such matters.
You should be aware of the risks associated with an investment in the Company and that in emerging markets, such as Pakistan, the risks are far greater than in more developed markets (including significant legal, economic and political risks) and that the Company could potentially lose the benefit of its assets in Pakistan. You acknowledge the high number of expenses and difficulties frequently encountered by companies in the early stages of development, particularly companies operating in emerging markets, and you should be aware that this may lead to the loss of an individual's entire investment.
Neither this Presentation nor any copy of it may be (a) taken or transmitted into Australia, Canada, Japan, the Republic of Ireland, the Republic of South Africa or the United States of America (each a "Restricted Territory"), their territories or possessions; (b) distributed to any U.S. person (as defined in Regulation S under the United States Securities Act of 1933 (as amended)) or (c) distributed to any individual outside a Restricted Territory who is a resident thereof in any such case for the purpose of offer for sale or solicitation or invitation to buy or subscribe any securities or in the context where its distribution may be construed as such offer, solicitation or invitation, in any such case except in compliance with any applicable exemption. The distribution of this document in or to persons subject to other jurisdictions may be restricted by law and persons into whose possession this document comes should inform themselves about, and observe, any such restrictions. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the laws of the relevant jurisdiction.
Oracle Power
2
COMPANY OVERVIEW
RECOGNISING & REALISING VALUE
An international natural resources & energy project developer listed on London's AIM market (L.ORCP)
Currently active in Pakistan & Australia
Led by an experienced team with extensive experience in major projects in the UK, Australia, Middle East, Pakistan & South America
Robust relationships with industry giants, which have financial capability, technological expertise & development experience
FOCUSED ON…
GROWTH
PROJECT
SHAREHOLDER
& DIVERSIFICATION
OPTIMISATION
VALUE
Oracle Power
3
TEAM TO DELIVER
THE RIGHT COMPOSITION OF INDIVIDUALS TO DELIVER ON OUR LONG-TERM STRATEGY & SHORT-TERM OBJECTIVES
Mark Steed
Involved in major projects both in the UK & in emerging markets. With +35 years' experience in the Securities industry, he is a
Non-Executive Chairman
member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants, the Chartered Institute of Securities & Investment & the Chartered Institute
of Marketing.
Naheed Memon
A member of the Prime Minister of Pakistan's Committee on Coal Development & served as the Chairman of the Sindh Board
Chief Executive Officer
of Investment, Government of Sindh. She holds several directorships, has founded a number of businesses & worked in
private banking amongst other roles.
David Hutchins
A highly experienced corporate mining & commodities professional with +30 years in the industry. He has held several
Non-Executive Director
executive roles for both listed & private companies & is currently the Chair of the FTSE Gold Mines Index Committee and a
director Wishbone Gold Plc.
Dr Naveed Akhtar
A leading expert in the Hydrogen Energy/Fuel Cells field with a LORCH multidisciplinary academic background. He holds
CTO - Hydrogen
several prestigious awards & fellowships, has published +28 papers in scientific journals & 11 patents in the field of fuel cells.
He is the founder of Hy-Hybrid Energy.
Nicholas Lee
Extensive capital markets experience and is actively involved in AIM. He has advised a range of companies across a number
CFO / Company Secretary
of different sectors both as a director and in his previous capacity as a corporate financier.
Zahid Nasrullah
A seasoned diplomat with a career over 3 decades. Ambassador of Pakistan to Korea & Afghanistan and extensive experience
Advisor - Green Energy
in policy making, implementation & negotiations at the highest level with interlocutors in public, private & international
organisations.
Ed Meade
A geologist with +25 years' experience in gold & base metals exploration, mine development & mine production. He has
Geologist - Gold
identified & secured numerous projects for public companies in Australia & internationally & is on the board of several ASX
listed companies.
Oracle Power
4
OUR PORTFOLIO
DELIVERING GROWTH FROM EXCEPTIONAL PROJECTS & STRONG PARTNERSHIPS
NORTHERN ZONE GOLD PROJECT
WESTERN AUSTRALIA
25km east of major gold mining centre, Kalgoorlie
Maiden exploration target of 2.5Moz - 4.8Moz gold
Farm in with ASX listed Riversgold Ltd for accelerated development & potential JV to give shareholders large upside with limited risk exposure
GREEN HYDROGEN PROJECT
PAKISTAN
Strategic MoU with State Grid Corporation of China, for 400MW hydrogen production plant, targeting c.150,000 kg green hydrogen production per day
70,000 acres of land in the Jhimpir wind corridor, 35km from the port, with abundant renewable resources
To target markets of China, Japan, Korea
Advanced with H2/NH3 and power/transmission studies & FEED plans to be completed soon
THAR BLOCK VI COAL PROJECT
PAKISTAN
30-year lease over one of the largest lignite resources in the world
Ongoing development of coal based 1,320MW power plant in CPEC , which has secured provisional offtake from K-Electric, & development facilitation with GoS
Ongoing development of CTG/L in CPEC to produce urea & liquid hydrocarbons in cooperation with China National Coal
THAR SOLAR
PROJECT
PAKISTAN
Developing a 1GW solar park
Co-operation Agreement with Power China to collaborate on potential development
Focus on sustainability
Oracle Power
5
CLEAR STRATEGY
OUR VISION IS TO BE A LARGE INTERNATIONAL PROJECT DEVELOPER IN THE NATURAL RESOURCES & ENERGY SECTORS, THROUGH A GROWING PORTFOLIO OF HIGH RETURN PROJECTS
1.
Develop selected early-stage projects in sectors with high global demand and aligned with worldwide economic and environmental trends.
2.
Deliver bankability, by de-risking projects and then proceed to seek out timely and profitable exits to accrue shareholder value and income.
3.
Be jurisdiction agnostic and invest in projects that can be developed most competitively, on account of operational bandwidth and resource abundance.
4.
Diversify to mitigate commodity & market long term risks & trends.
Oracle Power
6
NORTHERN ZONE GOLD
PROJECT
WESTERN AUSTRALIA
Oracle Power
7
SNAPSHOT
WORLD CLASS OREBODY
Acquired highly prospective gold project license located in Western Australia in Q4 2020
25km east of the major gold mining centre of Kalgoorlie, the home of the 'Super Pit' mine, which is the second largest gold mine in Australia
Exploration targeting 2.5Moz - 4.8Moz (pre JORC) gold resource
Under active exploration in partnership with ASX listed Riversgold through a farm-in agreement signed in Q2 2023
Prospective JV expected near term would give Oracle shareholders 20% of project
ASX Code: RGL
Oracle Power
8
DEVELOPMENT TIMELINE
NEAR-TERM TIMELINE TO PRODUCTION
Q4 2020
Project acquisition
Q4 2021
Reverse Circulation drilling concluded
2022
Positive results =>IRGS with target 2.5-4.8Moz Au
Tests return very high gold recovery rates
Q2 2023
Farm in HoT agreement with ASX listed Riversgold
Q3 2023
Riversgold Diamond Drilling concluded assays in laboratory
Q4 2023
Diamond drilling has validated previous exploration model and targets of 2.5- 4.8Moz Au
Cross-sectional expansion of RC drilling planned for 2024
+
Commercial Operation Date (COD)
Oracle Power
9
GREEN HYDROGEN PROJECT
PAKISTAN
Oracle Power
10
