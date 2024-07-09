THIS DOCUMENT IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION. IT CONTAINS THE RESOLUTIONS TO BE VOTED ON AT THE COMPANY'S ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON 8 AUGUST 2024.

If you are in any doubt about the action you should take, you should immediately seek your own financial advice from your stockbroker, bank manager, solicitor, accountant or other independent financial adviser duly authorised under the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (as amended)

If you have sold or otherwise transferred all of your shares in Oracle Power PLC, please forward this document to the purchaser or transferee, or to the bank, stockbroker or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected, for onward transmission to the purchaser or transferee. If you sell or have sold or otherwise transferred only part of your holding of existing shares please consult the bank, stockbroker or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected.

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

ORACLE POWER PLC

(Incorporated and registered in England and Wales with company number 05867160)

Directors: Registered Office: Mark Steed (Non-Executive Chairman) Tennyson House Naheed Memon (Chief Executive Officer) Cambridge Business Park David Hutchins (Non-Executive Director) Cambridge CB4 0WZ

Dear Shareholder,

Notice is hereby given that the Annual General Meeting (the AGM) of Oracle Power PLC (the Company) will be held at the offices of Charles Russell Speechlys LLP, 5 Fleet Place, London EC4M 7RD on Thursday 8 August 2024 at 11.00 a.m. to transact the business set out below.

A form of proxy for the AGM is enclosed. Please complete the form of proxy and return it in accordance with the instructions printed on it so as to reach the Company's registrar no later than 11.00 a.m. on 6 August 2024. Further details are given in the notes to this document. You are urged to appoint the Chairman as your proxy.

As an alternative to completing the hard-copy proxy form, shareholders can appoint a proxy electronically with Neville Registrars Limited at www.sharegateway.co.ukand by completing the authentication requirements including use of your personal proxy registration code as shown on the lower right of your proxy form. For an electronic proxy appointment to be valid, Neville Registrars Limited must receive your appointment no later than 11.00 a.m. on 6 August 2024.

As ordinary business

To consider and if thought fit, to pass the following resolutions that will be proposed as ordinary resolutions:

To receive and adopt the Company's audited annual report and financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2023 together with the Directors' and the auditors' reports thereon; To consider and approve the Remuneration Report set out on pages 20-21 of the Company's audited report and accounts for the financial year ended 31 December 2023; To re-elect Mark Steed as a Director of the Company; To re-appoint Price Bailey LLP as auditors of the Company to hold office from the conclusion of this AGM to the conclusion of the next AGM at which accounts are laid before the members; and To authorise the Directors of the Company to determine the remuneration of the auditors.

1