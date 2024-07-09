NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY

The Notice of Annual General Meeting to which this Proxy Form relates and the Annual Report and Financial Statements are available on the Company's website at www.oraclepower.co.uk

NOTES TO THE FORM OF PROXY

Pursuant to Regulation 41 of the Uncertiﬁcated Securities Regulations 2001, the Company speciﬁes that only those members registered on the Company's register of members at 6:00 p.m. on 6 August 2024 or, if this Annual General Meeting is Adjourned, at 6:00 p.m. 48 hours (excluding UK bank holidays and weekends) prior to the time ﬁxed for the adjourned meeting, shall be entitled to vote at the Annual General Meeting. As a member of the Company you are entitled to appoint a proxy to exercise all or any of your rights in relation to the meeting. You can only appoint a proxy using the procedures set out in these notes and the notes to the proxy form. A proxy does not need to be a member of the Company. To appoint as your proxy a person other than the Chairman of the meeting, insert their full name in the box. If you sign and return this proxy form with no name inserted in the box, the Chairman of the meeting will be deemed to be your proxy. If you wish your proxy to make any comments on your behalf, you will need to appoint someone other than the Chairman and give them the relevant instructions directly. You may appoint more than one proxy provided each proxy is appointed to exercise rights attached to diﬀerent shares. You may not appoint more than one proxy to exercise rights attached to any one share. To appoint more than one proxy, you may photocopy this form. Please indicate the proxy holder's name and the number of shares in relation to which they are authorised to act as your proxy (which, in aggregate, should not exceed the number of shares held by you). Please also indicate if the proxy instruction is one of multiple instructions being given. If you wish to appoint the Chairman as one of your multiple proxies, simply write "the Chairman of the Meeting". All forms must be signed and should be returned together in one envelope. To direct your proxy how to vote on the resolutions mark the appropriate box with an 'X'. To abstain from voting on a resolution, select the relevant "Vote withheld" box. A vote withheld is not a vote in law, which means that the vote will not be counted in the calculation of votes for or against the resolution. If no voting indication is given, your proxy will vote or abstain from voting at his or her discretion. Your proxy will vote (or abstain from voting) as he or she thinks ﬁt in relation to any other matter which is put before the meeting. To appoint a proxy using this form, the form must be: completed and signed;

sent or delivered to Neville Registrars Limited, Neville House, Steelpark Road, Halesowen, West Midlands B62 8HD; and

received by Neville Registrars Limited no later than 6 August 2024 at 11:00 a.m. In the case of a member which is a company, this proxy form must be executed under its common seal or signed on its behalf by an oﬃcer of the company or an attorney for the company. Any power of attorney or any other authority under which this proxy form is signed (or a duly certiﬁed copy of such power or authority) must be included with the proxy form. In the case of joint holders, where more than one of the joint holders purports to appoint a proxy, only the appointment submitted by the most senior holder will be accepted. Seniority is determined by the order in which the names of the joint holders appear in the Company's register of members in respect of the joint holding (the ﬁrst-named being the most senior). For details of how to change your proxy instructions see the notes to the notice of meeting. ONLINE VOTING As an alternative to completing this hard-copy proxy form, you can submit a proxy electronically with Neville Registrars Limited at www.sharegateway.co.uk and by completing the authentication requirements including your personal proxy registration code as shown at the bottom right of this proxy form. For an electronic proxy appointment to be valid, your appointment must be received by Neville Registrars Limited no later than 11:00 a.m. on 6 August 2024.

Please complete and return this Form of Proxy to the Registrar at the address shown overleaf. If you wish to use an envelope, please address it to 'FREEPOST NEVILLE REGISTRARS'. If it is posted outside the United Kingdom, please return it in an envelope using the address shown overleaf and pay the appropriate postage charge.

Oracle Power PLC FORM OF PROXY

(Incorporated and registered in England and Wales under the Companies Act 1985 with Registered Number 5867160)

I⧸We _________________________________________________ being (a) member(s) of the Company and entitled to vote at the Annual General Meeting, hereby appoint

(Please only complete if appointing someone other than the Chairman of the Meeting)

or failing him⧸her, the Chairman of the meeting as my⧸our proxy, to attend, speak and vote for me⧸us and on my⧸our behalf at the Annual General Meeting of the Company, to be held on 8 August 2024 at

Charles Russell Speechlys LLP, 5 Fleet Place, London, EC4M 7RD at 11:00 a.m. and at any adjournment thereof.