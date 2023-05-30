Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Oracle Power plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ORCP   GB00B23JN426

ORACLE POWER PLC

(ORCP)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:06 2023-05-30 am EDT
0.1150 GBX   +2.22%
01:02pOracle Power aims to add solar and wind to hydrogen project
AN
05/16Oracle Power signs deal for Thar power plant in Pakistan
AN
05/16Oracle Power plc Signs Memorandum of Understanding for the Off-Take and Development of Thar Coal Power Plant
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Oracle Power aims to add solar and wind to hydrogen project

05/30/2023 | 01:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Oracle Power PLC - Pakistan-focused developer of energy projects - Updates on green hydrogen project development. Notes the project steering committee has already held its first meeting. Adds project has taken another major step forward in relation to the completion of the bankable feasibility studies for the 1.2 gigawatt hybrid power grid interconnection and storage architecture for the project. Consultants have been commissioned and funded to conduct power studies, and establish the feasibility of integrating solar and wind energy technologies into the project. The hybrid power study encompassing 700 megawatt solar and 500 megawatt wind power, is expected to be completed by the third quarter.

Current stock price: 0.12 pence, closing up 3.4% in London on Tuesday

12-month change: down 65%

By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

All news about ORACLE POWER PLC
01:02pOracle Power aims to add solar and wind to hydrogen project
AN
05/16Oracle Power signs deal for Thar power plant in Pakistan
AN
05/16Oracle Power plc Signs Memorandum of Understanding for the Off-Take and Development of ..
CI
05/09Rainbow Rare Earths raises GBP7.5 million in placing
AN
05/09Oracle Power PLC Signs Binding Heads of Agreement with Riversgold Limited
CI
04/27Yourgene Health sees revenue above market forecasts
AN
04/19Oracle Power progresses Pakistan project with PowerChina agreement
AN
04/19Oracle Power Teams Up with PowerChina for Pakistan Solar Project
MT
04/19Oracle Power plc Announces Co-Operation Agreement with Powerchina International Group L..
CI
03/20Oracle Power Completes Land Lease Purchase in Pakistan
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -0,88 M -1,09 M -1,09 M
Net cash 2021 0,87 M 1,08 M 1,08 M
P/E ratio 2021 -11,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3,78 M 4,67 M 4,67 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 7
Free-Float 68,0%
Chart ORACLE POWER PLC
Duration : Period :
Oracle Power plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORACLE POWER PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Naheed Memon Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mark Wickham Steed Chairman
Naveed Akhtar Chief Technology Officer-Hydrogen
Hasan Mughal Operations Manager
David James Hutchins Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ORACLE POWER PLC-45.12%5
BHP GROUP LIMITED-4.97%143 611
RIO TINTO PLC-15.06%102 498
GLENCORE PLC-23.50%64 981
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)-0.46%42 266
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.19.88%36 360
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer