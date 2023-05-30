Oracle Power aims to add solar and wind to hydrogen project

Oracle Power PLC - Pakistan-focused developer of energy projects - Updates on green hydrogen project development. Notes the project steering committee has already held its first meeting. Adds project has taken another major step forward in relation to the completion of the bankable feasibility studies for the 1.2 gigawatt hybrid power grid interconnection and storage architecture for the project. Consultants have been commissioned and funded to conduct power studies, and establish the feasibility of integrating solar and wind energy technologies into the project. The hybrid power study encompassing 700 megawatt solar and 500 megawatt wind power, is expected to be completed by the third quarter.

Current stock price: 0.12 pence, closing up 3.4% in London on Tuesday

12-month change: down 65%

By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter

