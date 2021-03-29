Log in
ORACLE POWER PLC

(ORCP)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 03/29 04:08:05 am
0.5377 GBX   -2.24%
Oracle Power : New Presentation – Western Australian Gold Assets

03/29/2021 | 04:06am EDT
29 March 2021

Oracle Power PLC

('Oracle', the 'Company')

New Presentation - Western Australian Gold Assets

Oracle Power PLC (AIM:ORCP), the AIM listed natural resources and power project developer, is pleased to announce that a new presentation has been uploaded to the Company's website and can be found here: http://www.oraclepower.co.uk/investor-relations/presentations/.

The new presentation focuses on the Company's development strategy for its highly prospective gold interests both located in world class gold mining districts of Western Australia:

· The Northern Zone Gold Project - located 25km east of the major gold mining centre of Kalgoorlie, the home of the 'Super Pit' mine, the second largest gold mine in Australia; and

· The Jundee East Gold Project - located ~9km east of Northern Star's Jundee Gold Mine, one of Australia's largest gold mines.

For further information on Oracle Power Plc, visit the Company's websitehttp://www.oraclepower.co.ukor contact:

Oracle Power PLC

Naheed Memon

+44 (0) 203 580 4314

Strand Hanson Limited (Nominated Adviser)

Rory Murphy, James Harris, Jack Botros

+44 (0) 20 7409 3494

Brandon Hill Capital Limited (Joint Broker)

Oliver Stansfield

+44 (0) 203 463 5000

Shard Capital (Joint Broker)

Damon Heath

Isabella Pierre

St Brides Partners Limited (Financial PR)

Susie Geliher

Catherine Leftley

+44 (0) 20 7186 9952

+44 (0) 20 7236 1177

About Oracle Power PLC:

Oracle Power PLC is an international natural resource and power project developer listed on London's AIM market. The Company is focussed on delivering reliable and affordable power in emerging developing markets, unlocking the value of underutilised and undeveloped natural resources to provide energy security and support economic growth and development. Its initial project is the Thar Block VI Project in the Thar desert in the south-east of the Sindh province of Pakistan. The Thar Project is a 66.1 sq km licence containing 1.4 billion tonnes of coal, where the Company, together with its partners China National Coal Development Company Ltd. (CNCDC) and the private office of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed Bin Dalmook Juma Al Maktoum, is advancing a combined lignite coal mine, a 1,320MW mine mouth power plant and a proposed coal gasification to urea project.

The Company also holds two highly prospective gold assets in a globally significant gold region of Western Australia. The Northern Zone Project is located 25km east of the major gold mining centre of Kalgoorlie, the home of the 'Super Pit' mine, the second largest gold mine in Australia, and the Jundee East Gold Project is located ~9km east of Northern Star's Jundee Gold Mine, one of Australia's largest gold mines.

Oracle Power plc published this content on 29 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
