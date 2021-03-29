Oracle Power : New Presentation – Western Australian Gold Assets

29 March 2021

Oracle Power PLC

('Oracle', the 'Company')

New Presentation - Western Australian Gold Assets

Oracle Power PLC (AIM:ORCP), the AIM listed natural resources and power project developer, is pleased to announce that a new presentation has been uploaded to the Company's website and can be found here: http://www.oraclepower.co.uk/investor-relations/presentations/.

The new presentation focuses on the Company's development strategy for its highly prospective gold interests both located in world class gold mining districts of Western Australia:

· The Northern Zone Gold Project - located 25km east of the major gold mining centre of Kalgoorlie, the home of the 'Super Pit' mine, the second largest gold mine in Australia; and

· The Jundee East Gold Project - located ~9km east of Northern Star's Jundee Gold Mine, one of Australia's largest gold mines.

For further information on Oracle Power Plc, visit the Company's websitehttp://www.oraclepower.co.uk

