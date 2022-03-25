Log in
    OGEN   US6840233026

ORAGENICS, INC.

(OGEN)
  Report
Oragenics, Inc. Receives Audit Opinion with Going Concern Explanation

03/25/2022 | 07:31am EDT
Oragenics, Inc. (NYSE American: OGEN) (“Oragenics” or the “Company”) today announced that, as previously disclosed in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, which was filed on March 24, 2022 with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the audited financial statements contained an unqualified audit opinion from its independent registered public accounting firm that included an explanatory paragraph related to the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern. See further discussion in footnote 1 to the Company’s financial statements included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K. This announcement is made pursuant to NYSE American LLC Company Guide Section 610(b), which requires public announcement of the receipt of an audit opinion containing a going concern paragraph. This announcement does not represent any change or amendment to the Company’s financial statements or to its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021.

About Oragenics, Inc.

Oragenics, Inc. is a development-stage company dedicated to fighting infectious diseases including coronaviruses and multidrug-resistant organisms. Its lead product is NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate to prevent COVID-19 and variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The NT-CoV2-1 program leverages coronavirus spike protein research licensed from the NIH and the NRC with a focus on reducing viral transmission and offering a more patient-friendly intranasal administration. Its lantibiotics program features a novel class of antibiotics against bacteria that have developed resistance to commercial antibiotics. For more information about Oragenics, please visit www.oragenics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s beliefs and assumptions and information currently available. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "project" and similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters identify forward-looking statements. Investors should be cautious in relying on forward-looking statements because they are subject to a variety of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to those described in our Form 10-K and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information set forth in this press release is as of the date hereof. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included in this press release and not place undue reliance on such statements. We do not assume any obligation to publicly provide revisions or updates to any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, should circumstances change, except as otherwise required by law.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -18,4 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -2,37x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 44,2 M 44,2 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 7
Free-Float 98,5%
Chart ORAGENICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Oragenics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORAGENICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,38 $
Average target price 2,50 $
Spread / Average Target 558%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael O'Keefe Sullivan Secretary, Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Frederick W. Telling Executive Chairman
Robert C. Koski Independent Director
Charles L. Pope Independent Director
Alan W. Dunton Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ORAGENICS, INC.-14.87%44
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-18.55%74 126
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.7.64%72 353
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INCORPORATED14.62%64 077
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-1.33%53 626
BIONTECH SE-33.90%41 158