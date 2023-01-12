Health Care Down on Inflation Bets -- Health Care Roundup

Health-care companies fell slightly as traders rotated into sectors with more to gain from a moderation in inflation.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals shares lost more than three-quarters of their value after the drug developer said it was pulling the plug on development of an insulin pill after it missed end points in a clinical trial.

High-risk biotech stocks participated in the day's stock rally, while more defensive health insurers, which can benefit from rising health-care costs, lagged.

