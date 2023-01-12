Advanced search
    ORMP   US68403P2039

ORAMED PHARMACEUTICALS INC.

(ORMP)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-01-12 pm EST
2.540 USD   -76.46%
05:34pHealth Care Down on Inflation Bets -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
04:05pSector Update: Health Care Stocks Trim Early Declines
MT
02:46pSector Update: Health Care Stocks Slipping in Recent Trading
MT
Health Care Down on Inflation Bets -- Health Care Roundup

01/12/2023 | 05:34pm EST
Health-care companies fell slightly as traders rotated into sectors with more to gain from a moderation in inflation.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals shares lost more than three-quarters of their value after the drug developer said it was pulling the plug on development of an insulin pill after it missed end points in a clinical trial.

High-risk biotech stocks participated in the day's stock rally, while more defensive health insurers, which can benefit from rising health-care costs, lagged. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-12-23 1733ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2,76 M - -
Net income 2022 -35,6 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -11,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 422 M 422 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 153x
Capi. / Sales 2023 151x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 94,7%
