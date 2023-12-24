Item 8.01 Other Events

As previously disclosed, on September 21, 2023, Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (the "Company") entered into and consummated the transactions contemplated by a Securities Purchase Agreement (the "Scilex SPA") with Scilex Holding Company ("Scilex"). Pursuant to the Scilex SPA, in exchange for Scilex assuming certain outstanding obligations of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., Scilex issued to the Company a Senior Secured Promissory Note due 18 months from the date of issuance in the principal amount of $101,875,000 (the "Note"), as well as certain warrants to purchase shares of common stock of Scilex. The foregoing descriptions of the Scilex SPA and the Note and the transactions contemplated thereby are not complete and are subject to and qualified in their entirety by reference to the copies of the Scilex SPA and the Note attached as Exhibits 10.1 and 10.2 to the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K dated September 21, 2023, and are incorporated herein by reference.

Pursuant to the terms of the Scilex SPA, the Company received the first principal payment of $5 million on December 21, 2023. The next principal payment in the amount of $15 million is expected to be paid on March 21, 2024.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This Current Report on Form 8-K may contain forward-looking statements, which may generally be identified by the use of the words "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "should," "could," "would," "may," "will," "believes," "estimates," "potential," "target," or "continue" and variations or similar expressions and include statements about the performance of the Scilex SPA, the Note and the transactions contemplated thereby and payments made thereunder. These statements are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of management and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties discussed in the Company's most recent annual or quarterly report and detailed from time to time in the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which factors are incorporated herein by reference and the following factors: the Company's ability to receive payment of principal due pursuant to the Note; diversion of management's attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities; and exposure to potential litigation in connection with the transactions, all of which could cause the actual results or performance of the Company to differ materially from those contemplated in such forward-looking statements. For these reasons, among others, you should not place undue reliance upon the Company's forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect actual outcomes, unless required by law.