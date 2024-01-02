FORM 3

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the

Investment Company Act of 1940

OMB APPROVAL

OMB Number:

3235-0104

Estimated average burden hours

per response...

0.5

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person

Aghion Daniel

2. Date of Event Requiring

Statement (Month/Day/Year)

3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ORMP]

(Last)(First)(Middle)

1185 Avenue of the Americas

(Street)

New York

NY

10036

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

01/01/2024

4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

(Check all applicable)

X

Director

____

10% Owner

____

Officer (give title____

Other (specify

below)

below)

  1. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
  2. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check

Applicable Line)

  • Form filed by One Reporting Person
    ____ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned

1.Title of Security (Instr. 4)

2. Amount of Securities Beneficially

3. Ownership

Owned

Form: Direct (D)

(Instr. 4)

or Indirect (I)

(Instr. 5)

4. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 5)

Page 1 of 2.

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned ( e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of Derivative Security (Instr. 4)

2. Date Exercisable and

3. Title and Amount of Securities

Expiration Date

Underlying Derivative Security

(Month/Day/Year)

(Instr. 4)

Date

Expiration

Title

Amount or Number of

Exercisable

Date

Shares

4. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security

5. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct

(D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 5)

6. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership

(Instr. 5)

Explanation of Responses:

Remarks:

No securities are beneficially owned.

/s/Daniel Aghion

01/02/2024

**Signature of Reporting Person

Date

  • If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.
    Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Page 2 of 2.

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. published this content on 02 January 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2024 18:39:37 UTC.