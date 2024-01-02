Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a pharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions with its technology platform. Its POD (Protein Oral Delivery) technology has been designed to protect orally delivered proteins from detrimental enzymatic activity within the gastrointestinal tract and to enhance their absorption across the intestinal wall. Its pipeline includes ORMD-0801 diabetes, ORMD-0901, and ORMD-0801 non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). Its flagship product, ORMD-0801, allows insulin to travel from the gastrointestinal tract via the portal vein to the liver. It is conducting Phase III trials in patients with type 2 diabetes. It is also developing an oral Glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) analog capsule (ORMD-0901), which is an incretin hormone, that stimulates the secretion of insulin from the pancreas. It is also engaged in the research and development of an oral vaccine for COVID-19 through its subsidiary, Oravax Medical Inc.