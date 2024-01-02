FORM 3
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES
Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the
Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:
3235-0104
Estimated average burden hours
per response...
0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person
Aghion Daniel
2. Date of Event Requiring
Statement (Month/Day/Year)
3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ORMP]
(Last)(First)(Middle)
1185 Avenue of the Americas
(Street)
New York
NY
10036
(City)
(State)
(Zip)
01/01/2024
4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
X
Director
____
10% Owner
____
Officer (give title____
Other (specify
below)
below)
- If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
- Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check
Applicable Line)
-
Form filed by One Reporting Person
____ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security (Instr. 4)
2. Amount of Securities Beneficially
3. Ownership
Owned
Form: Direct (D)
(Instr. 4)
or Indirect (I)
(Instr. 5)
4. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 5)
Page 1 of 2.
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned ( e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivative Security (Instr. 4)
2. Date Exercisable and
3. Title and Amount of Securities
Expiration Date
Underlying Derivative Security
(Month/Day/Year)
(Instr. 4)
Date
Expiration
Title
Amount or Number of
Exercisable
Date
Shares
4. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security
5. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct
(D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 5)
6. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
(Instr. 5)
Explanation of Responses:
Remarks:
No securities are beneficially owned.
/s/Daniel Aghion
01/02/2024
**Signature of Reporting Person
Date
- If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
- Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.
Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.
Page 2 of 2.
