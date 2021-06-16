Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ORMP   US68403P2039

ORAMED PHARMACEUTICALS INC.

(ORMP)
Oramed Pharmaceuticals : Equity Distribution Agreement (Form 8-K)

06/16/2021 | 04:22pm EDT
Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.

On June 16, 2021, Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (the 'Company') entered into an equity distribution agreement (the 'Equity Distribution Agreement') with Canaccord Genuity LLC, as agent ('Canaccord Genuity'), pursuant to which the Company may issue and sell shares of its common stock having an aggregate offering price of up to $28,000,000 from time to time through Canaccord Genuity. The Equity Distribution Agreement will replace that certain Equity Distribution Agreement, dated as of December 1, 2020 (the '2020 Equity Distribution Agreement'), between the Company and Canaccord Genuity, as amended, once it has been exhausted. From December 1, 2020 through June 14, 2021, the Company sold an aggregate of 3,956,220 shares of common stock pursuant to the 2020 Equity Distribution Agreement for aggregate gross proceeds of $38,548,161, and as a result an aggregate of $1,451,839 remains available for sale under the 2020 Equity Distribution Agreement in addition to the $28,000,000 that the Company may offer and sell under the Equity Distribution Agreement.

Any sales of shares of common stock pursuant to the Equity Distribution Agreement will be made under the Company's currently effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-236194) and an additional registration statement pursuant to Rule 462(b) under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the 'Securities Act'), the prospectus contained therein and the prospectus supplement dated and filed on June 16, 2021. Canaccord Genuity may sell common stock (A) in privately negotiated transactions with the Company's consent; (B) as block transactions; or (C) by any other method permitted by law deemed to be an 'at the market offering' as defined in Rule 415(a)(4) promulgated under the Securities Act, including sales made directly on The Nasdaq Capital Market or sales made into any other existing trading market for the Company's common stock. Subject to the terms and conditions of the Equity Distribution Agreement, Canaccord Genuity will use its commercially reasonable efforts to sell the shares of the Company's common stock from time to time, based upon the Company's instructions (including any price, time or size limits or other parameters or conditions that the Company may impose). The Company will pay to Canaccord Genuity a cash commission of 3.0% of the gross proceeds from the sale of any shares of common stock by Canaccord Genuity under the Equity Distribution Agreement. The Company will also reimburse Canaccord Genuity for certain specified expenses in connection with entering into the Equity Distribution Agreement. The Company and Canaccord Genuity have also provided each other with customary indemnification rights.

The Company is not obligated to make any sales of common stock under the Equity Distribution Agreement and no assurance can be given that the Company will sell any shares under the Equity Distribution Agreement, or, if it does, as to the price or amount of shares that the Company will sell, or the dates on which any such sales will take place. The Equity Distribution Agreement may be terminated by either party at any time upon five days' notice to the other party, or by Canaccord Genuity at any time in certain circumstances.

The foregoing description of the Equity Distribution Agreement is not complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the Equity Distribution Agreement, a copy of which is filed as Exhibit 1.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated herein by reference.

This Current Report on Form 8-K shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

1.1 Equity Distribution Agreement, dated June 16, 2021, by and between the Company and Canaccord Genuity.
5.1 Opinion of Sullivan & Worcester LLP.
23.1 Consent of Sullivan & Worcester LLP (contained in Exhibit 5.1).

Disclaimer

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. published this content on 16 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2021 20:21:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
