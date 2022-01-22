Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  France
  Euronext Paris
  Orange
  News
  Summary
    ORA   FR0000133308

ORANGE

(ORA)
Boulben withdraws from race for Orange CEO post, le Figaro reports

01/22/2022 | 02:36pm EST
FILE PHOTO: The logo of French telecoms operator Orange is seen a store in Paris

PARIS (Reuters) - Verizon Chief Revenue Officer Frank Boulben has written to the board of Orange withdrawing from the race to head the French telecom firm, Le Figaro reported on Saturday.

Sources told Reuters earlier this month that Boulben was one of three people on a shortlist of possible candidates. The others are Orange's Chief Financial Officer Ramon Fernandez and Schneider Electric's head for Europe, Christel Heydemann, who also sits on Orange's board.

Le Figaro wrote that Heydemann "seemed on track to succeed Stephane Richard" but that a board meeting to decide on the post has been moved from Monday to Jan. 28.

Earlier this month, financial daily Les Echos reported that finance minister Bruno Le Maire favoured Heydemann for the post.

The French state has a 23% stake in Orange and has the final say on who runs the firm.

Orange, France's biggest telecoms operator, said in November it would find a successor to its Chairman and CEO Stephane Richard by Jan. 31 after a Paris appeal court convicted him of complicity of misuse of public funds.

(Reporting by GV De Clercq; Editing by Catherine Evans)


© Reuters 2022
ChangeLast1st jan.
ORANGE -0.19% 9.897 Real-time Quote.5.14%
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS -0.45% 53.16 Delayed Quote.2.77%
Financials
Sales 2021 42 433 M 48 131 M 48 131 M
Net income 2021 -732 M -831 M -831 M
Net Debt 2021 26 655 M 30 235 M 30 235 M
P/E ratio 2021 -23,9x
Yield 2021 7,15%
Capitalization 26 307 M 29 836 M 29 840 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,25x
EV / Sales 2022 1,23x
Nbr of Employees 138 626
Free-Float 79,8%
Chart ORANGE
Orange Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ORANGE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 9,90 €
Average target price 11,88 €
Spread / Average Target 20,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stéphane Richard Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ramón Fernández Deputy President
Michaël Trabbia Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
Helle Kristoffersen Independent Director
Jean-Michel Sévérino Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ORANGE5.14%29 836
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS2.77%223 154
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED9.51%140 340
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-12.62%102 140
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION3.56%101 615
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG-1.31%86 541