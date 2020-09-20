Box Office: 'Tenet' Crosses $250 Million Globally, But Continues to Stall in the U.S.

LOS ANGELES, Sept 20, (Variety.com) - Christopher Nolan's
"Tenet" hit an important milestone, crossing the $250 million
mark at the global box office.
That benchmark is bolstered by international revenues, where
the sci-fi thriller has surpassed $200 million in ticket sales.
But in the U.S., "Tenet" is still struggling to attract
audiences. The movie brought in $4.7 million in its third
weekend, bringing North American grosses to an underwhelming
$36.1 million.
As the first major film to release in theaters since the
pandemic, "Tenet" has tested the waters to see how willing
people are to return to the movies during a global heath crisis.
Warner Bros., the studio behind the $200 million-budgeted film,
again stressed the film's theatrical run will be a marathon, not
a sprint. The hope is that without much competition in terms of
new Hollywood tentpoles, "Tenet" will steadily draw crowds for
weeks to come.
It's not just "Tenet" having trouble generating traction
among ticket buyers. Given the challenged marketplace, every
movie is facing headwinds at the box office. Though 70% of
cinemas in the U.S. have reopened, venues in New York and Los
Angeles -- two areas that account for a bulk of the country's
ticket sales -- are still closed. Multiplexes that have reopened
are operating at reduced capacity to ensure physical distancing
during the pandemic. However, executives are optimistic that
movies will continue to see an increase in sales as additional
markets are given permission to turn marquee lights back on.
A glint of optimism: Theaters in the greater Los Angeles
area, including Orange County, that reopened have accounted for
a bulk of this weekend's ticket sales. Among the
highest-grossing venues, three of the top five -- and five out
of the top 10 -- were in California despite the fact that 80% of
theaters in the state are still closed. Studio bosses are taking
that as a sign that when Los Angeles and other popular
moviegoing areas reopen, people will turn out to theaters in
larger numbers.
Though movie theaters overseas have seen stronger
attendance, Disney's live-action "Mulan" continues to fall short
of expectations. In China, box office receipts plummeted 72% in
its second weekend, with $6.5 million in ticket sales. After a
disappointing $23 million debut last weekend, the fantasy epic
has made $36 million in China. "Mulan" has generated $57 million
globally, a dismal result for a movie that cost $200 million to
produce. The film isn't opening in theaters in the U.S. and some
European countries, where it's instead launching directly on
Disney Plus for a premium fee. Disney hasn't reported how many
subscribers shelled out the extra $30 to watch "Mulan" on Disney
Plus, but that could help recoup its massive budget.
The only new wide release this weekend was "Infidel," an
espionage thriller that was executive produced by conservative
political pundit Dinesh D'Souza. It made $1.5 million from 1,724
theaters.
Among holdovers at the domestic box office, Disney's "The
New Mutants" earned $1.6 million in its fourth weekend for a
North American haul $17.7 million. The "X-Men" sequel also
brought in $2 million from 38 international markets, boosting
its overseas grosses to $17.3 million and $35 million worldwide.
In its second weekend, Sony's romantic comedy "The Broken
Hearts Gallery" dipped 29%, with a meager $800,000. The movie,
starring Geraldine Viswanathan, has made $2.4 million to date.
Russell Crowe's thriller "Unhinged" added $1.3 million in
its fifth weekend of release, bringing returns to $15.7 million
in total.
A few movies opened at the indie box office, including
Bleecker Street's World War II drama "The Secrets We Keep"
starring Joel Kinnaman and Noomi Rapace. The film, which
elicited mixed reviews, amassed $89,955 from 471 theaters in the
U.S., averaging $191 per location.
IFC Film's "The Nest" starring Jude Law and Carrie Coon also
premiered this weekend. The well-reviewed thriller, centering on
a family that relocates from America to England, opened in 301
theaters across the U.S., bringing in $62,000 in total. The
specialty studio plans to expand to more theaters in the coming
weeks before "The Nest" debuts on demand on Nov. 17.
Elsewhere, "The Way I See It" -- a timely documentary about
former White House photographer Pete Souza -- launched in 124
venues, bringing in $25,000. The non-fiction film, directed by
Dawn Porter, will air on MSNBC in October and will replay
several times ahead of the presidential election.
"I hope this film serves as a reminder about importance of
the presidency, but also how the power of the still image in
behind-the-scenes moments can reveal the true character of the
person holding that office," Souza said.