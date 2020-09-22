Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Orange    ORA   FR0000133308

ORANGE

(ORA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Communqué: Orange - Transactions carried out as part of a share buyback program and outside of a liquidity contract

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/22/2020 | 12:46am EDT

Press release
Paris, 22 September 2020

Transactions carried out as part of a share buyback program and outside of a liquidity contract

Orange announces that it has purchased treasury shares within the framework of its 2020 share buyback program.

These shares have been acquired to honour obligations related to long term incentive plans corporate officers and senior employees. The long term incentive plans, which are conditional on presence and performance, were set up with the aim of involving Group key managers in the success of the "Essentials2020" and “Engage2025” strategic plans.

Name of the issuer: Orange (LEI: 969500MCOONR8990S771)
References of the share buyback program: A description of the program authorised by the Shareholders’ General Meeting held on 19 May 2020 (16th resolution) can be found in Orange’s 2019 universal registration document
Securities identifying code: Ordinary shares (ISIN: 0000133308), listed on Euronext Paris / Compartment A (MIC: XPAR)
Start date of the program: The 16th resolution of the shareholders’ general meeting held on 19 May 2020 was activated at the Board of Directors meeting on 19 May 2020

Cash purchases of shares on the 18th September 2020:

Trading dateType of transactionNumber of sharesDaily weighted average purchase price (€)Amount (€)
18th September 2020Purchase300,0009.63122,889,360.00 €
TotalPurchase300,0009.63122,889,360.00 €

None of these shares were purchased as part of a share liquidity contract. Detailed information on these transactions may be found on the Orange website (https://gallery.orange.com/finance#lang=en&v=6fc7f674-9ad8-4f0f-88ba-829c157f2bcc). 

About Orange

Orange is one of the world’s leading telecommunications operators with sales of 42 billion euros in 2019 and 143,000 employees worldwide at 30 June 2020, including 84,000 employees in France. The Group has a total customer base of 253 million customers worldwide at 30 June 2020, including 208 million mobile customers and 21million fixed broadband customers. The Group is present in 26 countries. Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. In December 2019, the Group presented its new "Engage 2025" strategic plan, which, guided by social and environmental accountability, aims to reinvent its operator model. While accelerating in growth areas and placing data and AI at the heart of its innovation model, the Group will be an attractive and responsible employer, adapted to emerging professions.

Orange is listed on Euronext Paris (symbol ORA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (symbol ORAN).
For more information on the internet and on your mobile: www.orange.com, www.orange-business.com or to follow us on Twitter: @orangegrouppr.
Orange and any other Orange product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.

Press contact
Olivier Emberger; olivier.emberger@orange.com; 01 44 44 93 93

Attachment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ORANGE
12:46aCOMMUNQUÉ : Orange - Transactions carried out as part of a share buyback program..
GL
09/21Iliad's shares fall after $4.2 billion bid for Polish telco Play
RE
09/21Iliad's shares fall after $4.2 bln bid for Polish telco Play
RE
09/20BOX OFFICE : 'Tenet' Crosses $250 Million Globally, But Continues to Stall in th..
RE
09/15ORANGE : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating
MD
09/15ORANGE : has successfully issued today a 500m inaugural Sustainability Bond, su..
PU
09/10Sufficient MasMovil shareholders support take-private deal
RE
09/10ORANGE : Issues EUR500 Million Sustainability Bond
DJ
09/09ORANGE : has successfully issued today a 500m inaugural Sustainability Bond
GL
09/09ORANGE : JP Morgan reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 42 072 M 49 479 M 49 479 M
Net income 2020 2 559 M 3 009 M 3 009 M
Net Debt 2020 27 975 M 32 900 M 32 900 M
P/E ratio 2020 9,26x
Yield 2020 7,16%
Capitalization 24 301 M 28 515 M 28 579 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,24x
EV / Sales 2021 1,24x
Nbr of Employees 135 619
Free-Float 81,5%
Chart ORANGE
Duration : Period :
Orange Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORANGE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 13,77 €
Last Close Price 9,14 €
Spread / Highest target 99,0%
Spread / Average Target 50,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stéphane Richard Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ramón Fernández Executive Director-Finance & Performance
Michaël Trabbia Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
Nicolas Guérin Secretary & Director
Helle Kristoffersen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORANGE-30.30%28 515
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-2.92%249 732
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG-0.48%84 066
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION-18.28%80 185
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY-1.18%54 388
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY1.10%39 541
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group