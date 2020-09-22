Communqué: Orange - Transactions carried out as part of a share buyback program and outside of a liquidity contract

Press release

Paris, 22 September 2020

Transactions carried out as part of a share buyback program and outside of a liquidity contract

Orange announces that it has purchased treasury shares within the framework of its 2020 share buyback program.

These shares have been acquired to honour obligations related to long term incentive plans corporate officers and senior employees. The long term incentive plans, which are conditional on presence and performance, were set up with the aim of involving Group key managers in the success of the "Essentials2020" and “Engage2025” strategic plans.

Name of the issuer: Orange (LEI: 969500MCOONR8990S771)

References of the share buyback program: A description of the program authorised by the Shareholders’ General Meeting held on 19 May 2020 (16th resolution) can be found in Orange’s 2019 universal registration document

Securities identifying code: Ordinary shares (ISIN: 0000133308), listed on Euronext Paris / Compartment A (MIC: XPAR)

Start date of the program: The 16th resolution of the shareholders’ general meeting held on 19 May 2020 was activated at the Board of Directors meeting on 19 May 2020

Cash purchases of shares on the 18th September 2020:

Trading date Type of transaction Number of shares Daily weighted average purchase price (€) Amount (€) 18th September 2020 Purchase 300,000 9.6312 2,889,360.00 € Total Purchase 300,000 9.6312 2,889,360.00 €

None of these shares were purchased as part of a share liquidity contract. Detailed information on these transactions may be found on the Orange website (https://gallery.orange.com/finance#lang=en&v=6fc7f674-9ad8-4f0f-88ba-829c157f2bcc).

