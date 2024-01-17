The European Commission's approval is conditional on Romania's Digi acquiring spectrum from MasMovil and an option for a national roaming service agreement with Orange, the sources said.
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators are set to give conditional clearance for the proposed Spanish tie-up between French telecoms group Orange and Spanish rival MasMovil, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said.
The European Commission's approval is conditional on Romania's Digi acquiring spectrum from MasMovil and an option for a national roaming service agreement with Orange, the sources said.
